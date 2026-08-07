Here's the live share price of CLC Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|CLC Industries
|4.98
|4.98
|47.60
|128.09
|163.73
|90.28
|69.68
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, CLC Industries has gained 163.73% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, CLC Industries has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19.5
|20.56
|10
|17.39
|18.47
|20
|13.76
|15.05
|50
|6.97
|9.73
|100
|4.6
|6.59
|200
|3.22
|4.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, CLC Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 10.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:20 PM IST IST
|CLC Industries - Corporate Action-Fixed Record Date 4Th September 2026 For AGM.
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|CLC Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 27, 2026, 08:42 PM IST IST
|CLC Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of An Un-Audited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30Th June
|Jul 11, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|CLC Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 20, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|CLC Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
CLC Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899MH1991PLC457161 and registration number is 138153. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 395.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CLC Industries is ₹23.63 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The CLC Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of CLC Industries is ₹212.13 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of CLC Industries are ₹23.63 and ₹23.63.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CLC Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CLC Industries is ₹23.63 and 52-week low of CLC Industries is ₹8.96 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The CLC Industries has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 4.98% for the past month, 47.6% over 3 months, 163.73% over 1 year, 90.28% across 3 years, and 69.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CLC Industries are -4.43 and -0.22 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global