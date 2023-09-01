CMI Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/10/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1967PLC018031 and registration number is 018031. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.