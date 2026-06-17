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Clay Craft India Share Price

Sector
Construction

Clay Craft India has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 17, 2026 and will close on Jun 19, 2026. The price band has been set at 193.00-203.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Clay Craft India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Clay Craft India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kajaria Ceramics		5.438.7328.154.6810.18-4.062.74
Cera Sanitaryware		6.3911.6835.5215.98-11.77-7.517.31
Carysil		5.1630.1451.9830.2829.1421.7417.13
Nitco		-2.31-3.9741.512.64-30.8572.0926.99
Somany Ceramics		5.6118.0245.926.62-8.76-9.281.46
Hindware Home Innovation		15.8118.8232.67-5.41-13.27-19.25-4.84
Asian Granito India		2.640.67-4.26-4.65-8.847.24-13.12
Orient Bell		-0.31-2.1518.6121.233.35-15.740.26
Exxaro Tiles		2.884.312.57-15.36-31.45-16.44-12.51
Murudeshwar Ceramics		-2.69-4.027.66-8.19-28.68-12.493.71
Regency Ceramics		0.38-10.19-5.09-12.55-16.969.592.75
Lexus Granito (India)		1.99-14.36-54.03-39.56-53.34-34.985.91

Source: Dion Global

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Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
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About Clay Craft India

Clay Craft India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U26933RJ1988PLC004677 and registration number is 004677. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ceramics/Tiles/Sanitaryware. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 151.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vikas Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Narain Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bharat Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Deepak Agarwal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Bhargava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kanan Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nirmal Badri Prasad Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakash Dangayach
    Independent Director

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