What is the share price of Citizen Solar? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Citizen Solar is ₹282.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Citizen Solar? The Citizen Solar is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Citizen Solar? The market cap of Citizen Solar is ₹152.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Citizen Solar? Today’s highest and lowest price of Citizen Solar are ₹282.85 and ₹282.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Citizen Solar? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Citizen Solar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Citizen Solar is ₹307.00 and 52-week low of Citizen Solar is ₹74.19 as on .

How has the Citizen Solar performed historically in terms of returns? The Citizen Solar has shown returns of 1.98% over the past day, 19.37% for the past month, 14.7% over 3 months, 273.79% over 1 year, 109.46% across 3 years, and 117.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Citizen Solar? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Citizen Solar are 11.13 and 4.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global