Clinitech Laboratory Share Price

NSE
BSE

CLINITECH LABORATORY

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Clinitech Laboratory along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹44.00 Closed
-6.68₹ -3.15
As on Feb 10, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Clinitech Laboratory Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.00₹44.00
₹44.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.55₹98.99
₹44.00
Open Price
₹44.00
Prev. Close
₹47.15
Volume
1,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Clinitech Laboratory has declined 18.28% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -32.31%.

Clinitech Laboratory’s current P/E of 21.19x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Clinitech Laboratory Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Clinitech Laboratory		7.3224.865.260-32.31-28.57-18.28
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.479.448.020.3225.5420.7120.45
Max Healthcare Institute		-0.487.74-0.43-6.9911.1336.4741.70
Fortis Healthcare		1.447.973.92-2.5048.5350.1139.99
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-1.731.93-8.46-1.1410.8132.0433.19
Aster DM Healthcare		1.9018.95-0.734.8564.9741.9035.17
Global Health		-1.761.43-6.66-20.85-6.8730.8122.14
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		-1.9616.371.73-2.2038.3038.9229.27
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.120.32-5.90-15.4620.1012.903.93
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		-1.261.21-11.326.8715.123.942.34
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		0.728.21-10.51-20.04-3.1817.2421.79
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		-0.171.59-2.16-7.695.5134.689.68
Metropolis Healthcare		-1.90-2.17-4.46-15.7618.8612.29-1.23
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		1.202.62-11.63-10.41-10.756.213.68
Healthcare Global Enterprises		-3.32-5.66-21.45-18.5815.1926.9427.29
Park Medi World		-1.6320.3728.2528.2528.258.655.10
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		-3.1111.65-0.76-8.9989.5926.9215.38
Thyrocare Technologies		-3.08-0.82-10.62-10.8675.3137.104.89
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital		2.96-2.67-8.73-16.905.9739.5137.71
Nephrocare Health Services		0.8311.7821.3521.3521.356.663.95

Over the last one year, Clinitech Laboratory has declined 32.31% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.54%), Max Healthcare Institute (11.13%), Fortis Healthcare (48.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Clinitech Laboratory has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (20.45%) and Max Healthcare Institute (41.70%).

Clinitech Laboratory Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Clinitech Laboratory Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
540.3141.74
1039.2740.39
2040.1340.34
5042.9441.72
10041.6145.8
20057.1458.25

Clinitech Laboratory Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Clinitech Laboratory saw a rise in promoter holding to 62.39%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Clinitech Laboratory Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 17, 2026, 9:15 PM ISTClinitech Laboratory - Announcement Under Reg 30 Of SEBI (LODR)- Update W.R.T Incorporation Of Subsidiary
Feb 06, 2026, 9:11 PM ISTClinitech Laboratory - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of 09Th Board Meeting Held Today At Its Registered Office
Jan 27, 2026, 5:59 AM ISTClinitech Laboratory - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of 08Th Board Meeting For FY 2025-26 Thorugh Video Conferencing
Jan 09, 2026, 11:48 PM ISTClinitech Laboratory - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Dec 19, 2025, 10:51 PM ISTClinitech Laboratory - General Update W.R.T Incorporation Of Subsidiary Of The Company

About Clinitech Laboratory

Clinitech Laboratory Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85195MH2010PLC201078 and registration number is 201078. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Hospitals & Medical Services
  • Address
    AL-1/545, Sector 16, Airoli, Opposite Radhikabai Meghe Vidyalaya, Thane Maharashtra 400708
  • Contact
    info@clinitechlab.com
    www.ctllab.in

Management

  • Mr. Jagdish Umakant Nayak
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Jyoti Jagdish Nayak
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh Jagdish Nayak
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Balu Laxman Kumbharkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Smita Arjun Patil
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravikant Moreshwar Mhatre
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Clinitech Laboratory Share Price

What is the share price of Clinitech Laboratory?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Clinitech Laboratory is ₹44.00 as on Feb 10, 2026.

What kind of stock is Clinitech Laboratory?

The Clinitech Laboratory is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Clinitech Laboratory?

The market cap of Clinitech Laboratory is ₹10.04 Cr as on Feb 10, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Clinitech Laboratory?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Clinitech Laboratory are ₹44.00 and ₹44.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Clinitech Laboratory?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Clinitech Laboratory stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Clinitech Laboratory is ₹98.99 and 52-week low of Clinitech Laboratory is ₹28.55 as on Feb 10, 2026.

How has the Clinitech Laboratory performed historically in terms of returns?

The Clinitech Laboratory has shown returns of -6.68% over the past day, 24.86% for the past month, 5.26% over 3 months, -32.31% over 1 year, -28.57% across 3 years, and -18.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Clinitech Laboratory?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Clinitech Laboratory are 21.19 and 1.10 on Feb 10, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Clinitech Laboratory News

