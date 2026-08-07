Here's the live share price of CMI along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|CMI
|0
|-1.39
|-19.14
|-44.18
|-13.98
|-24.93
|-45.54
|Polycab India
|1.75
|-1.48
|2.94
|19.06
|34.87
|26.31
|38.64
|KEI Industries
|12.54
|10.21
|10.22
|22.37
|46.44
|33.30
|49.93
|R R Kabel
|6.00
|25.93
|43.08
|87.72
|115.55
|32.11
|18.18
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|0.98
|-0.58
|-4.18
|-5.33
|7.18
|0.70
|6.57
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|12.44
|62.03
|114.99
|185.20
|133.63
|439.79
|436.67
|Finolex Cables
|3.33
|-2.34
|-6.12
|28.65
|18.81
|-1.82
|15.53
|Universal Cables
|4.00
|27.49
|31.52
|91.86
|100.47
|38.23
|50.90
|Laser Power and Infra
|-1.75
|12.08
|12.08
|12.08
|12.08
|3.87
|2.31
|Advait Energy Transitions
|-4.91
|3.11
|7.72
|28.45
|17.48
|69.47
|133.30
|Paramount Communications
|6.30
|0.55
|47.87
|78.72
|30.78
|12.98
|34.16
|Vidya Wires
|2.69
|-1.64
|4.94
|89.68
|77.40
|21.06
|12.15
|Dynamic Cables
|1.58
|12.97
|-3.26
|25.21
|-1.39
|11.06
|72.46
|Quadrant Future Tek
|3.89
|-19.01
|10.41
|18.77
|-7.93
|-7.02
|-4.27
|Hindusthan Insulators & Industries
|0
|3.93
|18.23
|249.35
|219.48
|40.90
|12.96
|Susan Electricals India
|-3.81
|4.50
|19.00
|19.00
|19.00
|5.97
|3.54
|JD Cables
|-1.88
|-15.00
|-6.04
|4.15
|31.92
|9.67
|5.70
|Delton Cables
|5.97
|10.37
|4.53
|-11.97
|-36.61
|53.84
|56.23
|Cords Cable Industries
|8.16
|5.50
|1.89
|24.54
|22.65
|31.80
|28.45
|Plaza Wires
|13.25
|4.43
|-14.58
|19.17
|-13.93
|-15.81
|-9.81
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, CMI has declined 13.98% compared to peers like Polycab India (34.87%), KEI Industries (46.44%), R R Kabel (115.55%). From a 5 year perspective, CMI has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (38.64%) and KEI Industries (49.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.93
|2.95
|10
|3.1
|3.09
|20
|3.33
|3.39
|50
|3.94
|3.82
|100
|4.15
|4.59
|200
|6.3
|7.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, CMI remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 23.10%, FII holding unchanged at 0.81%, and public shareholding moved up to 75.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|CMI - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|CMI - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|CMI - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|May 18, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|CMI - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|May 18, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|CMI - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
Source: Dion Global
CMI Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/10/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1967PLC018031 and registration number is 018031. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 57.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CMI is ₹2.83 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The CMI is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of CMI is ₹4.54 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of CMI are ₹2.91 and ₹2.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CMI stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CMI is ₹6.16 and 52-week low of CMI is ₹2.73 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The CMI has shown returns of -2.75% over the past day, -1.39% for the past month, -19.14% over 3 months, -13.98% over 1 year, -24.93% across 3 years, and -45.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CMI are 0.17 and 0.02 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global