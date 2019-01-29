City Union Bank’s net profit jumps by 15%, NPAs decline by 2.91% in Q3

Diversified credit portfolio and coupled with lower ticket size backed by adequate collaterals reduce credit risk. Unsecured advances aggregate to only 1%, it said.

City Union Bank (CUB), one of the oldest private sector lenders in the country, on Monday reported a 15% increase in its net profit to `178.10 crore for the third quarter against `154.80 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The total income of the bank was up by 10% at `1,086.45 crore against `987.05 crore. The net interest income grew by 15% at `418.09 crore compared with `365.14 crore, while interest income grew by 12% at `966.62 crore from `865.36 crore.

On the asset quality front, the bank could reduce its gross NPA to 2.91% from 3.30% while it maintained the net NPA at 1.74% level. The provision coverage ratio stood at 65%.

Total business grew by 15% to `66,100 crore from `57,400 crore. Total deposits of the bank increased by 13% to `35,504 crore from `31,339 crore while gross advances grew by 17% to `30,637 crore from `26,089 crore, said a press release by the bank.

CUB’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 14.79%, of which tier I constitutes 14.39%.

In an investor presentation, the bank said the trading and MSME loan segments earn high yields which constitute about 51% of advances. Diversified credit portfolio and coupled with lower ticket size backed by adequate collaterals reduce credit risk. Unsecured advances aggregate to only 1%, it said.