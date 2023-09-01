Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.50
|-2.44
|-7.41
|-14.16
|-30.56
|31.58
|-28.57
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.65
|-3.75
|4.35
|12.56
|-13.04
|138.01
|127.45
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-5.00
|3.63
|19.31
|40.24
|33.93
|1,028.65
|177.48
|3.91
|-4.75
|20.52
|40.01
|59.37
|91.08
|-20.36
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.96
|7.64
|38.04
|38.56
|4.97
|-20.52
|-62.44
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
CNI Research Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202MH1982PLC041643 and registration number is 041643. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Market research and public opinion polling. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of CNI Research Ltd. is ₹22.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of CNI Research Ltd. is 10.19 and PB ratio of CNI Research Ltd. is 2.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CNI Research Ltd. is ₹2.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CNI Research Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CNI Research Ltd. is ₹3.48 and 52-week low of CNI Research Ltd. is ₹1.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.