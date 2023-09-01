What is the Market Cap of CMM Infraprojects Ltd.? The market cap of CMM Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹8.70 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CMM Infraprojects Ltd.? P/E ratio of CMM Infraprojects Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of CMM Infraprojects Ltd. is 0.3 as on .

What is the share price of CMM Infraprojects Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CMM Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹5.55 as on .