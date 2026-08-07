Here's the live share price of CMM Infraprojects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|CMM Infraprojects
|2.63
|14.71
|-35.00
|-18.75
|-11.36
|-43.57
|-15.59
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.97
|1.61
|0.82
|-1.40
|11.38
|15.45
|20.49
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.50
|0.31
|-24.40
|-26.44
|-32.65
|23.09
|50.63
|NBCC (India)
|0.56
|-3.26
|-1.57
|-6.55
|-13.05
|43.79
|24.48
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-3.91
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.14
|15.04
|18.57
|Cemindia Projects
|-11.68
|-19.14
|24.51
|88.80
|65.54
|88.39
|71.53
|Afcons Infrastructure
|1.14
|-11.60
|-18.58
|-19.50
|-32.79
|-16.68
|-10.37
|NCC
|3.20
|-1.93
|-14.40
|-7.88
|-34.53
|-2.23
|11.31
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.57
|-3.52
|12.29
|15.36
|29.05
|28.94
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.83
|-6.29
|0.28
|-4.24
|-27.02
|-13.68
|-6.11
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.11
|-3.58
|-3.45
|-7.79
|-14.78
|3.10
|16.96
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.89
|-15.73
|3.38
|-6.21
|7.31
|20.85
|Keystone Realtors
|-4.96
|-9.05
|-11.57
|-21.59
|-35.55
|-15.36
|-7.36
|Man Infraconstruction
|16.08
|11.41
|-15.52
|-5.23
|-31.83
|-7.64
|18.86
|KNR Constructions
|14.89
|9.60
|3.73
|-4.61
|-32.72
|-16.63
|-13.12
|PSP Projects
|-1.54
|-10.11
|13.16
|20.52
|39.02
|6.06
|16.55
|AGI Infra
|-2.93
|-12.24
|-18.30
|22.78
|42.44
|50.69
|27.89
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.97
|-2.20
|-12.68
|-21.20
|-43.09
|-15.70
|-0.61
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.28
|-8.04
|-15.51
|-27.83
|-38.92
|4.33
|2.89
|Patel Engineering
|4.61
|-14.55
|-1.92
|-6.66
|-18.10
|-16.51
|12.00
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, CMM Infraprojects has declined 11.36% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.38%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.65%), NBCC (India) (-13.05%). From a 5 year perspective, CMM Infraprojects has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.49%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.89
|1.89
|10
|1.83
|1.86
|20
|1.81
|1.88
|50
|2.24
|2.14
|100
|2.53
|2.36
|200
|2.45
|2.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, CMM Infraprojects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 98.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the CMM Infraprojects fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
CMM Infraprojects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201MP2006PLC018506 and registration number is 018506. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction roads and railways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CMM Infraprojects is ₹1.95 as on Apr 23, 2025.
The CMM Infraprojects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of CMM Infraprojects is ₹3.06 Cr as on Apr 23, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of CMM Infraprojects are ₹1.95 and ₹1.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CMM Infraprojects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CMM Infraprojects is ₹3.95 and 52-week low of CMM Infraprojects is ₹1.65 as on Apr 23, 2025.
The CMM Infraprojects has shown returns of 2.63% over the past day, 14.71% for the past month, -35.0% over 3 months, -11.36% over 1 year, -43.57% across 3 years, and -15.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CMM Infraprojects are 10.05 and 0.11 on Apr 23, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global