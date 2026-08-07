What is the share price of Citi Port Financial Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Citi Port Financial Services is ₹43.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Citi Port Financial Services? The Citi Port Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Citi Port Financial Services? The market cap of Citi Port Financial Services is ₹13.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Citi Port Financial Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Citi Port Financial Services are ₹43.50 and ₹43.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Citi Port Financial Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Citi Port Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Citi Port Financial Services is ₹52.94 and 52-week low of Citi Port Financial Services is ₹17.50 as on .

How has the Citi Port Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Citi Port Financial Services has shown returns of 3.57% over the past day, 14.47% for the past month, 0.88% over 3 months, 90.71% over 1 year, 45.99% across 3 years, and 18.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Citi Port Financial Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Citi Port Financial Services are 0.00 and 4.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global