Classic Global Finance And Capital Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CLASSIC GLOBAL FINANCE AND CAPITAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.53 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Classic Global Finance And Capital Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.50₹0.53
₹0.53
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.35₹0.58
₹0.53
Open Price
₹0.51
Prev. Close
₹0.53
Volume
0

Classic Global Finance And Capital Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.54
  • R20.55
  • R30.57
  • Pivot
    0.52
  • S10.51
  • S20.49
  • S30.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.460.51
  • 100.490.51
  • 200.470.5
  • 500.490.49
  • 1000.450.47
  • 2000.410.44

Classic Global Finance And Capital Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
03.921.9226.191.92112.00103.85
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Classic Global Finance And Capital Ltd. Share Holdings

Classic Global Finance And Capital Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingA.G.M.

About Classic Global Finance And Capital Ltd.

Classic Global Finance And Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921PB1995PLC015573 and registration number is 015573. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Chandan Tirkey
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Virender Singh Rana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Gudiya Devi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Classic Global Finance And Capital Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Classic Global Finance And Capital Ltd.?

The market cap of Classic Global Finance And Capital Ltd. is ₹1.95 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Classic Global Finance And Capital Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Classic Global Finance And Capital Ltd. is 84.13 and PB ratio of Classic Global Finance And Capital Ltd. is 0.33 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Classic Global Finance And Capital Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Classic Global Finance And Capital Ltd. is ₹.53 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Classic Global Finance And Capital Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Classic Global Finance And Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Classic Global Finance And Capital Ltd. is ₹.58 and 52-week low of Classic Global Finance And Capital Ltd. is ₹.35 as on Aug 28, 2023.

