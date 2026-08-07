What is the share price of Citadel Realty & Developers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Citadel Realty & Developers is ₹35.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Citadel Realty & Developers? The Citadel Realty & Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Citadel Realty & Developers? The market cap of Citadel Realty & Developers is ₹28.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Citadel Realty & Developers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Citadel Realty & Developers are ₹37.84 and ₹35.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Citadel Realty & Developers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Citadel Realty & Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Citadel Realty & Developers is ₹76.60 and 52-week low of Citadel Realty & Developers is ₹31.00 as on .

How has the Citadel Realty & Developers performed historically in terms of returns? The Citadel Realty & Developers has shown returns of -0.81% over the past day, -3.91% for the past month, -14.87% over 3 months, -51.63% over 1 year, 3.2% across 3 years, and 19.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Citadel Realty & Developers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Citadel Realty & Developers are 17.93 and 1.49 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.81 per annum.

Source: Dion Global