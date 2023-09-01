Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.00
|7.37
|-7.20
|-11.84
|100.13
|379.86
|379.86
|-3.50
|9.80
|8.93
|2.87
|10.85
|123.03
|6.88
|2.42
|26.02
|35.44
|81.09
|144.83
|791.64
|298.57
|-1.61
|-13.58
|-1.78
|22.81
|16.57
|-31.32
|62.34
|10.20
|-4.23
|-8.69
|-10.28
|-42.73
|80.01
|104.89
|26.00
|9.27
|14.84
|14.07
|-38.34
|42.10
|52.39
|5.11
|4.06
|49.93
|74.99
|20.79
|255.60
|-4.82
|6.71
|6.38
|1.42
|15.44
|-34.68
|55.19
|143.31
|7.74
|23.85
|68.99
|99.89
|53.18
|403.47
|464.44
|3.65
|0.43
|-7.43
|31.34
|36.40
|1.68
|-2.60
|-2.63
|2.92
|28.00
|70.67
|24.01
|6,208.16
|2,786.34
|12.46
|11.91
|21.11
|9.31
|-19.93
|186.02
|332.38
|7.33
|-6.95
|14.98
|45.76
|0.55
|296.80
|235.75
|4.12
|0.21
|-16.47
|15.84
|82.11
|260.05
|187.60
|2.88
|-12.12
|-14.21
|2.23
|-43.91
|50.09
|98.61
|-2.04
|7.55
|6.01
|11.39
|7.95
|7.95
|7.95
|-5.55
|-2.88
|20.66
|17.32
|-7.91
|145.26
|90.05
|1.55
|-0.64
|7.27
|20.54
|-30.82
|21.96
|-32.41
|-6.70
|-24.09
|-4.05
|71.28
|176.60
|2,335.41
|2,572.00
|9.83
|16.76
|94.05
|123.92
|37.96
|233.81
|193.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Rights issue
|04 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
|06 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results & Rights issue
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Clara Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209UP2021PLC151537 and registration number is 151537. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Clara Industries Ltd. is ₹78.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Clara Industries Ltd. is 25.61 and PB ratio of Clara Industries Ltd. is 2.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Clara Industries Ltd. is ₹190.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Clara Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Clara Industries Ltd. is ₹253.00 and 52-week low of Clara Industries Ltd. is ₹117.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.