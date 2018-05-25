City Union Bank Q4 net rises 18% to Rs 152 crore

Representative image

Kumbakonam-based private sector lender City Union Bank (CUB) has reported an 18% increase in its net profit at Rs 152.12 crore for the fourth quarter as compared to Rs 128.88 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Total income for the quarter went up by 6.99% to Rs 990.48 crore, as against Rs 925.75 crore reported during corresponding period of last year.

Speaking to media persons after releasing the earning performance here on Thursday, N Kamakodi, MD & CEO, CUB, said that when compared with most of the banks, CUB has done a good job on the back of its overall positive performance parameters. “ We will continue to focus on lending to commercial trading, agriculture and MSMEs to grow in the current fiscal as well,” he said. During FY18, the bank has had a business growth of 17% and for FY19 the bank is eyeing for a growth rate of 18% to 20%.

Kamakodi said that in the current fiscal, the bank will also be focusing more on recovery of bad loans. It had recovered Rs 193 crore during FY17, Rs 276 core in FY18 and expects much more improvement in the recovery process during the current financial year. The bank has recorded gross NPA of 3.03% as against 2.83% while net NPA stood at 1.70% as compared to 1.71%.

In Q4, the net interest income (NII) was increased by 18% to Rs 368 crore from Rs 311 crore while net interest margin (NIM) was at 4.36%. The bank’s capital adequacy as on March 31, 2018, as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines on Basel III norms, was at 16.22% and tier-1 capital adequacy was at 15.79%, well above regulatory requirements.

For the whole year, net profit was increased by 18% to Rs 592 crore from Rs 503 crore. CASA deposits increased by 13% to Rs 7,957 crore from Rs 7,039 crore and the CASA ratio stood at 24% to total deposits. The net interest margin of the bank increased to 4.42% from 4.17%.