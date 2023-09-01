Follow Us

Cinevista Ltd. Share Price

CINEVISTA LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹14.05 Closed
-1.06-0.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cinevista Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.95₹14.45
₹14.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.90₹17.30
₹14.05
Open Price
₹14.10
Prev. Close
₹14.20
Volume
70,867

Cinevista Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.35
  • R214.65
  • R314.85
  • Pivot
    14.15
  • S113.85
  • S213.65
  • S313.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.8514.36
  • 1012.814.54
  • 2013.0114.68
  • 5013.8114.27
  • 10013.2513.6
  • 20013.6413.14

Cinevista Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.10-7.8715.6428.31-6.64124.8096.50
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83

Cinevista Ltd. Share Holdings

Cinevista Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
11 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
23 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Cinevista Ltd.

Cinevista Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92130MH1997PLC107871 and registration number is 107871. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme production, sound recording and music publishing activities.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prem Krishen Malhotra
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Sunil Mehta
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mrs. Vinita Concessio
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sulochana Talreja
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhiraj Labhchand Chaudhry
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahrukh Shavak Chikliwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Cinevista Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cinevista Ltd.?

The market cap of Cinevista Ltd. is ₹80.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cinevista Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cinevista Ltd. is -2.77 and PB ratio of Cinevista Ltd. is 200.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cinevista Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cinevista Ltd. is ₹14.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cinevista Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cinevista Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cinevista Ltd. is ₹17.30 and 52-week low of Cinevista Ltd. is ₹9.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

