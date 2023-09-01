Follow Us

City Pulse Multiplex Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CITY PULSE MULTIPLEX LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹84.00 Closed
8.396.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

City Pulse Multiplex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹84.00₹84.00
₹84.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.10₹102.50
₹84.00
Open Price
₹84.00
Prev. Close
₹77.50
Volume
2,000

City Pulse Multiplex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R184
  • R284
  • R384
  • Pivot
    84
  • S184
  • S284
  • S384

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 532.4780.23
  • 1033.0880.97
  • 2032.9881.15
  • 5036.781.45
  • 10046.8378.51
  • 20044.7469.82

City Pulse Multiplex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.395.001.58-12.36124.00740.00183.31
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

City Pulse Multiplex Ltd. Share Holdings

City Pulse Multiplex Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
04 Jan, 2023Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
18 Jan, 2022Board MeetingOthers
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About City Pulse Multiplex Ltd.

City Pulse Multiplex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92199GJ2000PLC037606 and registration number is 037606. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arpit Rajnikant Mehta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Kush Arpit Mehta
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rajal Arpit Mehta
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Luvv Arpit Mehta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Manasvi Manu Thapar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Smit Barot
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hitendra Kanodia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shirishbhai Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on City Pulse Multiplex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of City Pulse Multiplex Ltd.?

The market cap of City Pulse Multiplex Ltd. is ₹27.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of City Pulse Multiplex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of City Pulse Multiplex Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of City Pulse Multiplex Ltd. is 6.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of City Pulse Multiplex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for City Pulse Multiplex Ltd. is ₹84.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of City Pulse Multiplex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which City Pulse Multiplex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of City Pulse Multiplex Ltd. is ₹102.50 and 52-week low of City Pulse Multiplex Ltd. is ₹28.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

