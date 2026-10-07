JP Morgan has four pharmaceutical and contract research, development and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO) stocks on its ‘Overweight’ list, with Torrent Pharma offering the highest potential upside among the four, followed by Cipla. Divi’s Laboratories and Anthem Biosciences are the brokerage’s preferred CRDMO names, though their return potential is more limited at current levels.

The four stocks are Torrent Pharma, Cipla, Divi’s Laboratories and Anthem Biosciences. JP Morgan’s broader coverage also includes Zydus Lifesciences with a ‘Neutral’ rating and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories with an ‘Underweight’ call, making the distinction important when looking at the brokerage’s preferred names.

Torrent Pharma leads the pharmaceutical picks

Torrent Pharma is JP Morgan’s strongest pharmaceutical preference among the names covered, with an ‘Overweight’ rating and a target price of Rs 5,950. The stock offers 24.7% upside to the brokerage’s target.

The investment case is being driven by the integration of JB Pharma, continued strength in the domestic chronic therapies business and a better outlook for the US franchise. JP Morgan expects Torrent’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation and adjusted profit after tax to grow sharply in the September quarter, helped by the acquisition and improving operating performance.

“India to gain from US, as management expects growth of 16% YoY from acquisition of JB Pharma. JB Pharma’s growth to be driven by outperformance in the chronic segment. US to see marginal decline YoY due to pressure in generics but increase 12% QoQ to $480mn owing to ramp-up in Leqembi, Lunivect and broader strength in specialty.”

The integration of JB Pharma is central to the story because it adds scale to Torrent’s India business and strengthens its exposure to chronic therapies. JP Morgan expects the acquired business to outperform in this segment, while Torrent’s US operations should benefit from specialty products and new launches.

The brokerage also expects Torrent’s India business to remain a key support as the company integrates the acquired operations.

“Key catalysts: New product launches, speciality ramp-up, integration of India operations, semaglutide ramp-up.”

Torrent therefore combines several earnings drivers rather than depending on a single product or geography. The domestic business provides the base, JB Pharma adds incremental growth and the US business offers potential upside through specialty products.

Cipla has a more balanced domestic-US growth story

Cipla carries an ‘Overweight’ rating and a target price of Rs 1,600 from JP Morgan, implying 19.5% upside.

The brokerage expects revenue, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation and adjusted profit after tax to grow in the September quarter, supported by the India business and continued strength in respiratory products in the US.

The domestic franchise is particularly important to the near-term earnings outlook. JP Morgan expects strong growth in respiratory, cardio-diabetes and pain therapies, while the US business is expected to benefit from its respiratory portfolio and new products.

“US sees large base growth of 7% YoY, with US respiratory and new products expected to remain strong. India is expected to grow 12% YoY with strong growth in 2Q in India respiratory, cardio-diabetes and pain for Cipla.”

The company also has several product-related catalysts that could support the earnings trajectory. JP Morgan is watching the ramp-up of gVentolin and gAdvaair, along with other respiratory and peptide opportunities.

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“Key catalysts: gVentolin and gAdvaair ramp-up, Symbicort and other peptide approvals/launches, Indore plant classification, Lanreotide supply resumption, India outperformance.”

That gives Cipla a relatively balanced setup. Its domestic business can cushion pressure in US generics, while new launches provide opportunities to improve growth from overseas operations.

Divi’s Laboratories has a strong business but limited upside

Divi’s Laboratories is JP Morgan’s preferred CRDMO name, carrying an ‘Overweight’ rating and a target price of Rs 9,100. At current levels, however, the stock trades 4.7% above the brokerage’s target, implying 4.7% downside.

The near-term earnings picture remains supported by the company’s custom synthesis and manufacturing business, although growth is expected to moderate from the exceptionally strong base of the previous year.

JP Morgan expects the generic and contract manufacturing business to face different operating conditions, with pricing pressure weighing on generics while custom synthesis remains the more attractive part of the business.

“GQ/CM to see slow growth of 6% YoY owing to continued pricing pressure in generics; custom synthesis growth to moderate to 15% YoY from ~45% YoY in 2QFY26 but steady growth in core custom synthesis business.”

The longer-term opportunity rests on new projects, capacity additions and commercialisation of products already in the pipeline. This gives Divi’s a business profile that is less dependent on the conventional generic drug cycle.

JP Morgan’s catalysts include new projects, additional capital expenditure and the ramp-up of its Akola operations.

“Key catalysts: commercialisation of core custom synthesis business, aided by 2027 volume uptake, new launches/projects/capex, ramp-up in Akola operations, new launches/order wins.”

The relatively limited return potential at present levels does not change JP Morgan’s positive business view, but it does make Divi’s a different proposition from Torrent Pharma and Cipla in terms of the target-price opportunity.

Anthem Biosciences offers the fastest CRDMO growth

Anthem Biosciences is JP Morgan’s other preferred CRDMO stock, with an ‘Overweight’ rating and a target price of Rs 900. The stock has 1.1% upside to that target.

The company has a much higher growth profile than the established pharmaceutical names in the list. JP Morgan expects strong revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation growth as project execution improves and delayed deliveries return to normal.

The brokerage expects the higher-margin CRDMO business to recover sequentially as key assets resume operations.

“We expect the CRDMO of higher-margin business to recover sequentially, supported by the resumption of key assets which saw push out of delivery schedules in 1Q.”

The near-term earnings numbers are affected by higher depreciation and other costs associated with capacity expansion, which means strong revenue growth does not translate into an equally large increase in adjusted profit after tax.

JP Morgan expects Anthem to deliver revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation growth of 19% for the full year, broadly in line with management guidance.

The key attraction is the company’s ability to convert a growing project pipeline into commercial revenue. As project execution improves, operating leverage could become increasingly important for earnings.

The four picks have very different return profiles

Stock Segment JP Morgan rating Target price Upside/downside Torrent Pharma Pharmaceuticals ‘Overweight’ Rs 5,950 24.7% upside Cipla Pharmaceuticals ‘Overweight’ Rs 1,600 19.5% upside Divi’s Laboratories CRDMO ‘Overweight’ Rs 9,100 4.7% downside Anthem Biosciences CRDMO ‘Overweight’ Rs 900 1.1% upside

Source: JP Morgan report; upside/downside calculated against the latest available trading levels.

JP Morgan’s broader coverage shows a more selective view

The four ‘Overweight’ calls sit within a broader pharmaceutical coverage list. Zydus Lifesciences has a ‘Neutral’ rating, while Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is rated ‘Underweight’. That makes the four preferred stocks more significant than simply being the largest names covered by the brokerage.

The distinction also shows where JP Morgan sees company-specific earnings support. Torrent Pharma and Cipla have stronger domestic franchises and identifiable product opportunities, while Divi’s Laboratories and Anthem Biosciences are positioned to benefit from the outsourcing of pharmaceutical manufacturing and development work.

For the CRDMO names, project execution is particularly important. Divi’s is further along in its custom synthesis business, while Anthem offers a higher-growth opportunity as delayed projects resume and capacity comes through.

For the pharmaceutical names, the focus is more evenly split between domestic chronic therapies and overseas product opportunities. Torrent Pharma has the additional benefit of JB Pharma integration, while Cipla’s respiratory portfolio remains central to its US and India outlook.

The result is a four-stock list where the earnings drivers are quite different, but the common theme is the presence of specific catalysts that can support growth beyond the broader pharmaceutical cycle.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.