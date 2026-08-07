What is the share price of Clara Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Clara Industries is ₹33.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Clara Industries? The Clara Industries is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Clara Industries? The market cap of Clara Industries is ₹86.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Clara Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Clara Industries are ₹33.50 and ₹33.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Clara Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Clara Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Clara Industries is ₹44.57 and 52-week low of Clara Industries is ₹30.47 as on .

How has the Clara Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Clara Industries has shown returns of 1.52% over the past day, -4.29% for the past month, -11.45% over 3 months, -16.25% over 1 year, -4.01% across 3 years, and 33.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Clara Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Clara Industries are 47.79 and 1.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global