What is the share price of Classic Leasing & Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Classic Leasing & Finance is ₹59.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Classic Leasing & Finance? The Classic Leasing & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Classic Leasing & Finance? The market cap of Classic Leasing & Finance is ₹72.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Classic Leasing & Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Classic Leasing & Finance are ₹63.19 and ₹54.27.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Classic Leasing & Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Classic Leasing & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Classic Leasing & Finance is ₹62.50 and 52-week low of Classic Leasing & Finance is ₹28.60 as on .

How has the Classic Leasing & Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Classic Leasing & Finance has shown returns of -1.98% over the past day, 2.61% for the past month, 24.21% over 3 months, 106.29% over 1 year, 88.63% across 3 years, and 39.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Classic Leasing & Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Classic Leasing & Finance are 64.76 and 9.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global