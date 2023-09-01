What is the Market Cap of Clara Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Clara Industries Ltd. is ₹78.56 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Clara Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Clara Industries Ltd. is 25.61 and PB ratio of Clara Industries Ltd. is 2.13 as on .

What is the share price of Clara Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Clara Industries Ltd. is ₹190.00 as on .