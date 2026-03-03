Here's the live share price of Classic Electrodes (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Classic Electrodes (India) has declined 13.52% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -51.63%.
Classic Electrodes (India)’s current P/E of 6.89x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Classic Electrodes (India)
|-5.16
|-13.63
|-40.32
|-48.63
|-51.63
|-21.50
|-13.52
|Graphite India
|3.47
|13.19
|29.75
|34.76
|88.92
|33.99
|7.57
|HEG
|1.33
|5.86
|9.27
|16.73
|63.20
|43.12
|12.92
|De Nora India
|6.92
|3.43
|-0.05
|-17.40
|-3.58
|-9.30
|21.35
|Royal Arc Electrodes
|0
|-7.98
|-2.60
|4.90
|28.21
|7.34
|4.34
|Electro Force (India)
|-8.98
|-20.58
|-26.25
|-36.17
|-33.38
|-37.33
|-24.45
|Auro Impex & Chemicals
|-8.52
|-13.08
|-34.35
|-42.47
|-47.51
|-28.30
|-18.10
Over the last one year, Classic Electrodes (India) has declined 51.63% compared to peers like Graphite India (88.92%), HEG (63.20%), De Nora India (-3.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Classic Electrodes (India) has underperformed peers relative to Graphite India (7.57%) and HEG (12.92%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|48.72
|47.08
|10
|49.31
|48.58
|20
|50.91
|51.22
|50
|61.09
|59.37
|100
|73.31
|71.32
|200
|46.2
|0
In the latest quarter, Classic Electrodes (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 125.50%, while DII stake decreased to 6.71%, FII holding rose to 7.64%, and public shareholding moved down to 12.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Classic Electrodes (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1997 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U70100WB1997PLC085600 and registration number is 085600. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electrodes - Graphite. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 205.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Classic Electrodes (India) is ₹45.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Classic Electrodes (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Classic Electrodes (India) is ₹82.55 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Classic Electrodes (India) are ₹45.95 and ₹43.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Classic Electrodes (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Classic Electrodes (India) is ₹113.90 and 52-week low of Classic Electrodes (India) is ₹43.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Classic Electrodes (India) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -20.84% for the past month, -44.47% over 3 months, -51.63% over 1 year, -21.5% across 3 years, and -13.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Classic Electrodes (India) are 6.89 and 0.94 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.