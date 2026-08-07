Here's the live share price of Classic Leasing & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Classic Leasing & Finance
|0.41
|2.61
|24.21
|37.08
|106.29
|88.63
|39.15
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Classic Leasing & Finance has gained 106.29% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Classic Leasing & Finance has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|56.29
|58.56
|10
|55.94
|57.53
|20
|56.58
|56.69
|50
|54.3
|54.57
|100
|50.32
|51.17
|200
|44.34
|45.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Classic Leasing & Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 61.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST
|Classic Lease.& Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 11, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Classic Lease.& Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 04, 2026, 04:12 AM IST IST
|Classic Lease.& Fin. - Financial Result Along With Statement On Impact Of Audit Qualification For The Financial Year Ended 31
|Jun 30, 2026, 09:48 PM IST IST
|Classic Lease.& Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jun 27, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|Classic Lease.& Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Source: Dion Global
Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/1984 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921WB1984PLC037347 and registration number is 037347. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Classic Leasing & Finance is ₹59.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Classic Leasing & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Classic Leasing & Finance is ₹72.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Classic Leasing & Finance are ₹63.19 and ₹54.27.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Classic Leasing & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Classic Leasing & Finance is ₹62.50 and 52-week low of Classic Leasing & Finance is ₹28.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Classic Leasing & Finance has shown returns of -1.98% over the past day, 2.61% for the past month, 24.21% over 3 months, 106.29% over 1 year, 88.63% across 3 years, and 39.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Classic Leasing & Finance are 64.76 and 9.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global