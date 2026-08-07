What is the share price of Cinevista? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cinevista is ₹14.64 as on .

What kind of stock is Cinevista? The Cinevista is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cinevista? The market cap of Cinevista is ₹84.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cinevista? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cinevista are ₹14.74 and ₹14.62.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cinevista? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cinevista stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cinevista is ₹22.85 and 52-week low of Cinevista is ₹12.97 as on .

How has the Cinevista performed historically in terms of returns? The Cinevista has shown returns of -0.27% over the past day, -8.39% for the past month, -6.81% over 3 months, -16.3% over 1 year, -2.71% across 3 years, and 0.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cinevista? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cinevista are 13.79 and 1.49 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global