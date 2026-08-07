Here's the live share price of Cineline India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cineline India
|2.88
|9.54
|3.49
|5.56
|-1.51
|-4.07
|-0.12
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cineline India has declined 1.51% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Cineline India has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|83.69
|87.66
|10
|82.42
|85.29
|20
|80.34
|83.02
|50
|79.95
|81.76
|100
|82.55
|82.51
|200
|84.54
|84.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cineline India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 2.19%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|Cineline India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|Cineline India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|Cineline India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 27, 2026, 07:27 PM IST IST
|Cineline India - Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Jul 27, 2026, 07:17 PM IST IST
|Cineline India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E July 27, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Cineline India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92142MH2002PLC135964 and registration number is 135964. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 236.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cineline India is ₹90.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cineline India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cineline India is ₹343.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cineline India are ₹90.06 and ₹90.04.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cineline India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cineline India is ₹104.00 and 52-week low of Cineline India is ₹73.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cineline India has shown returns of -1.49% over the past day, 9.54% for the past month, 3.49% over 3 months, -1.51% over 1 year, -4.07% across 3 years, and -0.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cineline India are -19.44 and 2.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.39 per annum.
Source: Dion Global