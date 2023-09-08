scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Closing Bell: Nifty reclaims 19800 levels, Sensex settles above 66590; Realty, Bank stocks surge

The top gainer on the NSE Nifty 50 were NTPC, Coal India, BPCL, Tata Motors, and Larsen & Toubro, while the laggards included UPL, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals, Ultratech Cement and SBI Life Insurance.

Written by Kumar Gaurav
stock market outlook
The relative volatility in the market was lower and the VIX closed down 0.85%. (Photo: Reuters)

The benchmark equity indices ended the week’s last trading session in the green with the help of Realty and Bank stocks. The NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.47% to settle at 19,819.95, while the BSE Sensex added 333.35 points to settle at 66,598.91. Bank Nifty added 0.62% to 45,156.40.  The broader indices traded in green. Among the other sectors, the Nifty Realty index led the gains with a 2.12% surge, while Financial Services, Auto, and Bank stocks were other contributors to the gains, whereas FMCG, IT, Media, Metal, and Pharma stocks saw correction. 

NTPC, Coal India, BPCL, Tata Motors, and Larsen & Toubro led the gains on the NSE Nifty 50 while the laggards included UPL, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals, Ultratech Cement and SBI Life Insurance.

Also Read

The relative volatility in the market was lower and the VIX closed down 0.85%.

Also Read

Commenting on today’s session, Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said that, “The domestic market, however, showcased its resilience once more by rallying, seemingly unfazed by global distress signals. Although selling was seen in IT and pharma stocks due to weak global cues, the gains in infra, industrial, and capital goods stocks due to improved order inflows coupled with the persistent preference for mid- and small-cap stocks contributed to the ongoing rally. 

Weekly Roundup 

For the week, the Nifty closed with 1.97% gains and the Sensex saw 1.85% gain.

“Mid and small-cap indices continue to outperform the large-cap index. Macro sentiments remained volatile as frailties in European and US banks were under focus. Indian equity markets remained concerned about growth slowdown, higher interest rates and valuation even as inflation (especially food inflation) remains elevated both globally and domestically. FPI/FIIs were net sellers and DIIs were net buyer during the week.  On the economy front, GST collections for July (collected in August) were 10.8% yYoY higher at Rs 159k crore (June: Rs 165k crore), ” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities. 

Nifty 50 technical View 

The Nifty is just 200 points short of 20,000 mark. Can it breach the crucial level before the onset of the festivals season? Experts see scope for immediate rally to 19,900.

“Technically, after a promising reversal formation the Nifty has been holding a higher bottom formation and is comfortably trading above 50- and 20-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) which is largely positive. It has also formed a long bullish candle on weekly charts, which supports further uptrend from the current levels. For the trend following traders, 19,700 – 19,650 would be the key support levels and above the same it could rally till 19,900. Further upside may  lift the market till 20,000. On the flip side, below 19,650, the uptrend would be vulnerable and could see a short term correction till the 50 day SMA or 19,550 – 19,500 levels,” said Amol Athawale,  Vice President – Technical Research, Kotak Securities. 

Also Read

Bank Nifty outlook

The Bank Nifty  has crossed the 50-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) after a long time which is largely positive. 

Athawale added that, “It has also formed a higher bottom formation, which supports further uptrend. For the positional traders, 44,700 or 50 day SMA would be the sacrosanct support zone, above which, it could rally till 45,600 – 45,900. On the flip side, below 44,700 it could retest the level of 20 day SMA or 44,300 – 44,000.”

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 08-09-2023 at 16:33 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS