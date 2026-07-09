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Citizen Solar Share Price

NSE
BSE

CITIZEN SOLAR

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Citizen Solar along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹282.85 Closed
1.98₹ 5.50
As on Jul 08, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Citizen Solar Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹282.85₹282.85
₹282.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹74.19₹307.00
₹282.85
Open Price
₹282.85
Prev. Close
₹277.35
Volume
1,523

Source: Dion Global

Citizen Solar Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Citizen Solar		10.3419.3714.700.78273.79109.46117.66
Affle 3I		2.12-2.563.23-18.34-26.1212.3010.51
Sun TV Network		-3.07-2.28-17.53-12.57-13.502.45-1.04
Prime Focus		1.51-4.80-30.02-0.4643.9023.7932.79
Amagi Media Labs		5.6640.2769.6964.2564.2517.9910.43
PVR INOX		-0.331.062.15-4.260.24-11.81-6.44
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-8.25-10.4625.939.86-31.69-20.96-14.36
Saregama India		-8.96-2.3039.5921.93-9.213.624.58
Tips Music		1.851.5220.4428.932.8035.2937.29
Latent View Analytics		12.27-1.50-1.54-33.87-33.62-7.05-9.51
Network18 Media & Investments		-5.36-2.98-3.77-27.74-44.67-21.30-10.02
Hathway Cable & Datacom		-5.36-0.281.51-11.43-32.43-11.24-17.10
Signpost India		2.1120.2932.7548.9338.14-0.56-0.34
Media Matrix Worldwide		0.84-0.9736.0138.00-9.392.3811.27
Den Networks		-4.124.646.22-10.60-27.42-7.15-12.84
Panorama Studios International		19.171.4515.2930.23-12.2554.7480.90
Balaji Telefilms		1.697.19-0.43-12.962.0128.206.68
City Pulse Multiventures		-26.69-53.53-59.45-68.44-56.35128.03101.47
Aqylon Nexus		-5.53-31.07-7.70-78.58-69.0442.329.56
New Delhi Television		-3.88-4.615.18-16.29-35.82-24.166.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Citizen Solar has gained 273.79% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-26.12%), Sun TV Network (-13.50%), Prime Focus (43.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Citizen Solar has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (10.51%) and Sun TV Network (-1.04%).

Citizen Solar Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Citizen Solar Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5261.55262.29
10250.68255.58
20246.86253.42
50266.27248.42
100222.91218.62
200139.66167.39

Source: Dion Global

Citizen Solar Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Citizen Solar remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.40%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 64.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Citizen Solar Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 12, 2026, 05:33 AM IST ISTCitizen Infoline - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
May 28, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTCitizen Infoline - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
May 28, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTCitizen Infoline - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 28, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTCitizen Infoline - Submission Of Audited Financial Result For Quarter Ended 31.03.2026
May 28, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTCitizen Infoline - Board Meeting Outcome for Subject: Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 28Th May, 2026 Pursuant To Regulation

Source: Dion Global

About Citizen Solar

Citizen Infoline Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100GJ1994PLC023561 and registration number is 023561. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 310.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Omprakash L Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravindra O Jain
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Chirag H Jirawala
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ashadevi N Gogad
    Independent Director

FAQs on Citizen Solar Share Price

What is the share price of Citizen Solar?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Citizen Solar is ₹282.85 as on Jul 08, 2026.

What kind of stock is Citizen Solar?

The Citizen Solar is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Citizen Solar?

The market cap of Citizen Solar is ₹152.66 Cr as on Jul 08, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Citizen Solar?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Citizen Solar are ₹282.85 and ₹282.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Citizen Solar?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Citizen Solar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Citizen Solar is ₹307.00 and 52-week low of Citizen Solar is ₹74.19 as on Jul 08, 2026.

How has the Citizen Solar performed historically in terms of returns?

The Citizen Solar has shown returns of 1.98% over the past day, 19.37% for the past month, 14.7% over 3 months, 273.79% over 1 year, 109.46% across 3 years, and 117.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Citizen Solar?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Citizen Solar are 11.13 and 4.59 on Jul 08, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Citizen Solar News

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