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Citadel Realty & Developers Share Price

NSE
BSE

CITADEL REALTY & DEVELOPERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Citadel Realty & Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹35.60 Closed
-0.81₹ -0.29
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Citadel Realty & Developers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.50₹37.84
₹35.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.00₹76.60
₹35.60
Open Price
₹35.74
Prev. Close
₹35.89
Volume
3,155

Source: Dion Global

Citadel Realty & Developers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Citadel Realty & Developers		4.71-3.91-14.87-2.55-51.633.2019.70
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Citadel Realty & Developers has declined 51.63% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Citadel Realty & Developers has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Citadel Realty & Developers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Citadel Realty & Developers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
535.2934.92
1035.7435.35
2036.2135.89
5037.3637.14
10039.0739.07
20043.7443.09

Source: Dion Global

Citadel Realty & Developers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Citadel Realty & Developers saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.26%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Citadel Realty & Developers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTCitadel Realty & Dev - Record Date For Dividend
Aug 05, 2026, 12:50 AM IST ISTCitadel Realty & Dev - Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 12:37 AM IST ISTCitadel Realty & Dev - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 06:50 PM IST ISTCitadel Realty & Dev - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting For Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30,
Jul 13, 2026, 09:05 PM IST ISTCitadel Realty & Dev - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Citadel Realty & Developers

Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010MH1960PLC011764 and registration number is 011764. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of head offices; management consultancya ctivities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nilesh Dand
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Chetan R Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sonal M Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Devendra J Shrimankar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Ms. Yamini A Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parmeet Shah
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Citadel Realty & Developers Share Price

What is the share price of Citadel Realty & Developers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Citadel Realty & Developers is ₹35.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Citadel Realty & Developers?

The Citadel Realty & Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Citadel Realty & Developers?

The market cap of Citadel Realty & Developers is ₹28.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Citadel Realty & Developers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Citadel Realty & Developers are ₹37.84 and ₹35.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Citadel Realty & Developers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Citadel Realty & Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Citadel Realty & Developers is ₹76.60 and 52-week low of Citadel Realty & Developers is ₹31.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Citadel Realty & Developers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Citadel Realty & Developers has shown returns of -0.81% over the past day, -3.91% for the past month, -14.87% over 3 months, -51.63% over 1 year, 3.2% across 3 years, and 19.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Citadel Realty & Developers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Citadel Realty & Developers are 17.93 and 1.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.81 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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