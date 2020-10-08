Circuit limits changed for 700 stocks from today; check full list of revised filters on NSE, BSE

Cholamandaman Financial Holdings, Emami Paper Mills, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Laurus Labs are some of the other firms where circuit limit has been revised upwards to 20% from 10%.

Circuit limits on a number of stocks have been revised with effect from today on both Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE). While some shares’ circuit filter limits have been widened, some others limits have been narrowed. Some of the marquee names include Adani Transmission, where the circuit limit has been changed from 10% earlier to 20%, effective today. Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Emami Paper Mills, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Laurus Labs are some of the other firms where circuit limit has been revised upwards from 10% to 20%.

In all, the NSE has put out a list of 368 companies where circuit filters have been revised, while the BSE has issued a list of over 700 scrips that will see similar changes from today. Reliance Home Finance Ltd, Repco Home Finance, Reliance Capital Ltd, Lemontree Hotels, Welspun Corp Ltd, and Wockhardt are some of the firms where the limit has been changed from 5% to 10%.

