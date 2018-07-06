CLSAs Chris Wood says conditions becoming more difficult for emerging market investors

In CLSA’s ‘Greed and Fear’ report, Chris Wood noted that US monetary tightening expectations have increased.

Even the the emerging markets continue to feel the pressure of a rising US Dollar, CLSA’s Chris Wood says that conditions are becoming difficult for emerging market (EM) investors. In CLSA’s ‘Greed and Fear’ report, Chris Wood noted that US monetary tightening expectations have increased.

“The dovish stance of ECB (European Central Bank) and Bank of Japan continues,” he noted. In the same report, Chris Wood, equity strategist at CLSA notes that MSCI emerging markets is negatively correlated with US Dollar.

Faltering Chinese markets dented Asian stocks in a choppy Friday morning, just hours before Washington is set to impose tariffs on Chinese imports that many investors fear might trigger a full-scale trade war in a blow to the global economy, Reuters reported. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.3 percent lower, pulling back from a modest early rise. The index has lost 8.8 percent since June 7. Seoul’s Kospi index fell 0.2 percent and shares in Taiwan were 0.4 percent lower. Australian shares were up 0.4 percent.

However, Chris Wood notes that CLSA is overweight on the emerging markets. Taking stock of India’s risks, Wood notes that HNI investors selling off equities poses risk. “One risk for Indian equities is that high net worth investors sell stocks to purchase real estate as evidence grows that the residential property cycle has turned up.

This would be a negative caused by a positive. Greed & fear again recommends investors to buy into the Indian property sector if they have not already done so. Affordability remains at the best level in 15 years while developers’ pre-sales are rising,” Chris Wood said.