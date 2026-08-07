What is the share price of Cineline India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cineline India is ₹90.04 as on .

What kind of stock is Cineline India? The Cineline India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cineline India? The market cap of Cineline India is ₹343.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cineline India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cineline India are ₹90.06 and ₹90.04.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cineline India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cineline India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cineline India is ₹104.00 and 52-week low of Cineline India is ₹73.00 as on .

How has the Cineline India performed historically in terms of returns? The Cineline India has shown returns of -1.49% over the past day, 9.54% for the past month, 3.49% over 3 months, -1.51% over 1 year, -4.07% across 3 years, and -0.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cineline India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cineline India are -19.44 and 2.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.39 per annum.

Source: Dion Global