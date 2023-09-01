Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.44
|2.24
|162.98
|91.93
|16.38
|101.85
|51.52
|-1.17
|10.71
|36.64
|31.74
|7.29
|30.10
|-47.52
|2.71
|16.36
|37.00
|41.22
|23.82
|33.19
|-20.45
|3.04
|13.60
|25.66
|15.87
|-4.10
|26.53
|32.62
|-1.21
|-5.38
|12.14
|5.49
|-17.96
|103.08
|515.59
|3.35
|21.83
|33.47
|53.23
|14.60
|55.96
|5.03
|2.57
|-4.92
|24.59
|18.69
|-5.45
|687.02
|552.89
|2.61
|19.28
|6.29
|17.52
|-5.47
|86.01
|28.67
|0.79
|4.77
|-1.90
|1.33
|24.38
|2.25
|80.89
|7.42
|5.86
|20.42
|44.38
|13.45
|-3.70
|-3.70
|2.95
|14.20
|60.52
|123.26
|112.44
|1,666.75
|4,116.56
|-3.72
|0.83
|28.15
|18.74
|26.36
|72.08
|-74.55
|1.87
|5.22
|21.45
|10.51
|-5.94
|-48.93
|-7.74
|0.18
|3.43
|35.91
|48.86
|33.41
|1,146.15
|57.94
|-2.26
|-20.52
|-9.17
|15.60
|18.79
|123.20
|7.34
|3.77
|51.79
|71.18
|67.24
|87.40
|337.12
|333.40
|1.96
|4.65
|34.62
|43.99
|17.13
|-42.44
|-15.20
|2.74
|14.47
|42.43
|34.82
|-11.53
|67.37
|92.62
|-2.40
|-5.87
|-10.58
|7.91
|-56.06
|523.88
|492.98
|6.38
|7.28
|16.15
|6.20
|-21.82
|-3.71
|-50.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Cinerad Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92100WB1986PLC218825 and registration number is 218825. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Cinerad Communications Ltd. is ₹2.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Cinerad Communications Ltd. is -29.1 and PB ratio of Cinerad Communications Ltd. is 2.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cinerad Communications Ltd. is ₹5.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cinerad Communications Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cinerad Communications Ltd. is ₹5.77 and 52-week low of Cinerad Communications Ltd. is ₹1.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.