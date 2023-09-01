Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|20 Nov, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Aug, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|28 May, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
CLC Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1991PLC138153 and registration number is 138153. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 245.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 89.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2019.
The market cap of CLC Industries Ltd. is ₹20.65 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of CLC Industries Ltd. is -0.57 and PB ratio of CLC Industries Ltd. is -0.04 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CLC Industries Ltd. is ₹2.30 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CLC Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CLC Industries Ltd. is ₹3.00 and 52-week low of CLC Industries Ltd. is ₹.80 as on Aug 31, 2023.