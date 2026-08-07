Here's the live share price of Citadel Realty & Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Citadel Realty & Developers
|4.71
|-3.91
|-14.87
|-2.55
|-51.63
|3.20
|19.70
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Citadel Realty & Developers has declined 51.63% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Citadel Realty & Developers has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|35.29
|34.92
|10
|35.74
|35.35
|20
|36.21
|35.89
|50
|37.36
|37.14
|100
|39.07
|39.07
|200
|43.74
|43.09
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Citadel Realty & Developers saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.26%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|Citadel Realty & Dev - Record Date For Dividend
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:50 AM IST IST
|Citadel Realty & Dev - Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:37 AM IST IST
|Citadel Realty & Dev - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:50 PM IST IST
|Citadel Realty & Dev - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting For Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30,
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:05 PM IST IST
|Citadel Realty & Dev - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010MH1960PLC011764 and registration number is 011764. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of head offices; management consultancya ctivities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Citadel Realty & Developers is ₹35.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Citadel Realty & Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Citadel Realty & Developers is ₹28.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Citadel Realty & Developers are ₹37.84 and ₹35.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Citadel Realty & Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Citadel Realty & Developers is ₹76.60 and 52-week low of Citadel Realty & Developers is ₹31.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Citadel Realty & Developers has shown returns of -0.81% over the past day, -3.91% for the past month, -14.87% over 3 months, -51.63% over 1 year, 3.2% across 3 years, and 19.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Citadel Realty & Developers are 17.93 and 1.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.81 per annum.
Source: Dion Global