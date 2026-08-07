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Cindrella Hotels Share Price

NSE
BSE

CINDRELLA HOTELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Cindrella Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹53.84 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cindrella Hotels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹52.00₹53.84
₹53.84
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.75₹73.50
₹53.84
Open Price
₹52.00
Prev. Close
₹53.84
Volume
39

Source: Dion Global

Cindrella Hotels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cindrella Hotels		3.026.325.57-2.11-24.639.9224.09
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.2-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9-8.45-10.67-14.6213.523.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.322.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.03309.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.931613.372.2-15.77-10.851.8
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.1-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.95.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.517.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.43.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cindrella Hotels has declined 24.63% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Cindrella Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Cindrella Hotels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cindrella Hotels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
553.9253.49
1053.0553.08
2051.5152.25
5051.2851.9
10052.3553.4
20058.7956.11

Source: Dion Global

Cindrella Hotels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cindrella Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Cindrella Hotels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTCindrella Hotels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTCindrella Hotels - Result For The Financial Year Ended On 31/03/2026
May 30, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTCindrella Hotels - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015
Apr 14, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTCindrella Hotels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Feb 13, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTCindrella Hotels - Financial Result For The Quarter Ended December, 2025

Source: Dion Global

About Cindrella Hotels

Cindrella Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203WB1986PLC040417 and registration number is 040417. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Provision of short stay accommodation (e.g. holiday homes, private guest houses etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Sangita Devi Baid
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vivek Baid
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anup Kumar Bhattacharya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Choraria
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cindrella Hotels Share Price

What is the share price of Cindrella Hotels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cindrella Hotels is ₹53.84 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cindrella Hotels?

The Cindrella Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cindrella Hotels?

The market cap of Cindrella Hotels is ₹19.38 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cindrella Hotels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cindrella Hotels are ₹53.84 and ₹52.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cindrella Hotels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cindrella Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cindrella Hotels is ₹73.50 and 52-week low of Cindrella Hotels is ₹45.75 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Cindrella Hotels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cindrella Hotels has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 6.32% for the past month, 5.57% over 3 months, -24.63% over 1 year, 9.92% across 3 years, and 24.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cindrella Hotels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cindrella Hotels are 101.39 and 1.72 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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