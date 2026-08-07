Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

CLC Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

CLC INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of CLC Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.63 Closed
4.98₹ 1.12
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

CLC Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.63₹23.63
₹23.63
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.96₹23.63
₹23.63
Open Price
₹23.63
Prev. Close
₹22.51
Volume
10

Source: Dion Global

CLC Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
CLC Industries		4.984.9847.60128.09163.7390.2869.68
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, CLC Industries has gained 163.73% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, CLC Industries has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

CLC Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

CLC Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519.520.56
1017.3918.47
2013.7615.05
506.979.73
1004.66.59
2003.224.53

Source: Dion Global

CLC Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, CLC Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 10.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

CLC Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:20 PM IST ISTCLC Industries - Corporate Action-Fixed Record Date 4Th September 2026 For AGM.
Aug 07, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTCLC Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 27, 2026, 08:42 PM IST ISTCLC Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of An Un-Audited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30Th June
Jul 11, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTCLC Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 20, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTCLC Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About CLC Industries

CLC Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899MH1991PLC457161 and registration number is 138153. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 395.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bhupendra Singh Rajpal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sanchit Singh Rajpal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shrutisheel Jhanwar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gautam Nandawat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Ramanlal Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Satinder Kaaur
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on CLC Industries Share Price

What is the share price of CLC Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CLC Industries is ₹23.63 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is CLC Industries?

The CLC Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CLC Industries?

The market cap of CLC Industries is ₹212.13 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of CLC Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of CLC Industries are ₹23.63 and ₹23.63.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CLC Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CLC Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CLC Industries is ₹23.63 and 52-week low of CLC Industries is ₹8.96 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the CLC Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The CLC Industries has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 4.98% for the past month, 47.6% over 3 months, 163.73% over 1 year, 90.28% across 3 years, and 69.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CLC Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CLC Industries are -4.43 and -0.22 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

CLC Industries News

More CLC Industries News
Market Pulse