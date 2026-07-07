Eternal Ltd. is likely to deliver another strong quarter, with both its food delivery and quick commerce businesses expected to post healthy growth alongside improving profitability, according to Citi. The brokerage believes sustained customer additions, resilient demand and better operating leverage should help the company maintain its leadership across both segments despite intensifying competition.

Citi maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Eternal Ltd. with a target price of Rs 360, implying an upside of 28.6% from the July 2 closing price. The brokerage said Eternal remains its top India internet pick, supported by strong execution across Food Delivery and Blinkit, steady margin expansion and a favourable long-term growth outlook.

“We expect growth in Food Delivery and Quick Commerce to remain robust,” Citi said.

“Eternal is our Top India Internet Pick,” the brokerage added.

Food delivery growth is expected to remain above 20%

Citi expects Eternal’s food delivery business to continue delivering strong growth in the June quarter, supported by both higher order volumes and improving average order values.

The brokerage estimates food delivery gross order value (GOV) growth of 22% year-on-year, driven by around 20% growth in monthly transacting users (MTUs) and a 3% increase in average order value (AOV). While it expects ordering frequency to moderate slightly, Citi believes continued customer additions should more than offset the impact.

The brokerage forecasts food delivery net order value (NOV) growth of 21% year-on-year, while contribution margin is expected to remain stable at 5.3% of NOV. Adjusted EBITDA margin is also projected at 0.6% of NOV, reflecting continued profitability despite ongoing investments in the business.

Metric Citi’s View / Forecast Rating Buy Target Price ₹360 (implies 28.6% upside from July 2 close) Top Pick Eternal remains Citi’s top India internet pick Food Delivery GOV Growth (Q1FY27E) 22% YoY Key Growth Drivers 20% YoY MTU growth and 3% higher AOV Food Delivery NOV Growth 21% YoY Food Delivery Contribution Margin 5.3% of NOV Food Delivery Adj. EBITDA Margin 0.6% of NOV Blinkit NOV Growth 15% QoQ Blinkit MTU Addition Around 3 million users Blinkit Store Additions Around 200 net new stores Blinkit Contribution Margin 5.3% of NOV (+140 bps YoY) Blinkit Adj. EBITDA Margin 0.6% of NOV (+230 bps YoY) Consolidated Adj. EBITDA (Q1FY27E) ₹5.5 billion (+29% QoQ) Adjusted Net Revenue Growth 61% YoY FY26–FY29 Growth Outlook 44% adjusted revenue CAGR; 109% adjusted EBITDA CAGR Key Risks Blinkit cash burn, competition, regulatory changes, execution risks

“We expect growth to be driven by both order volumes and AOV: expect more than 20% YoY,” Citi said.

Blinkit is expected to deliver another quarter of profitable growth

Citi expects Blinkit to sustain its strong growth trajectory as customer acquisition and order volumes remain healthy.

The brokerage estimates Blinkit’s NOV will grow 15% quarter-on-quarter, compared with 8% growth in the previous quarter, supported by the addition of around 3 million monthly transacting users during the quarter.

Unlike previous expansion phases, Citi expects only around 200 net new stores to be added during the quarter. The slower pace of store expansion is expected to improve operating leverage while supporting further gains in profitability.

The brokerage forecasts Blinkit’s contribution margin at 5.3% of NOV, up 140 basis points year-on-year, while adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to improve to 0.6% of NOV, representing an increase of 230 basis points year-on-year.

“We expect slower growth in active store counts (expect +200 in 1Q) to translate to improvements in contribution margins & positive overall operating leverage,” Citi said.

Margin expansion remains a key earnings driver

Beyond strong revenue growth, Citi believes improving margins will remain an important driver of Eternal’s earnings trajectory.

The brokerage expects consolidated adjusted EBITDA of around Rs 5.5 billion during the June quarter, representing a 29% sequential increase.

It also forecasts 61% year-on-year growth in adjusted net revenue, reflecting continued momentum across food delivery, quick commerce and other business verticals.

According to Citi, slower store additions at Blinkit, improving contribution margins and operating leverage should support sustained profitability even as the company continues investing in growth.

“We expect overall Net Revenue (adjusted for transition to inventory model) growth at 61% YoY and Adjusted EBITDA of Rs 5.5bn (+29% QoQ),” Citi said.

App traffic trends continue to support growth outlook

Citi said third-party app traffic indicators continue to point towards healthy underlying demand across Eternal’s platforms.

The brokerage noted that Android app traffic trends indicate robust growth in both Food Delivery and Quick Commerce, providing confidence that customer acquisition remains healthy despite increasing competition.

It expects Blinkit to continue benefiting from sustained monthly transacting user additions and improving engagement levels, while food delivery growth should remain supported by healthy order volumes and higher spending per transaction.

According to Citi, these operating trends reinforce its confidence in the company’s near-term growth expectations.

Valuation remains supported by long-term growth

Citi said its Rs 360 target price is based on a sum-of-the-parts valuation, assigning 40 times FY28 estimated EV/Adjusted EBITDA to the food delivery business and 1.6 times FY28 estimated EV/NOV to the quick commerce business.

The brokerage believes Eternal deserves premium valuations because of its superior growth profile, strong execution record across both businesses and the potential for sustained margin expansion over the medium term.

Citi expects Eternal to deliver 44% adjusted revenue CAGR and around 109% adjusted EBITDA CAGR between FY26 and FY29, supported by continued scaling of both food delivery and quick commerce.

“We value Eternal’s Food Delivery business at 40x Mar’28E EV/Adj EBITDA… Quick Commerce at 1.6x Mar’28E EV/NOV,” Citi said.

“The valuations are justified, in our view, given Eternal’s high growth, stellar execution track record across both Food Delivery and Quick Commerce, and scope for sustained margin expansion in the medium term,” the brokerage added.

Key risks remain centred on quick commerce execution

While maintaining a positive view, Citi said execution risks remain, particularly in the rapidly evolving quick commerce market.

The brokerage said higher-than-expected cash burn in Blinkit, regulatory changes affecting delivery partner remuneration, increased competitive intensity and execution challenges while managing multiple high-growth businesses could affect the company’s earnings trajectory.

However, Citi believes Eternal’s strong balance sheet, asset-light business model and proven execution capabilities position it well to navigate these challenges.

Conclusion

Citi believes Eternal remains one of the strongest long-term growth stories in India’s internet sector, supported by healthy momentum in both Food Delivery and Blinkit, improving profitability and sustained operating leverage. The brokerage expects robust customer additions, resilient demand and steady margin expansion to drive another strong quarterly performance while reinforcing confidence in the company’s medium-term earnings trajectory. Backed by what it describes as superior execution across its core businesses and significant runway for growth, Citi maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Eternal with a target price of Rs 360, while continuing to identify the stock as its top India internet pick.

Disclaimer: The investment ratings, target prices, and operational projections regarding Eternal Limited (formerly Zomato Limited) and Blinkit outlined in this article are solely the findings of the tracking brokerage firm (Citi) and do not reflect the editorial views of this publication. This content is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any securities or financial instruments. Investments in high-growth internet companies and the quick-commerce sector carry unique operational risks, high competitive intensity, and potential regulatory variations. Readers are strongly advised to perform independent evaluation and consult a certified financial planner or SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any financial commitments.

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