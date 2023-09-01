Follow Us

CLARA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹190.00 Closed
-3.94-7.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Clara Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹190.00₹192.75
₹190.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹117.86₹253.00
₹190.00
Open Price
₹192.75
Prev. Close
₹197.80
Volume
5,810

Clara Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1191.83
  • R2193.67
  • R3194.58
  • Pivot
    190.92
  • S1189.08
  • S2188.17
  • S3186.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5115.36197.6
  • 10110.92194.63
  • 20101.69190.51
  • 50110.53189.11
  • 100103.83187.65
  • 20064.41166.2

Clara Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.007.37-7.20-11.84100.13379.86379.86
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Clara Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Clara Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Rights issue
04 Jan, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
06 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results & Rights issue
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Clara Industries Ltd.

Clara Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209UP2021PLC151537 and registration number is 151537. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Parry Kukreja
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Kukreja
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Mediratta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manmohan Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Clara Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Clara Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Clara Industries Ltd. is ₹78.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Clara Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Clara Industries Ltd. is 25.61 and PB ratio of Clara Industries Ltd. is 2.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Clara Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Clara Industries Ltd. is ₹190.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Clara Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Clara Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Clara Industries Ltd. is ₹253.00 and 52-week low of Clara Industries Ltd. is ₹117.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

