Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

CLC Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CLC INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | NSE
₹2.30 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

CLC Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.30₹2.30
₹2.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.80₹3.00
₹2.30
Open Price
₹2.30
Prev. Close
₹2.30
Volume
24

CLC Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.3
  • R22.3
  • R32.3
  • Pivot
    2.3
  • S12.3
  • S22.3
  • S32.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.12.4
  • 102.152.5
  • 201.952.54
  • 501.932.27
  • 1002.221.98
  • 2002.511.88

CLC Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-8.00-13.2176.92170.599.52206.67-14.81
8.8320.8432.4529.9426.60601.35462.02
8.0522.6022.9827.137.46513.95485.37
4.598.1718.9926.0919.80139.7080.26
0.6914.2529.4685.5951.63239.83210.52
11.6330.4925.5749.6240.37704.36229.79
11.374.8013.4012.47-8.03146.5529.93
3.739.232.1715.73-28.94311.35435.49
0.38-0.38-16.19-50.24-17.0544.9444.94
3.9318.4810.3430.39-12.30558.11234.10
14.1810.6739.0933.92-18.94142.8642.00
17.3412.5718.3523.39-7.91392.09111.73
-4.44-1.15-7.86-11.95-15.69113.22-34.68
-7.6910.882.3739.55-26.82574.95261.42
7.180.7126.6534.21-3.7570.87-50.58
019.6316.3612.284.70132.30122.61
-3.23-3.858.850.54-37.84-0.86-0.86
23.3545.2657.9482.38148.75423.68109.47
1.13-0.34-22.991.9358.40391.83164.90
-7.6812.4429.77215.01170.90599.44332.87

CLC Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

CLC Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 Nov, 2019Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2019Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2019Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2019Board MeetingAudited Results
28 May, 2019Board MeetingAudited Results

About CLC Industries Ltd.

CLC Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1991PLC138153 and registration number is 138153. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 245.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 89.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2019.

Management

  • Mr. Mukund Choudhary
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Kapil Choudhary
    COO & Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohd. Asim
    Independent Director

FAQs on CLC Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of CLC Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of CLC Industries Ltd. is ₹20.65 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CLC Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of CLC Industries Ltd. is -0.57 and PB ratio of CLC Industries Ltd. is -0.04 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of CLC Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CLC Industries Ltd. is ₹2.30 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CLC Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CLC Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CLC Industries Ltd. is ₹3.00 and 52-week low of CLC Industries Ltd. is ₹.80 as on Aug 31, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data