Closing Bell: Nifty closes under 19400, falls 1% from day’s high, Sensex tanks 200 pts; JFS, Reliance drag

NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex closed in the red on the F&O expiry.

Written by FE Business
share market
Optimism was more visible in the IT sector, though sentiments reversed in other major sectors.

Market Closing Bell: Domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex closed in the red on Thursday, erasing all morning gains. After touching an intraday high of 19,584.45, the NSE index crashed over 1% or 200 points to settle at 19,386.70. Sensex settled lower by 180 points at 65,252.34. In the broader markets, while Nifty Midcap 100 outperformed, Nifty Smallcap slipped 0.35%. Sectorally, after opening in the green, the indices ended mixed. Nifty IT gained 0.6% on favourable Nvidia earnings, while Bank Nifty closed flat. Metals, pharma and PSU banking counters ended lower, while FMCG and media stocks fared better.

Technical Outlook

“Technically, the Nifty has formed a bearish candle, which is largely negative. For bulls, 19470 would act as an immediate resistance zone, and if the index is trading below the same, the weak sentiment is likely to continue and could retest the level of 19325-19300. On the flip side, post 19500 breakout the market could rally till 19600-19625,” Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities said.

Mid-, small-cap stocks demonstrate resilience 

“The US market exhibited a positive trend as declining US PMI ignited hopes of a prolonged rate pause, calming US bond yields. Optimism in the domestic market was more visible in the IT sector, though sentiments were reversed in other major sectors, likely influenced by the prevailing global uncertainties. Despite this, mid- and small-cap stocks demonstrated resilience, and the decline in bond yields facilitated a resurgence in foreign investor buying momentum,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

First published on: 24-08-2023 at 16:01 IST

