Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-4.96
|-26.42
|-15.22
|7.54
|5.11
|16.50
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Citi Port Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991TG1992PLC065867 and registration number is 065867. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Citi Port Financial Services Ltd. is ₹4.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Citi Port Financial Services Ltd. is 179.23 and PB ratio of Citi Port Financial Services Ltd. is 1.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Citi Port Financial Services Ltd. is ₹13.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Citi Port Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Citi Port Financial Services Ltd. is ₹26.84 and 52-week low of Citi Port Financial Services Ltd. is ₹11.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.