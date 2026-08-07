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Classic Leasing & Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

CLASSIC LEASING & FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Classic Leasing & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹59.00 Closed
-1.98₹ -1.19
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Classic Leasing & Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹54.27₹63.19
₹59.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.60₹62.50
₹59.00
Open Price
₹63.19
Prev. Close
₹60.19
Volume
122

Source: Dion Global

Classic Leasing & Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Classic Leasing & Finance		0.412.6124.2137.08106.2988.6339.15
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Classic Leasing & Finance has gained 106.29% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Classic Leasing & Finance has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Classic Leasing & Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Classic Leasing & Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
556.2958.56
1055.9457.53
2056.5856.69
5054.354.57
10050.3251.17
20044.3445.82

Source: Dion Global

Classic Leasing & Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Classic Leasing & Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 61.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Classic Leasing & Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:33 AM IST ISTClassic Lease.& Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 11, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTClassic Lease.& Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 04, 2026, 04:12 AM IST ISTClassic Lease.& Fin. - Financial Result Along With Statement On Impact Of Audit Qualification For The Financial Year Ended 31
Jun 30, 2026, 09:48 PM IST ISTClassic Lease.& Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jun 27, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTClassic Lease.& Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM

Source: Dion Global

About Classic Leasing & Finance

Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/1984 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921WB1984PLC037347 and registration number is 037347. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chandra Shekhar Sony
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Minu Datta
    Director
  • Mr. Prabir Ghosh
    Director

FAQs on Classic Leasing & Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Classic Leasing & Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Classic Leasing & Finance is ₹59.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Classic Leasing & Finance?

The Classic Leasing & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Classic Leasing & Finance?

The market cap of Classic Leasing & Finance is ₹72.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Classic Leasing & Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Classic Leasing & Finance are ₹63.19 and ₹54.27.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Classic Leasing & Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Classic Leasing & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Classic Leasing & Finance is ₹62.50 and 52-week low of Classic Leasing & Finance is ₹28.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Classic Leasing & Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Classic Leasing & Finance has shown returns of -1.98% over the past day, 2.61% for the past month, 24.21% over 3 months, 106.29% over 1 year, 88.63% across 3 years, and 39.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Classic Leasing & Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Classic Leasing & Finance are 64.76 and 9.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Classic Leasing & Finance News

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