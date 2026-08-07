Here's the live share price of Clara Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Clara Industries
|4.17
|-4.29
|-11.45
|-19.76
|-16.25
|-4.01
|33.44
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Clara Industries has declined 16.25% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Clara Industries has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|34.03
|33.61
|10
|34.64
|34.33
|20
|36.09
|35.34
|50
|37.49
|36.85
|100
|38.65
|37.29
|200
|35.36
|36.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Clara Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 31.44%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2026, 04:39 AM IST IST
|Clara Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|Clara Industries - Approved The Audited Standalone Financial Statement For The Half Year And Financial Year Ended On March 31
|May 30, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|Clara Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Approved The Audited Standalone Financial Statement For The Half Year And Financ
|May 30, 2026, 04:05 AM IST IST
|Clara Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Rescheduling Of Board Meeting
|May 27, 2026, 05:15 AM IST IST
|Clara Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Of Directors Meeting Is Scheduled To BeHeld Friday, May 29, 2026 To
Source: Dion Global
Clara Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209UP2021PLC151537 and registration number is 151537. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Clara Industries is ₹33.50 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The Clara Industries is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Clara Industries is ₹86.00 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Clara Industries are ₹33.50 and ₹33.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Clara Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Clara Industries is ₹44.57 and 52-week low of Clara Industries is ₹30.47 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The Clara Industries has shown returns of 1.52% over the past day, -4.29% for the past month, -11.45% over 3 months, -16.25% over 1 year, -4.01% across 3 years, and 33.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Clara Industries are 47.79 and 1.51 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global