Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

CMI Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CMI LTD.

Sector : Cables - Telecom | Smallcap | NSE
₹5.95 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

CMI Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.95₹6.00
₹5.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.95₹31.50
₹5.95
Open Price
₹6.00
Prev. Close
₹5.95
Volume
52,936

CMI Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.98
  • R26.02
  • R36.03
  • Pivot
    5.97
  • S15.93
  • S25.92
  • S35.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 522.846.61
  • 1023.267.51
  • 2023.138.87
  • 5024.9810.99
  • 10024.9313.5
  • 20031.1217.82

CMI Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-13.77-44.39-59.11-79.86-85.75-96.56
1.448.5038.5049.16138.37290.5098.12
10.1012.9412.875.35-2.528.51-53.39
2.9712.0915.7047.4675.37164.6145.11
10.4143.9458.1872.77171.27658.86328.21
7.5973.7083.32151.83176.33506.0491.99
4.7822.3442.6030.988.0767.36-61.32
-3.6919.2926.3425.00-0.42209.21135.00
25.8554.1746.8338.0612.12496.77780.95

CMI Ltd. Share Holdings

CMI Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Jan, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About CMI Ltd.

CMI Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/10/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1967PLC018031 and registration number is 018031. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amit Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Charu Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikash Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Servagaya Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kunal Singhal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pyare Lal Khanna
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on CMI Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of CMI Ltd.?

The market cap of CMI Ltd. is ₹9.54 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CMI Ltd.?

P/E ratio of CMI Ltd. is -0.15 and PB ratio of CMI Ltd. is -0.56 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of CMI Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CMI Ltd. is ₹5.95 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CMI Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CMI Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CMI Ltd. is ₹31.50 and 52-week low of CMI Ltd. is ₹5.95 as on Aug 28, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data