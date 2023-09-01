Follow Us

CITI PORT FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹13.98 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Citi Port Financial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.98₹13.98
₹13.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.80₹26.84
₹13.98
Open Price
₹13.98
Prev. Close
₹13.98
Volume
4

Citi Port Financial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.98
  • R213.98
  • R313.98
  • Pivot
    13.98
  • S113.98
  • S213.98
  • S313.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.2914.01
  • 1015.914.37
  • 2017.8515.37
  • 5015.916.51
  • 10016.2216.66
  • 20016.9216.41

Citi Port Financial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-4.96-26.42-15.227.545.1116.50
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Citi Port Financial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Citi Port Financial Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Citi Port Financial Services Ltd.

Citi Port Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991TG1992PLC065867 and registration number is 065867. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Enjamuri Pardha Saradhi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ratan Kishan Musurnur
    Director
  • Mr. Parthasarathi Prattipati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yetukuri Mallikarjunrao
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Dhanushree Guddep
    Woman Director

FAQs on Citi Port Financial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Citi Port Financial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Citi Port Financial Services Ltd. is ₹4.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Citi Port Financial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Citi Port Financial Services Ltd. is 179.23 and PB ratio of Citi Port Financial Services Ltd. is 1.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Citi Port Financial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Citi Port Financial Services Ltd. is ₹13.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Citi Port Financial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Citi Port Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Citi Port Financial Services Ltd. is ₹26.84 and 52-week low of Citi Port Financial Services Ltd. is ₹11.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

