What is the Market Cap of City Pulse Multiplex Ltd.? The market cap of City Pulse Multiplex Ltd. is ₹27.87 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of City Pulse Multiplex Ltd.? P/E ratio of City Pulse Multiplex Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of City Pulse Multiplex Ltd. is 6.05 as on .

What is the share price of City Pulse Multiplex Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for City Pulse Multiplex Ltd. is ₹84.00 as on .