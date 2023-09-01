What is the Market Cap of Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd.? The market cap of Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd. is ₹23.68 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd.? P/E ratio of Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd. is 19.14 and PB ratio of Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd. is 2.18 as on .

What is the share price of Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd. is ₹30.00 as on .