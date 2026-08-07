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Cineline India Share Price

NSE
BSE

CINELINE INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Cineline India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹90.04 Closed
-1.49₹ -1.36
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cineline India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹90.04₹90.06
₹90.04
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹73.00₹104.00
₹90.04
Open Price
₹90.06
Prev. Close
₹91.40
Volume
45

Source: Dion Global

Cineline India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cineline India		2.889.543.495.56-1.51-4.07-0.12
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cineline India has declined 1.51% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Cineline India has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Cineline India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cineline India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
583.6987.66
1082.4285.29
2080.3483.02
5079.9581.76
10082.5582.51
20084.5484.92

Source: Dion Global

Cineline India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cineline India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 2.19%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Cineline India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTCineline India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 28, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTCineline India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 28, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTCineline India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 27, 2026, 07:27 PM IST ISTCineline India - Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Jul 27, 2026, 07:17 PM IST ISTCineline India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E July 27, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Cineline India

Cineline India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92142MH2002PLC135964 and registration number is 135964. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 236.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rasesh B Kanakia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Himanshu B Kanakia
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Hiral Kanakia
    Director
  • Mr. Naushad Panjwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shantilal Vershi Haria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cineline India Share Price

What is the share price of Cineline India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cineline India is ₹90.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cineline India?

The Cineline India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cineline India?

The market cap of Cineline India is ₹343.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cineline India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cineline India are ₹90.06 and ₹90.04.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cineline India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cineline India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cineline India is ₹104.00 and 52-week low of Cineline India is ₹73.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cineline India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cineline India has shown returns of -1.49% over the past day, 9.54% for the past month, 3.49% over 3 months, -1.51% over 1 year, -4.07% across 3 years, and -0.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cineline India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cineline India are -19.44 and 2.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.39 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Cineline India News

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