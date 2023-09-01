Follow Us

CINELINE INDIA LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹107.85 Closed
4.915.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cineline India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹102.05₹107.90
₹107.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹71.65₹136.80
₹107.85
Open Price
₹102.05
Prev. Close
₹102.80
Volume
84,166

Cineline India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1109.85
  • R2111.8
  • R3115.7
  • Pivot
    105.95
  • S1104
  • S2100.1
  • S398.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5105.42104.04
  • 10107.25104.82
  • 20111.59102.78
  • 50124.6796.91
  • 100132.1195.35
  • 200122.1198.85

Cineline India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.1022.0732.986.47-18.54277.76100.09
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83

Cineline India Ltd. Share Holdings

Cineline India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Cineline India Ltd.

Cineline India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92142MH2002PLC135964 and registration number is 135964. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rasesh B Kanakia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Himanshu B Kanakia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anand Bathiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naushad Panjwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shantilal Vershi Haria
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Hiral Kanakia
    Director

FAQs on Cineline India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cineline India Ltd.?

The market cap of Cineline India Ltd. is ₹340.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cineline India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cineline India Ltd. is 43.02 and PB ratio of Cineline India Ltd. is 1.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cineline India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cineline India Ltd. is ₹107.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cineline India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cineline India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cineline India Ltd. is ₹136.80 and 52-week low of Cineline India Ltd. is ₹71.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

