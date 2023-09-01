Follow Us

CINERAD COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.47 Closed
1.860.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cinerad Communications Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.47₹5.47
₹5.47
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.99₹5.77
₹5.47
Open Price
₹5.47
Prev. Close
₹5.37
Volume
55

Cinerad Communications Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.47
  • R25.47
  • R35.47
  • Pivot
    5.47
  • S15.47
  • S25.47
  • S35.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.425.44
  • 104.575.44
  • 204.725.29
  • 504.754.62
  • 1004.294.18
  • 20044.15

Cinerad Communications Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.442.24162.9891.9316.38101.8551.52
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Cinerad Communications Ltd. Share Holdings

Cinerad Communications Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Cinerad Communications Ltd.

Cinerad Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92100WB1986PLC218825 and registration number is 218825. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Vinita Daga
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Daga
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Santosh Choradia
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mrs. Pritika Choraria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitesh Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satyam Jaiswal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cinerad Communications Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cinerad Communications Ltd.?

The market cap of Cinerad Communications Ltd. is ₹2.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cinerad Communications Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cinerad Communications Ltd. is -29.1 and PB ratio of Cinerad Communications Ltd. is 2.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cinerad Communications Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cinerad Communications Ltd. is ₹5.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cinerad Communications Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cinerad Communications Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cinerad Communications Ltd. is ₹5.77 and 52-week low of Cinerad Communications Ltd. is ₹1.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

