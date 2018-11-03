City Union Bank Q2 profit up 16%

City Union Bank (CUB) has reported a 16% growth in its net profit for the quarter ended September 2018 to Rs 168 crore compared to `145 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Total income during the quarter grew 5% to Rs 1,045.05 crore against Rs 996.11 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal year.

The net interest income grew 12% to Rs 398.02 crore against Rs 354.84 crore, and the total interest income grew 10% to Rs 926.49 crore against Rs 840.87 crore.

The non-interest income and the operating profit were on the decline at Rs 118.56 crore (Rs 155.24 crore) and Rs 295.95 crore (Rs 320.04 crore), respectively, the bank said in a statement on Friday. The net interest margin was at 4.32%.