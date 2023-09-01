Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-13.77
|-44.39
|-59.11
|-79.86
|-85.75
|-96.56
|1.44
|8.50
|38.50
|49.16
|138.37
|290.50
|98.12
|10.10
|12.94
|12.87
|5.35
|-2.52
|8.51
|-53.39
|2.97
|12.09
|15.70
|47.46
|75.37
|164.61
|45.11
|10.41
|43.94
|58.18
|72.77
|171.27
|658.86
|328.21
|7.59
|73.70
|83.32
|151.83
|176.33
|506.04
|91.99
|4.78
|22.34
|42.60
|30.98
|8.07
|67.36
|-61.32
|-3.69
|19.29
|26.34
|25.00
|-0.42
|209.21
|135.00
|25.85
|54.17
|46.83
|38.06
|12.12
|496.77
|780.95
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Jan, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
CMI Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/10/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1967PLC018031 and registration number is 018031. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of CMI Ltd. is ₹9.54 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of CMI Ltd. is -0.15 and PB ratio of CMI Ltd. is -0.56 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CMI Ltd. is ₹5.95 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CMI Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CMI Ltd. is ₹31.50 and 52-week low of CMI Ltd. is ₹5.95 as on Aug 28, 2023.