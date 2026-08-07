What is the share price of CMM Infraprojects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CMM Infraprojects is ₹1.95 as on .

What kind of stock is CMM Infraprojects? The CMM Infraprojects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of CMM Infraprojects? The market cap of CMM Infraprojects is ₹3.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of CMM Infraprojects? Today’s highest and lowest price of CMM Infraprojects are ₹1.95 and ₹1.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CMM Infraprojects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CMM Infraprojects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CMM Infraprojects is ₹3.95 and 52-week low of CMM Infraprojects is ₹1.65 as on .

How has the CMM Infraprojects performed historically in terms of returns? The CMM Infraprojects has shown returns of 2.63% over the past day, 14.71% for the past month, -35.0% over 3 months, -11.36% over 1 year, -43.57% across 3 years, and -15.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CMM Infraprojects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CMM Infraprojects are 10.05 and 0.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global