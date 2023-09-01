Follow Us

CMX Holdings Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CMX HOLDINGS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹16.25 Closed
9.871.46
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

CMX Holdings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.12₹16.26
₹16.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.40₹16.00
₹16.25
Open Price
₹15.50
Prev. Close
₹14.79
Volume
1,10,079

CMX Holdings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R116.63
  • R217.02
  • R317.77
  • Pivot
    15.88
  • S115.49
  • S214.74
  • S314.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.812.15
  • 1012.9611.25
  • 2013.0110.64
  • 5013.2910.22
  • 10013.1110.41
  • 20014.5911.1

CMX Holdings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
65.9958.2347.8636.3316.32807.8214.36
1.470.633.8918.811.87100.75168.19
0.65-3.754.3512.56-13.04138.01127.45
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.79-5.897.4521.2662.20198.7930.71
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-5.003.6319.3140.2433.931,028.65177.48
3.91-4.7520.5240.0159.3791.08-20.36
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.967.6438.0438.564.97-20.52-62.44
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.081.0433.9434.1748.8748.8748.87
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

CMX Holdings Ltd. Share Holdings

CMX Holdings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About CMX Holdings Ltd.

CMX Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65923DL1983ULL015887 and registration number is 007674. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Parmeet Singh Sood
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Umesh Nivurttirao Chavan
    Director
  • Mrs. Aveen Kaur Sood
    Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Kyal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Hansa Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on CMX Holdings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of CMX Holdings Ltd.?

The market cap of CMX Holdings Ltd. is ₹18.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CMX Holdings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of CMX Holdings Ltd. is -560.34 and PB ratio of CMX Holdings Ltd. is -3.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of CMX Holdings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CMX Holdings Ltd. is ₹16.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CMX Holdings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CMX Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CMX Holdings Ltd. is ₹16.00 and 52-week low of CMX Holdings Ltd. is ₹8.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

