What is the share price of CMI? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CMI is ₹2.83 as on .

What kind of stock is CMI? The CMI is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CMI? The market cap of CMI is ₹4.54 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of CMI? Today’s highest and lowest price of CMI are ₹2.91 and ₹2.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CMI? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CMI stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CMI is ₹6.16 and 52-week low of CMI is ₹2.73 as on .

How has the CMI performed historically in terms of returns? The CMI has shown returns of -2.75% over the past day, -1.39% for the past month, -19.14% over 3 months, -13.98% over 1 year, -24.93% across 3 years, and -45.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CMI? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CMI are 0.17 and 0.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global