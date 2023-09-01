Follow Us

CNI RESEARCH LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.00 Closed
-0.99-0.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
CNI Research Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.98₹2.06
₹2.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.61₹3.48
₹2.00
Open Price
₹2.06
Prev. Close
₹2.02
Volume
47,580

CNI Research Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.05
  • R22.09
  • R32.13
  • Pivot
    2.01
  • S11.97
  • S21.93
  • S31.89

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.442.01
  • 102.492.01
  • 202.542.02
  • 502.592.08
  • 1002.482.16
  • 2002.492.26

CNI Research Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.50-2.44-7.41-14.16-30.5631.58-28.57
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.65-3.754.3512.56-13.04138.01127.45
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-5.003.6319.3140.2433.931,028.65177.48
3.91-4.7520.5240.0159.3791.08-20.36
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.967.6438.0438.564.97-20.52-62.44
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

CNI Research Ltd. Share Holdings

CNI Research Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
25 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 Aug, 2022Board MeetingA.G.M.

About CNI Research Ltd.

CNI Research Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202MH1982PLC041643 and registration number is 041643. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Market research and public opinion polling. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kishor P Ostwal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sangita K Ostwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mayur Shantilal Doshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar S Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on CNI Research Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of CNI Research Ltd.?

The market cap of CNI Research Ltd. is ₹22.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CNI Research Ltd.?

P/E ratio of CNI Research Ltd. is 10.19 and PB ratio of CNI Research Ltd. is 2.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of CNI Research Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CNI Research Ltd. is ₹2.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CNI Research Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CNI Research Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CNI Research Ltd. is ₹3.48 and 52-week low of CNI Research Ltd. is ₹1.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

