Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-4.31
|-13.28
|24.72
|-55.42
|65.67
|-78.02
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|21 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
CMM Infraprojects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201MP2006PLC018506 and registration number is 018506. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of CMM Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹8.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of CMM Infraprojects Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of CMM Infraprojects Ltd. is 0.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CMM Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹5.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CMM Infraprojects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CMM Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹13.25 and 52-week low of CMM Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹3.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.