Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CLASSIC LEASING & FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹13.26 Closed
-4.95-0.69
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.26₹13.26
₹13.26
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.49₹16.38
₹13.26
Open Price
₹13.26
Prev. Close
₹13.95
Volume
22

Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.26
  • R213.26
  • R313.26
  • Pivot
    13.26
  • S113.26
  • S213.26
  • S313.26

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.9613.37
  • 1013.2612.66
  • 2012.8711.47
  • 5011.8210.52
  • 10014.1511.03
  • 20015.2112.19

Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.0065.9676.8024.2730.38231.50339.07
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd.

Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/1984 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921WB1984PLC037347 and registration number is 037347. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chandra Shekhar Sony
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Prabir Ghosh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Minu Datta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹3.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd. is 157.86 and PB ratio of Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd. is -0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹13.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹16.38 and 52-week low of Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹7.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

