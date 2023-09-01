What is the Market Cap of Cinevista Ltd.? The market cap of Cinevista Ltd. is ₹80.70 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cinevista Ltd.? P/E ratio of Cinevista Ltd. is -2.77 and PB ratio of Cinevista Ltd. is 200.43 as on .

What is the share price of Cinevista Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cinevista Ltd. is ₹14.05 as on .