Classic Electrodes (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

CLASSIC ELECTRODES (INDIA)

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Classic Electrodes (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹45.95 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Classic Electrodes (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹43.25₹45.95
₹45.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.25₹113.90
₹45.95
Open Price
₹43.75
Prev. Close
₹45.95
Volume
12,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Classic Electrodes (India) has declined 13.52% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -51.63%.

Classic Electrodes (India)’s current P/E of 6.89x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Classic Electrodes (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Classic Electrodes (India)		-5.16-13.63-40.32-48.63-51.63-21.50-13.52
Graphite India		3.4713.1929.7534.7688.9233.997.57
HEG		1.335.869.2716.7363.2043.1212.92
De Nora India		6.923.43-0.05-17.40-3.58-9.3021.35
Royal Arc Electrodes		0-7.98-2.604.9028.217.344.34
Electro Force (India)		-8.98-20.58-26.25-36.17-33.38-37.33-24.45
Auro Impex & Chemicals		-8.52-13.08-34.35-42.47-47.51-28.30-18.10

Over the last one year, Classic Electrodes (India) has declined 51.63% compared to peers like Graphite India (88.92%), HEG (63.20%), De Nora India (-3.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Classic Electrodes (India) has underperformed peers relative to Graphite India (7.57%) and HEG (12.92%).

Classic Electrodes (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Classic Electrodes (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
548.7247.08
1049.3148.58
2050.9151.22
5061.0959.37
10073.3171.32
20046.20

Classic Electrodes (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Classic Electrodes (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 125.50%, while DII stake decreased to 6.71%, FII holding rose to 7.64%, and public shareholding moved down to 12.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Classic Electrodes (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Classic Electrodes (India) fact sheet for more information

About Classic Electrodes (India)

Classic Electrodes (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1997 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U70100WB1997PLC085600 and registration number is 085600. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electrodes - Graphite. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 205.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Hanuman Prasad Agarwal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ayush Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Mittal
    Director
  • Mr. Nitesh Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Anoop Garg
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sheetal Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ankur Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Niraj Jindal
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Classic Electrodes (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Classic Electrodes (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Classic Electrodes (India) is ₹45.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Classic Electrodes (India)?

The Classic Electrodes (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Classic Electrodes (India)?

The market cap of Classic Electrodes (India) is ₹82.55 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Classic Electrodes (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Classic Electrodes (India) are ₹45.95 and ₹43.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Classic Electrodes (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Classic Electrodes (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Classic Electrodes (India) is ₹113.90 and 52-week low of Classic Electrodes (India) is ₹43.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Classic Electrodes (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Classic Electrodes (India) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -20.84% for the past month, -44.47% over 3 months, -51.63% over 1 year, -21.5% across 3 years, and -13.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Classic Electrodes (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Classic Electrodes (India) are 6.89 and 0.94 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Classic Electrodes (India) News

icon
Market Pulse