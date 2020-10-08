  • MORE MARKET STATS

Circuit limits changed for 700 stocks from today; check full list of revised filters on NSE, BSE

By: |
Updated: Oct 08, 2020 10:31 AM

While some shares’ circuit filter limits have been widened, some others limits have been narrowed. Among the marquee names on the list is Adani Transmission, where the circuit limit has been changed from 10% earlier to 20%.

Share Market Today, Share Market LiveCholamandaman Financial Holdings, Emami Paper Mills, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Laurus Labs are some of the other firms where circuit limit has been revised upwards to 20% from 10%.

Circuit limits on a number of stocks have been revised with effect from today on both Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE). While some shares’ circuit filter limits have been widened, some others limits have been narrowed. Some of the marquee names include Adani Transmission, where the circuit limit has been changed from 10% earlier to 20%, effective today. Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Emami Paper Mills, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Laurus Labs are some of the other firms where circuit limit has been revised upwards from 10% to 20%.

In all, the NSE has put out a list of 368 companies where circuit filters have been revised, while the BSE has issued a list of over 700 scrips that will see similar changes from today. Reliance Home Finance Ltd, Repco Home Finance, Reliance Capital Ltd, Lemontree Hotels, Welspun Corp Ltd, and Wockhardt are some of the firms where the limit has been changed from 5% to 10%.

Related News

Full List of Circuit Limit Changes on BSE

Full List of Circuit Limit Changes on NSE

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Circuit limits changed for 700 stocks from today check full list of revised filters on NSE BSE
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1TCS, Infosys, Wipro shares hit new 52-week highs; outsourcing, IT spends to drive IT sector higher
2Stocks in focus: TCS, Wipro, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, PVR, among others to remain in focus
3Buy these two stocks with strong support on charts as Nifty continues to be ruled by bulls