CMM INFRAPROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹5.55 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

CMM Infraprojects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹5.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.70₹13.25
₹5.55
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹5.55
Volume
0

CMM Infraprojects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.7
  • R21.85
  • R33.7
  • Pivot
    1.85
  • S13.7
  • S21.85
  • S33.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.15.89
  • 1010.485.8
  • 2010.885.44
  • 5011.665.23
  • 10012.046.02
  • 20012.877.62

CMM Infraprojects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-4.31-13.2824.72-55.4265.67-78.02
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

CMM Infraprojects Ltd. Share Holdings

CMM Infraprojects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
21 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About CMM Infraprojects Ltd.

CMM Infraprojects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201MP2006PLC018506 and registration number is 018506. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kishan Mundra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Laxmi Devi Mundra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Samta Mundra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pranjal Dubey
    Independent Director

FAQs on CMM Infraprojects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of CMM Infraprojects Ltd.?

The market cap of CMM Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹8.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CMM Infraprojects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of CMM Infraprojects Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of CMM Infraprojects Ltd. is 0.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of CMM Infraprojects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CMM Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹5.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CMM Infraprojects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CMM Infraprojects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CMM Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹13.25 and 52-week low of CMM Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹3.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

