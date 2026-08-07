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Citi Port Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

CITI PORT FINANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Citi Port Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹43.50 Closed
3.57₹ 1.50
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Citi Port Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹43.50₹43.50
₹43.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.50₹52.94
₹43.50
Open Price
₹43.50
Prev. Close
₹42.00
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

Citi Port Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Citi Port Financial Services		12.9914.470.8810.6090.7145.9918.97
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Citi Port Financial Services has gained 90.71% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Citi Port Financial Services has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Citi Port Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Citi Port Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
537.4539.44
1037.0338.34
2037.4137.94
5038.9338.19
10039.137.34
20032.7234.27

Source: Dion Global

Citi Port Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Citi Port Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 70.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Citi Port Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 01:02 AM IST ISTCiti Port Fin. Serv. - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30 2026
Jul 21, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTCiti Port Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The First Qua
Jul 21, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTCiti Port Fin. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 01:03 AM IST ISTCiti Port Fin. Serv. - Results-Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 20, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTCiti Port Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider The Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Citi Port Financial Services

Citi Port Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991TG1992PLC065867 and registration number is 065867. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Enjamuri Pardha Saradhi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ratan Kishan Musurnur
    Director
  • Mr. Yetukuri Mallikarjunrao
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Dhanushree Guddep
    Woman Director
  • Mrs. Himabindu Ramavath
    Independent Director

FAQs on Citi Port Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Citi Port Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Citi Port Financial Services is ₹43.50 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Citi Port Financial Services?

The Citi Port Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Citi Port Financial Services?

The market cap of Citi Port Financial Services is ₹13.48 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Citi Port Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Citi Port Financial Services are ₹43.50 and ₹43.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Citi Port Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Citi Port Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Citi Port Financial Services is ₹52.94 and 52-week low of Citi Port Financial Services is ₹17.50 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Citi Port Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Citi Port Financial Services has shown returns of 3.57% over the past day, 14.47% for the past month, 0.88% over 3 months, 90.71% over 1 year, 45.99% across 3 years, and 18.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Citi Port Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Citi Port Financial Services are 0.00 and 4.51 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Citi Port Financial Services News

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