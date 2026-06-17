Clay Craft India has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 17, 2026 and will close on Jun 19, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹193.00-203.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kajaria Ceramics
|5.43
|8.73
|28.15
|4.68
|10.18
|-4.06
|2.74
|Cera Sanitaryware
|6.39
|11.68
|35.52
|15.98
|-11.77
|-7.51
|7.31
|Carysil
|5.16
|30.14
|51.98
|30.28
|29.14
|21.74
|17.13
|Nitco
|-2.31
|-3.97
|41.51
|2.64
|-30.85
|72.09
|26.99
|Somany Ceramics
|5.61
|18.02
|45.9
|26.62
|-8.76
|-9.28
|1.46
|Hindware Home Innovation
|15.81
|18.82
|32.67
|-5.41
|-13.27
|-19.25
|-4.84
|Asian Granito India
|2.64
|0.67
|-4.26
|-4.65
|-8.84
|7.24
|-13.12
|Orient Bell
|-0.31
|-2.15
|18.61
|21.23
|3.35
|-15.74
|0.26
|Exxaro Tiles
|2.88
|4.31
|2.57
|-15.36
|-31.45
|-16.44
|-12.51
|Murudeshwar Ceramics
|-2.69
|-4.02
|7.66
|-8.19
|-28.68
|-12.49
|3.71
|Regency Ceramics
|0.38
|-10.19
|-5.09
|-12.55
|-16.96
|9.5
|92.75
|Lexus Granito (India)
|1.99
|-14.36
|-54.03
|-39.56
|-53.34
|-34.98
|5.91
Source: Dion Global
Clay Craft India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U26933RJ1988PLC004677 and registration number is 004677. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ceramics/Tiles/Sanitaryware. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 151.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global