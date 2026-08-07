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Cinevista Share Price

NSE
BSE

CINEVISTA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Cinevista along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.64 Closed
-0.27₹ -0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cinevista Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.62₹14.74
₹14.64
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.97₹22.85
₹14.64
Open Price
₹14.68
Prev. Close
₹14.68
Volume
372

Source: Dion Global

Cinevista Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cinevista		-3.17-8.39-6.81-10.95-16.30-2.710.33
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cinevista has declined 16.30% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Cinevista has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Cinevista Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cinevista Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.1415.11
1015.1515.17
2015.3915.33
5015.6715.53
10015.5215.65
2001615.97

Source: Dion Global

Cinevista Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cinevista remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Cinevista Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTCinevista - Board Meeting Intimation for The Company''s Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 16, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTCinevista - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTCinevista - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jun 30, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTCinevista - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jun 03, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTCinevista - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Cinevista

Cinevista Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92130MH1997PLC107871 and registration number is 107871. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme production, sound recording and music publishing activities.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prem Krishen Malhotra
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Sunil Mehta
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mrs. Vinita Concessio
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Dhiraj Labhchand Chaudhry
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahrukh Shavak Chikliwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rebekah Peter Martyres
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Cinevista Share Price

What is the share price of Cinevista?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cinevista is ₹14.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cinevista?

The Cinevista is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cinevista?

The market cap of Cinevista is ₹84.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cinevista?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cinevista are ₹14.74 and ₹14.62.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cinevista?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cinevista stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cinevista is ₹22.85 and 52-week low of Cinevista is ₹12.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cinevista performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cinevista has shown returns of -0.27% over the past day, -8.39% for the past month, -6.81% over 3 months, -16.3% over 1 year, -2.71% across 3 years, and 0.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cinevista?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cinevista are 13.79 and 1.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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