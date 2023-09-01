Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.39
|5.00
|1.58
|-12.36
|124.00
|740.00
|183.31
|-1.17
|10.71
|36.64
|31.74
|7.29
|30.10
|-47.52
|2.71
|16.36
|37.00
|41.22
|23.82
|33.19
|-20.45
|3.04
|13.60
|25.66
|15.87
|-4.10
|26.53
|32.62
|-1.21
|-5.38
|12.14
|5.49
|-17.96
|103.08
|515.59
|3.35
|21.83
|33.47
|53.23
|14.60
|55.96
|5.03
|2.57
|-4.92
|24.59
|18.69
|-5.45
|687.02
|552.89
|2.61
|19.28
|6.29
|17.52
|-5.47
|86.01
|28.67
|0.79
|4.77
|-1.90
|1.33
|24.38
|2.25
|80.89
|7.42
|5.86
|20.42
|44.38
|13.45
|-3.70
|-3.70
|2.95
|14.20
|60.52
|123.26
|112.44
|1,666.75
|4,116.56
|-3.72
|0.83
|28.15
|18.74
|26.36
|72.08
|-74.55
|1.87
|5.22
|21.45
|10.51
|-5.94
|-48.93
|-7.74
|0.18
|3.43
|35.91
|48.86
|33.41
|1,146.15
|57.94
|-2.26
|-20.52
|-9.17
|15.60
|18.79
|123.20
|7.34
|3.77
|51.79
|71.18
|67.24
|87.40
|337.12
|333.40
|1.96
|4.65
|34.62
|43.99
|17.13
|-42.44
|-15.20
|2.74
|14.47
|42.43
|34.82
|-11.53
|67.37
|92.62
|-2.40
|-5.87
|-10.58
|7.91
|-56.06
|523.88
|492.98
|6.38
|7.28
|16.15
|6.20
|-21.82
|-3.71
|-50.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|04 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|18 Jan, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
City Pulse Multiplex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92199GJ2000PLC037606 and registration number is 037606. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of City Pulse Multiplex Ltd. is ₹27.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of City Pulse Multiplex Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of City Pulse Multiplex Ltd. is 6.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for City Pulse Multiplex Ltd. is ₹84.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which City Pulse Multiplex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of City Pulse Multiplex Ltd. is ₹102.50 and 52-week low of City Pulse Multiplex Ltd. is ₹28.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.