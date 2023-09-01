What is the Market Cap of Citizen Infoline Ltd.? The market cap of Citizen Infoline Ltd. is ₹13.39 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Citizen Infoline Ltd.? P/E ratio of Citizen Infoline Ltd. is -443.04 and PB ratio of Citizen Infoline Ltd. is 2.92 as on .

What is the share price of Citizen Infoline Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Citizen Infoline Ltd. is ₹24.81 as on .