What is the Market Cap of Cindrella Hotels Ltd.? The market cap of Cindrella Hotels Ltd. is ₹23.50 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cindrella Hotels Ltd.? P/E ratio of Cindrella Hotels Ltd. is 7.51 and PB ratio of Cindrella Hotels Ltd. is 2.07 as on .

What is the share price of Cindrella Hotels Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cindrella Hotels Ltd. is ₹65.28 as on .