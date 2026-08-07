Here's the live share price of Citi Port Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Citi Port Financial Services
|12.99
|14.47
|0.88
|10.60
|90.71
|45.99
|18.97
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Citi Port Financial Services has gained 90.71% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Citi Port Financial Services has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|37.45
|39.44
|10
|37.03
|38.34
|20
|37.41
|37.94
|50
|38.93
|38.19
|100
|39.1
|37.34
|200
|32.72
|34.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Citi Port Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 70.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 01:02 AM IST IST
|Citi Port Fin. Serv. - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30 2026
|Jul 21, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Citi Port Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The First Qua
|Jul 21, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Citi Port Fin. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 01:03 AM IST IST
|Citi Port Fin. Serv. - Results-Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 20, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Citi Port Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider The Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Citi Port Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991TG1992PLC065867 and registration number is 065867. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Citi Port Financial Services is ₹43.50 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Citi Port Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Citi Port Financial Services is ₹13.48 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Citi Port Financial Services are ₹43.50 and ₹43.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Citi Port Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Citi Port Financial Services is ₹52.94 and 52-week low of Citi Port Financial Services is ₹17.50 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Citi Port Financial Services has shown returns of 3.57% over the past day, 14.47% for the past month, 0.88% over 3 months, 90.71% over 1 year, 45.99% across 3 years, and 18.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Citi Port Financial Services are 0.00 and 4.51 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global