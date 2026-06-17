Clay Craft India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U26933RJ1988PLC004677 and registration number is 004677. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ceramics/Tiles/Sanitaryware. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 151.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.