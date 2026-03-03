Facebook Pixel Code
Clear Secured Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

CLEAR SECURED SERVICES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Clear Secured Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹126.50 Closed
0.88₹ 1.10
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Clear Secured Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹124.00₹132.00
₹126.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹96.75₹164.00
₹126.50
Open Price
₹125.40
Prev. Close
₹125.40
Volume
29,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Clear Secured Services has gained 2.27% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 11.90%.

Clear Secured Services’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Clear Secured Services Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Clear Secured Services		-1.25-12.7611.9011.9011.903.822.27
Crisil		-4.24-10.47-3.05-14.68-2.988.3617.56
Central Depository Services (India)		-7.28-8.54-20.78-19.1211.2434.9531.76
Urban Company		-5.66-16.85-20.90-38.24-38.24-14.84-9.19
International Gemmological Institute (India)		-1.30-2.50-0.58-6.41-11.07-11.58-7.12
Indegene		0.03-4.00-9.59-13.21-9.26-5.62-3.41
WeWork India Management		-6.90-17.41-19.79-23.69-23.69-8.62-5.26
CMS Info Systems		-2.82-6.37-15.28-27.34-32.401.194.82
SIS		3.64-10.88-7.34-18.12-3.35-5.56-6.66
PDS		-4.02-14.70-15.13-8.02-29.96-3.4018.07
Quess Corp		-4.06-9.29-7.54-28.98-67.16-19.26-23.58
TeamLease Services		-5.11-16.24-25.86-35.89-38.68-22.49-19.26
Updater Services		-0.791.97-14.16-39.34-47.64-18.62-11.63
Krystal Integrated Services		-3.88-1.6210.01-13.2741.58-5.54-3.36
Kapston Services		1.520.9632.2464.8987.6777.5048.29
Bluspring Enterprises		-8.90-16.93-26.95-36.28-40.41-15.85-9.84
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions		-5.365.94-13.6340.77103.663.962.36
Radiant Cash Management Services		-3.82-21.61-32.71-37.28-40.95-28.49-19.37
NDL Ventures		-4.2017.6912.4522.4326.11-3.30-25.06
Trident Techlabs		17.92-15.50-39.53-67.14-73.7724.4814.04

Over the last one year, Clear Secured Services has gained 11.90% compared to peers like Crisil (-2.98%), Central Depository Services (India) (11.24%), Urban Company (-38.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Clear Secured Services has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.56%) and Central Depository Services (India) (31.76%).

Clear Secured Services Financials

Clear Secured Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5129.28127.7
10129.54129.32
20133.5131.54
50133.71130.16
10074.330
20037.160

Clear Secured Services Share Holding Pattern

About Clear Secured Services

Clear Secured Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74920MH2008PTC187508 and registration number is 187508. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Housekeeping & maintenance service. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 430.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Vimal Dhar Lalta Prasad Dubey
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Dhar Dubey
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Kusum Vimal Dubey
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Shashikant Naik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kiran Manohar Rege
    Independent Director

FAQs on Clear Secured Services Share Price

What is the share price of Clear Secured Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Clear Secured Services is ₹126.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Clear Secured Services?

The Clear Secured Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Clear Secured Services?

The market cap of Clear Secured Services is ₹304.20 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Clear Secured Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Clear Secured Services are ₹132.00 and ₹124.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Clear Secured Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Clear Secured Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Clear Secured Services is ₹164.00 and 52-week low of Clear Secured Services is ₹96.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Clear Secured Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Clear Secured Services has shown returns of 0.88% over the past day, -11.38% for the past month, 11.9% over 3 months, 11.9% over 1 year, 3.82% across 3 years, and 2.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Clear Secured Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Clear Secured Services are 0.00 and 2.19 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

