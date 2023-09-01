Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|15.40
|-8.89
|20.09
|-4.54
|43.41
|955.74
|476.98
|-1.17
|10.71
|36.64
|31.74
|7.29
|30.10
|-47.52
|2.34
|15.94
|36.50
|40.71
|23.37
|32.71
|-20.73
|3.04
|13.60
|25.66
|15.87
|-4.10
|26.53
|32.62
|-1.21
|-5.38
|12.14
|5.49
|-17.96
|103.08
|515.59
|3.35
|21.83
|33.47
|53.23
|14.60
|55.96
|5.03
|2.57
|-4.92
|24.59
|18.69
|-5.45
|687.02
|552.89
|2.61
|19.28
|6.29
|17.52
|-5.47
|86.01
|28.67
|0.79
|4.77
|-1.90
|1.33
|24.38
|2.25
|80.89
|7.42
|5.86
|20.42
|44.38
|13.45
|-3.70
|-3.70
|2.95
|14.20
|60.52
|123.26
|112.44
|1,666.75
|4,116.56
|-3.72
|0.83
|28.15
|18.74
|26.36
|72.08
|-74.55
|1.87
|5.22
|21.45
|10.51
|-5.94
|-48.93
|-7.74
|0.18
|3.43
|35.91
|48.86
|33.41
|1,146.15
|57.94
|-2.26
|-20.52
|-9.17
|15.60
|18.79
|123.20
|7.34
|3.77
|51.79
|71.18
|67.24
|87.40
|337.12
|333.40
|1.96
|4.65
|34.62
|43.99
|17.13
|-42.44
|-15.20
|2.74
|14.47
|42.43
|34.82
|-11.53
|67.37
|92.62
|-2.40
|-5.87
|-10.58
|7.91
|-56.06
|523.88
|492.98
|6.38
|7.28
|16.15
|6.20
|-21.82
|-3.71
|-50.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Citizen Infoline Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100GJ1994PLC023561 and registration number is 023561. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Citizen Infoline Ltd. is ₹13.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Citizen Infoline Ltd. is -443.04 and PB ratio of Citizen Infoline Ltd. is 2.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Citizen Infoline Ltd. is ₹24.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Citizen Infoline Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Citizen Infoline Ltd. is ₹38.95 and 52-week low of Citizen Infoline Ltd. is ₹14.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.