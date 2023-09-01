Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.94
|-0.37
|56.25
|51.06
|87.50
|150.00
|-9.09
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.86
|6.73
|23.17
|32.00
|32.87
|183.30
|199.68
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.23
|11.86
|9.98
|6.36
|6.69
|118.86
|132.04
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.04
|-1.23
|-0.90
|26.33
|54.42
|357.63
|282.21
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.28
|15.64
|65.80
|92.60
|56.58
|797.94
|387.26
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010MH1960PLC011764 and registration number is 011764. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of head offices; management consultancya ctivities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd. is ₹23.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd. is 19.14 and PB ratio of Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd. is 2.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd. is ₹30.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd. is ₹40.66 and 52-week low of Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd. is ₹14.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.