MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|23 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Cinevista Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92130MH1997PLC107871 and registration number is 107871. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme production, sound recording and music publishing activities.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Cinevista Ltd. is ₹80.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Cinevista Ltd. is -2.77 and PB ratio of Cinevista Ltd. is 200.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cinevista Ltd. is ₹14.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cinevista Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cinevista Ltd. is ₹17.30 and 52-week low of Cinevista Ltd. is ₹9.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.