Here's the live share price of Citizen Solar along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Citizen Solar
|10.34
|19.37
|14.70
|0.78
|273.79
|109.46
|117.66
|Affle 3I
|2.12
|-2.56
|3.23
|-18.34
|-26.12
|12.30
|10.51
|Sun TV Network
|-3.07
|-2.28
|-17.53
|-12.57
|-13.50
|2.45
|-1.04
|Prime Focus
|1.51
|-4.80
|-30.02
|-0.46
|43.90
|23.79
|32.79
|Amagi Media Labs
|5.66
|40.27
|69.69
|64.25
|64.25
|17.99
|10.43
|PVR INOX
|-0.33
|1.06
|2.15
|-4.26
|0.24
|-11.81
|-6.44
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-8.25
|-10.46
|25.93
|9.86
|-31.69
|-20.96
|-14.36
|Saregama India
|-8.96
|-2.30
|39.59
|21.93
|-9.21
|3.62
|4.58
|Tips Music
|1.85
|1.52
|20.44
|28.93
|2.80
|35.29
|37.29
|Latent View Analytics
|12.27
|-1.50
|-1.54
|-33.87
|-33.62
|-7.05
|-9.51
|Network18 Media & Investments
|-5.36
|-2.98
|-3.77
|-27.74
|-44.67
|-21.30
|-10.02
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|-5.36
|-0.28
|1.51
|-11.43
|-32.43
|-11.24
|-17.10
|Signpost India
|2.11
|20.29
|32.75
|48.93
|38.14
|-0.56
|-0.34
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|0.84
|-0.97
|36.01
|38.00
|-9.39
|2.38
|11.27
|Den Networks
|-4.12
|4.64
|6.22
|-10.60
|-27.42
|-7.15
|-12.84
|Panorama Studios International
|19.17
|1.45
|15.29
|30.23
|-12.25
|54.74
|80.90
|Balaji Telefilms
|1.69
|7.19
|-0.43
|-12.96
|2.01
|28.20
|6.68
|City Pulse Multiventures
|-26.69
|-53.53
|-59.45
|-68.44
|-56.35
|128.03
|101.47
|Aqylon Nexus
|-5.53
|-31.07
|-7.70
|-78.58
|-69.04
|42.32
|9.56
|New Delhi Television
|-3.88
|-4.61
|5.18
|-16.29
|-35.82
|-24.16
|6.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Citizen Solar has gained 273.79% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-26.12%), Sun TV Network (-13.50%), Prime Focus (43.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Citizen Solar has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (10.51%) and Sun TV Network (-1.04%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|261.55
|262.29
|10
|250.68
|255.58
|20
|246.86
|253.42
|50
|266.27
|248.42
|100
|222.91
|218.62
|200
|139.66
|167.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Citizen Solar remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.40%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 64.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 12, 2026, 05:33 AM IST IST
|Citizen Infoline - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|May 28, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Citizen Infoline - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|May 28, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Citizen Infoline - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 28, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Citizen Infoline - Submission Of Audited Financial Result For Quarter Ended 31.03.2026
|May 28, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Citizen Infoline - Board Meeting Outcome for Subject: Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 28Th May, 2026 Pursuant To Regulation
Source: Dion Global
Citizen Infoline Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100GJ1994PLC023561 and registration number is 023561. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 310.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Citizen Solar is ₹282.85 as on Jul 08, 2026.
The Citizen Solar is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Citizen Solar is ₹152.66 Cr as on Jul 08, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Citizen Solar are ₹282.85 and ₹282.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Citizen Solar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Citizen Solar is ₹307.00 and 52-week low of Citizen Solar is ₹74.19 as on Jul 08, 2026.
The Citizen Solar has shown returns of 1.98% over the past day, 19.37% for the past month, 14.7% over 3 months, 273.79% over 1 year, 109.46% across 3 years, and 117.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Citizen Solar are 11.13 and 4.59 on Jul 08, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global