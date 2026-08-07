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Clara Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

CLARA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Clara Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹33.50 Closed
1.52₹ 0.50
As on Aug 04, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Clara Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.50₹33.50
₹33.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.47₹44.57
₹33.50
Open Price
₹33.50
Prev. Close
₹33.00
Volume
12,450

Source: Dion Global

Clara Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Clara Industries		4.17-4.29-11.45-19.76-16.25-4.0133.44
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Clara Industries has declined 16.25% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Clara Industries has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Clara Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Clara Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
534.0333.61
1034.6434.33
2036.0935.34
5037.4936.85
10038.6537.29
20035.3636.38

Source: Dion Global

Clara Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Clara Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 31.44%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Clara Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2026, 04:39 AM IST ISTClara Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTClara Industries - Approved The Audited Standalone Financial Statement For The Half Year And Financial Year Ended On March 31
May 30, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTClara Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Approved The Audited Standalone Financial Statement For The Half Year And Financ
May 30, 2026, 04:05 AM IST ISTClara Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Rescheduling Of Board Meeting
May 27, 2026, 05:15 AM IST ISTClara Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Of Directors Meeting Is Scheduled To BeHeld Friday, May 29, 2026 To

Source: Dion Global

About Clara Industries

Clara Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209UP2021PLC151537 and registration number is 151537. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Packaging & Containers
  • Address
    127/1, Gram Simbhalka Junardar Paragna, Tehsil and District Saharanpur, Saharanpur Uttar Pradesh 247001
  • Contact
    info@clara.co.in
    www.clara.co.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Parry Kukreja
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Kukreja
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Priyanka Mediratta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Avdesh Kamboj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manmohan Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Clara Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Clara Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Clara Industries is ₹33.50 as on Aug 04, 2026.

What kind of stock is Clara Industries?

The Clara Industries is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Clara Industries?

The market cap of Clara Industries is ₹86.00 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Clara Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Clara Industries are ₹33.50 and ₹33.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Clara Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Clara Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Clara Industries is ₹44.57 and 52-week low of Clara Industries is ₹30.47 as on Aug 04, 2026.

How has the Clara Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Clara Industries has shown returns of 1.52% over the past day, -4.29% for the past month, -11.45% over 3 months, -16.25% over 1 year, -4.01% across 3 years, and 33.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Clara Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Clara Industries are 47.79 and 1.51 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Clara Industries News

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