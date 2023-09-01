Follow Us

Citizen Infoline Ltd. Share Price

CITIZEN INFOLINE LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹24.81 Closed
4.991.18
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Citizen Infoline Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.81₹24.81
₹24.81
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.68₹38.95
₹24.81
Open Price
₹24.81
Prev. Close
₹23.63
Volume
3,260

Citizen Infoline Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124.81
  • R224.81
  • R324.81
  • Pivot
    24.81
  • S124.81
  • S224.81
  • S324.81

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 530.8122.41
  • 1031.6522.44
  • 2027.2323.34
  • 5019.4624.55
  • 10016.4524.66
  • 20017.7322.97

Citizen Infoline Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.40-8.8920.09-4.5443.41955.74476.98
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.3415.9436.5040.7123.3732.71-20.73
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Citizen Infoline Ltd. Share Holdings

Citizen Infoline Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Citizen Infoline Ltd.

Citizen Infoline Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100GJ1994PLC023561 and registration number is 023561. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Omprakash L Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sandeep M Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikas H Jirawala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mitesh A Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravindra O Jain
    Director
  • Ms. Kasturi R Jain
    Director

FAQs on Citizen Infoline Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Citizen Infoline Ltd.?

The market cap of Citizen Infoline Ltd. is ₹13.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Citizen Infoline Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Citizen Infoline Ltd. is -443.04 and PB ratio of Citizen Infoline Ltd. is 2.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Citizen Infoline Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Citizen Infoline Ltd. is ₹24.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Citizen Infoline Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Citizen Infoline Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Citizen Infoline Ltd. is ₹38.95 and 52-week low of Citizen Infoline Ltd. is ₹14.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

