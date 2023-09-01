Follow Us

Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd. Share Price

CITADEL REALTY & DEVELOPERS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹30.00 Closed
1.560.46
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.14₹30.99
₹30.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.30₹40.66
₹30.00
Open Price
₹28.14
Prev. Close
₹29.54
Volume
3,359

Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R131.28
  • R232.56
  • R334.13
  • Pivot
    29.71
  • S128.43
  • S226.86
  • S325.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.6830.27
  • 1016.3431.27
  • 2016.3231.4
  • 5016.2728.52
  • 10015.9125.6
  • 20016.1222.93

Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.94-0.3756.2551.0687.50150.00-9.09
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd. Share Holdings

Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd.

Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010MH1960PLC011764 and registration number is 011764. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of head offices; management consultancya ctivities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. V Ranganthan
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sundaram Ramamurthi
    Director & CEO
  • Mr. Nilesh Dand
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Chetan R Shah
    Director
  • Mrs. Sonal M Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Devendra J Shrimankar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd.?

The market cap of Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd. is ₹23.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd. is 19.14 and PB ratio of Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd. is 2.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd. is ₹30.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd. is ₹40.66 and 52-week low of Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd. is ₹14.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

