Here's the live share price of City Crops Agro along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of City Crops Agro has declined 3.28% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 7.33%.
City Crops Agro’s current P/E of -7.63x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|City Crops Agro
|4.98
|4.98
|7.87
|10.36
|7.33
|-5.40
|-3.28
|LT Foods
|-7.00
|-7.65
|-5.42
|-15.37
|13.95
|54.80
|45.23
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|-5.53
|-14.56
|-18.99
|-22.17
|-1.93
|9.16
|15.98
|KRBL
|-6.18
|-6.59
|-16.34
|-27.70
|32.93
|-1.69
|10.35
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-3.95
|4.22
|19.20
|30.98
|36.88
|6.10
|14.81
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-6.79
|-18.32
|-24.09
|-36.95
|-25.08
|11.39
|7.41
|GRM Overseas
|-0.38
|-3.42
|1.88
|33.95
|112.51
|16.06
|47.47
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|-0.11
|-14.75
|-24.25
|-37.77
|46.88
|5.76
|3.42
|Sanstar
|-1.54
|-5.04
|-3.40
|-2.92
|-1.10
|-9.43
|-5.77
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-3.83
|3.45
|0.99
|-8.53
|-2.83
|15.68
|23.62
|AVT Natural Products
|-3.86
|-8.55
|-6.54
|-14.60
|12.86
|-10.52
|5.55
|Gulshan Polyols
|0.07
|16.70
|10.42
|-5.56
|4.13
|-6.65
|13.23
|Regaal Resources
|7.12
|18.48
|0
|-35.52
|-46.05
|-18.59
|-11.61
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|7.44
|9.00
|31.46
|13.28
|3.70
|1.55
|16.49
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-7.49
|-14.15
|-31.39
|-34.21
|-27.87
|-4.56
|-2.76
|BharatRohan Airborne Innovations
|-0.77
|15.73
|8.65
|54.36
|54.36
|15.57
|9.07
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-2.18
|11.46
|6.90
|-3.22
|-26.75
|3.98
|47.80
|SC Agrotech
|-14.30
|9.60
|117.22
|111.25
|107.36
|49.28
|90.14
|JK Agri Genetics
|1.34
|-7.91
|-18.90
|-38.70
|-8.75
|-8.85
|-13.18
|Puretrop Fruits
|-0.57
|-3.26
|7.39
|45.45
|53.62
|20.44
|18.16
Over the last one year, City Crops Agro has gained 7.33% compared to peers like LT Foods (13.95%), Jubilant Ingrevia (-1.93%), KRBL (32.93%). From a 5 year perspective, City Crops Agro has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (45.23%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (15.98%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19.17
|19.9
|10
|19.42
|19.61
|20
|19.81
|19.68
|50
|20.29
|20.63
|100
|23.29
|22.02
|200
|23.93
|23.76
In the latest quarter, City Crops Agro remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 45.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 04, 2026, 8:45 PM IST
|City Crops Agro - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)
|Feb 04, 2026, 8:42 PM IST
|City Crops Agro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Feb 04, 2026, 8:39 PM IST
|City Crops Agro - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome And Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And D
|Jan 07, 2026, 12:14 AM IST
|City Crops Agro - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 15, 2025, 12:18 AM IST
|City Crops Agro - Integrated Filing (Finance)
City Crops Agro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51200GJ2013PLC074296 and registration number is 074296. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for City Crops Agro is ₹21.52 as on Feb 12, 2026.
The City Crops Agro is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of City Crops Agro is ₹35.11 Cr as on Feb 12, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of City Crops Agro are ₹21.52 and ₹21.52.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which City Crops Agro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of City Crops Agro is ₹28.20 and 52-week low of City Crops Agro is ₹16.75 as on Feb 12, 2026.
The City Crops Agro has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 4.98% for the past month, 7.87% over 3 months, 7.33% over 1 year, -5.4% across 3 years, and -3.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of City Crops Agro are -7.63 and 1.36 on Feb 12, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.