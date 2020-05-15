Cipla, Ashok Leyland, Tata Chemicals, Escorts, agri stocks to remain in action today

Indiabulls Real Estate reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 109.78 crore for the quarter ended on March 31.

The Nifty futures were trading at 9,141 on the Singaporean Exchange, indication a weak to flat opening for the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were sellers of shares worth Rs 2,153 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were buyers of shares worth Rs 802 crore on net basis on Thursday, according to the provisional data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). “The key takeaways from the second round of stimulus are more labour driven for the migrant workers, markets are still awaiting some reforms for the corporate and consumers to benefit from the stimulus. We expect a weak to flat opening,” Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.

These stocks to hog limelight today

Cipla, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: Aarti Drugs, Cipla, Crompton Greaves, IIFL Securities, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, L&T Finance Holdings, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Tata Chemicals and L&T Technology Services are among 12 companies that are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings today.

Indiabulls Real Estate: Indiabulls Real Estate reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 109.78 crore for the quarter ended on March 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 108.56 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

Ashok Leyland: The company informed the stock exchange that fundraising committee of the board of directors has approved the issuance of listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), with an aggregate amount up to Rs 300 crore with a green-shoe option of Rs 200 crore on private placement basis.

Agri stocks: The Centre has enhanced Nabard’s refinancing facility for the co-operative banks and regional rural banks (RRBs) by Rs 30,000 crore to about Rs 1.2 lakh crore in FY21. The move is expected to help as many as 3 crore additional small and marginal farmers having less than two-hectare land. The enhanced credit facility will help farmers to cover post-harvest expenses.

Escorts: Escorts reported a 9.71 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 127.73 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 116.42 crore in the corresponding period of last year.