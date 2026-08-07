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CMI Share Price

NSE
BSE

CMI

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cables

Here's the live share price of CMI along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.83 Closed
-2.75₹ -0.08
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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CMI Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.80₹2.91
₹2.83
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.73₹6.16
₹2.83
Open Price
₹2.91
Prev. Close
₹2.91
Volume
854

Source: Dion Global

CMI Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
CMI		0-1.39-19.14-44.18-13.98-24.93-45.54
Polycab India		1.75-1.482.9419.0634.8726.3138.64
KEI Industries		12.5410.2110.2222.3746.4433.3049.93
R R Kabel		6.0025.9343.0887.72115.5532.1118.18
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		0.98-0.58-4.18-5.337.180.706.57
Diamond Power Infrastructure		12.4462.03114.99185.20133.63439.79436.67
Finolex Cables		3.33-2.34-6.1228.6518.81-1.8215.53
Universal Cables		4.0027.4931.5291.86100.4738.2350.90
Laser Power and Infra		-1.7512.0812.0812.0812.083.872.31
Advait Energy Transitions		-4.913.117.7228.4517.4869.47133.30
Paramount Communications		6.300.5547.8778.7230.7812.9834.16
Vidya Wires		2.69-1.644.9489.6877.4021.0612.15
Dynamic Cables		1.5812.97-3.2625.21-1.3911.0672.46
Quadrant Future Tek		3.89-19.0110.4118.77-7.93-7.02-4.27
Hindusthan Insulators & Industries		03.9318.23249.35219.4840.9012.96
Susan Electricals India		-3.814.5019.0019.0019.005.973.54
JD Cables		-1.88-15.00-6.044.1531.929.675.70
Delton Cables		5.9710.374.53-11.97-36.6153.8456.23
Cords Cable Industries		8.165.501.8924.5422.6531.8028.45
Plaza Wires		13.254.43-14.5819.17-13.93-15.81-9.81

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, CMI has declined 13.98% compared to peers like Polycab India (34.87%), KEI Industries (46.44%), R R Kabel (115.55%). From a 5 year perspective, CMI has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (38.64%) and KEI Industries (49.93%).

CMI Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

CMI Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.932.95
103.13.09
203.333.39
503.943.82
1004.154.59
2006.37.44

Source: Dion Global

CMI Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, CMI remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 23.10%, FII holding unchanged at 0.81%, and public shareholding moved up to 75.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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CMI Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 21, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTCMI - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jul 20, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTCMI - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTCMI - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
May 18, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTCMI - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
May 18, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTCMI - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors

Source: Dion Global

About CMI

CMI Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/10/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1967PLC018031 and registration number is 018031. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 57.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amit Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pyare Lal Khanna
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kunal Singhal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on CMI Share Price

What is the share price of CMI?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CMI is ₹2.83 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is CMI?

The CMI is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CMI?

The market cap of CMI is ₹4.54 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of CMI?

Today’s highest and lowest price of CMI are ₹2.91 and ₹2.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CMI?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CMI stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CMI is ₹6.16 and 52-week low of CMI is ₹2.73 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the CMI performed historically in terms of returns?

The CMI has shown returns of -2.75% over the past day, -1.39% for the past month, -19.14% over 3 months, -13.98% over 1 year, -24.93% across 3 years, and -45.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CMI?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CMI are 0.17 and 0.02 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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