What is the share price of Cindrella Hotels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cindrella Hotels is ₹53.84 as on .

What kind of stock is Cindrella Hotels? The Cindrella Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cindrella Hotels? The market cap of Cindrella Hotels is ₹19.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cindrella Hotels? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cindrella Hotels are ₹53.84 and ₹52.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cindrella Hotels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cindrella Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cindrella Hotels is ₹73.50 and 52-week low of Cindrella Hotels is ₹45.75 as on .

How has the Cindrella Hotels performed historically in terms of returns? The Cindrella Hotels has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 6.32% for the past month, 5.57% over 3 months, -24.63% over 1 year, 9.92% across 3 years, and 24.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cindrella Hotels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cindrella Hotels are 101.39 and 1.72 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global