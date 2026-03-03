Here's the live share price of Clinitech Laboratory along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Clinitech Laboratory has declined 18.28% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -32.31%.
Clinitech Laboratory’s current P/E of 21.19x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Clinitech Laboratory
|7.32
|24.86
|5.26
|0
|-32.31
|-28.57
|-18.28
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.47
|9.44
|8.02
|0.32
|25.54
|20.71
|20.45
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-0.48
|7.74
|-0.43
|-6.99
|11.13
|36.47
|41.70
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.44
|7.97
|3.92
|-2.50
|48.53
|50.11
|39.99
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-1.73
|1.93
|-8.46
|-1.14
|10.81
|32.04
|33.19
|Aster DM Healthcare
|1.90
|18.95
|-0.73
|4.85
|64.97
|41.90
|35.17
|Global Health
|-1.76
|1.43
|-6.66
|-20.85
|-6.87
|30.81
|22.14
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|-1.96
|16.37
|1.73
|-2.20
|38.30
|38.92
|29.27
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.12
|0.32
|-5.90
|-15.46
|20.10
|12.90
|3.93
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|-1.26
|1.21
|-11.32
|6.87
|15.12
|3.94
|2.34
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|0.72
|8.21
|-10.51
|-20.04
|-3.18
|17.24
|21.79
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|-0.17
|1.59
|-2.16
|-7.69
|5.51
|34.68
|9.68
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-1.90
|-2.17
|-4.46
|-15.76
|18.86
|12.29
|-1.23
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|1.20
|2.62
|-11.63
|-10.41
|-10.75
|6.21
|3.68
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|-3.32
|-5.66
|-21.45
|-18.58
|15.19
|26.94
|27.29
|Park Medi World
|-1.63
|20.37
|28.25
|28.25
|28.25
|8.65
|5.10
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|-3.11
|11.65
|-0.76
|-8.99
|89.59
|26.92
|15.38
|Thyrocare Technologies
|-3.08
|-0.82
|-10.62
|-10.86
|75.31
|37.10
|4.89
|Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
|2.96
|-2.67
|-8.73
|-16.90
|5.97
|39.51
|37.71
|Nephrocare Health Services
|0.83
|11.78
|21.35
|21.35
|21.35
|6.66
|3.95
Over the last one year, Clinitech Laboratory has declined 32.31% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.54%), Max Healthcare Institute (11.13%), Fortis Healthcare (48.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Clinitech Laboratory has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (20.45%) and Max Healthcare Institute (41.70%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|40.31
|41.74
|10
|39.27
|40.39
|20
|40.13
|40.34
|50
|42.94
|41.72
|100
|41.61
|45.8
|200
|57.14
|58.25
In the latest quarter, Clinitech Laboratory saw a rise in promoter holding to 62.39%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 17, 2026, 9:15 PM IST
|Clinitech Laboratory - Announcement Under Reg 30 Of SEBI (LODR)- Update W.R.T Incorporation Of Subsidiary
|Feb 06, 2026, 9:11 PM IST
|Clinitech Laboratory - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of 09Th Board Meeting Held Today At Its Registered Office
|Jan 27, 2026, 5:59 AM IST
|Clinitech Laboratory - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of 08Th Board Meeting For FY 2025-26 Thorugh Video Conferencing
|Jan 09, 2026, 11:48 PM IST
|Clinitech Laboratory - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Dec 19, 2025, 10:51 PM IST
|Clinitech Laboratory - General Update W.R.T Incorporation Of Subsidiary Of The Company
Clinitech Laboratory Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85195MH2010PLC201078 and registration number is 201078. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Clinitech Laboratory is ₹44.00 as on Feb 10, 2026.
The Clinitech Laboratory is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Clinitech Laboratory is ₹10.04 Cr as on Feb 10, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Clinitech Laboratory are ₹44.00 and ₹44.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Clinitech Laboratory stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Clinitech Laboratory is ₹98.99 and 52-week low of Clinitech Laboratory is ₹28.55 as on Feb 10, 2026.
The Clinitech Laboratory has shown returns of -6.68% over the past day, 24.86% for the past month, 5.26% over 3 months, -32.31% over 1 year, -28.57% across 3 years, and -18.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Clinitech Laboratory are 21.19 and 1.10 on Feb 10, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.