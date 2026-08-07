Here's the live share price of Cinevista along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cinevista
|-3.17
|-8.39
|-6.81
|-10.95
|-16.30
|-2.71
|0.33
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cinevista has declined 16.30% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Cinevista has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.14
|15.11
|10
|15.15
|15.17
|20
|15.39
|15.33
|50
|15.67
|15.53
|100
|15.52
|15.65
|200
|16
|15.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cinevista remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Cinevista - Board Meeting Intimation for The Company''s Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 16, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Cinevista - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Cinevista - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jun 30, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|Cinevista - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jun 03, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Cinevista - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Cinevista Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92130MH1997PLC107871 and registration number is 107871. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme production, sound recording and music publishing activities.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cinevista is ₹14.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cinevista is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cinevista is ₹84.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cinevista are ₹14.74 and ₹14.62.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cinevista stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cinevista is ₹22.85 and 52-week low of Cinevista is ₹12.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cinevista has shown returns of -0.27% over the past day, -8.39% for the past month, -6.81% over 3 months, -16.3% over 1 year, -2.71% across 3 years, and 0.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cinevista are 13.79 and 1.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global