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CMM Infraprojects Share Price

NSE
BSE

CMM INFRAPROJECTS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of CMM Infraprojects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.95 Closed
2.63₹ 0.05
As on Apr 23, 2025, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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CMM Infraprojects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.95₹1.95
₹1.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.65₹3.95
₹1.95
Open Price
₹1.95
Prev. Close
₹1.90
Volume
3,000

Source: Dion Global

CMM Infraprojects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
CMM Infraprojects		2.6314.71-35.00-18.75-11.36-43.57-15.59
Larsen & Toubro		2.971.610.82-1.4011.3815.4520.49
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.500.31-24.40-26.44-32.6523.0950.63
NBCC (India)		0.56-3.26-1.57-6.55-13.0543.7924.48
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-3.91-9.18-10.89-12.1415.0418.57
Cemindia Projects		-11.68-19.1424.5188.8065.5488.3971.53
Afcons Infrastructure		1.14-11.60-18.58-19.50-32.79-16.68-10.37
NCC		3.20-1.93-14.40-7.88-34.53-2.2311.31
Welspun Enterprises		-0.57-3.5212.2915.3629.0528.9442.01
PNC Infratech		-8.83-6.290.28-4.24-27.02-13.68-6.11
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.11-3.58-3.45-7.79-14.783.1016.96
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.89-15.733.38-6.217.3120.85
Keystone Realtors		-4.96-9.05-11.57-21.59-35.55-15.36-7.36
Man Infraconstruction		16.0811.41-15.52-5.23-31.83-7.6418.86
KNR Constructions		14.899.603.73-4.61-32.72-16.63-13.12
PSP Projects		-1.54-10.1113.1620.5239.026.0616.55
AGI Infra		-2.93-12.24-18.3022.7842.4450.6927.89
HG Infra Engineering		1.97-2.20-12.68-21.20-43.09-15.70-0.61
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.28-8.04-15.51-27.83-38.924.332.89
Patel Engineering		4.61-14.55-1.92-6.66-18.10-16.5112.00

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, CMM Infraprojects has declined 11.36% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.38%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.65%), NBCC (India) (-13.05%). From a 5 year perspective, CMM Infraprojects has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.49%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.63%).

CMM Infraprojects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

CMM Infraprojects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.891.89
101.831.86
201.811.88
502.242.14
1002.532.36
2002.452.67

Source: Dion Global

CMM Infraprojects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, CMM Infraprojects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 98.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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CMM Infraprojects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the CMM Infraprojects fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About CMM Infraprojects

CMM Infraprojects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201MP2006PLC018506 and registration number is 018506. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction roads and railways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kishan Mundra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Laxmi Devi Mundra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Samta Mundra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pranjal Dubey
    Independent Director

FAQs on CMM Infraprojects Share Price

What is the share price of CMM Infraprojects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CMM Infraprojects is ₹1.95 as on Apr 23, 2025.

What kind of stock is CMM Infraprojects?

The CMM Infraprojects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of CMM Infraprojects?

The market cap of CMM Infraprojects is ₹3.06 Cr as on Apr 23, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of CMM Infraprojects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of CMM Infraprojects are ₹1.95 and ₹1.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CMM Infraprojects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CMM Infraprojects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CMM Infraprojects is ₹3.95 and 52-week low of CMM Infraprojects is ₹1.65 as on Apr 23, 2025.

How has the CMM Infraprojects performed historically in terms of returns?

The CMM Infraprojects has shown returns of 2.63% over the past day, 14.71% for the past month, -35.0% over 3 months, -11.36% over 1 year, -43.57% across 3 years, and -15.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CMM Infraprojects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CMM Infraprojects are 10.05 and 0.11 on Apr 23, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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