What is the share price of CLC Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CLC Industries is ₹23.63 as on .

What kind of stock is CLC Industries? The CLC Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CLC Industries? The market cap of CLC Industries is ₹212.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of CLC Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of CLC Industries are ₹23.63 and ₹23.63.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CLC Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CLC Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CLC Industries is ₹23.63 and 52-week low of CLC Industries is ₹8.96 as on .

How has the CLC Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The CLC Industries has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 4.98% for the past month, 47.6% over 3 months, 163.73% over 1 year, 90.28% across 3 years, and 69.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CLC Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CLC Industries are -4.43 and -0.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global