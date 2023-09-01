Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
Classic Global Finance And Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921PB1995PLC015573 and registration number is 015573. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.
The market cap of Classic Global Finance And Capital Ltd. is ₹1.95 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Classic Global Finance And Capital Ltd. is 84.13 and PB ratio of Classic Global Finance And Capital Ltd. is 0.33 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Classic Global Finance And Capital Ltd. is ₹.53 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Classic Global Finance And Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Classic Global Finance And Capital Ltd. is ₹.58 and 52-week low of Classic Global Finance And Capital Ltd. is ₹.35 as on Aug 28, 2023.