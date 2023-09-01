Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Cindrella Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203WB1986PLC040417 and registration number is 040417. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Provision of short stay accommodation (e.g. holiday homes, private guest houses etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Cindrella Hotels Ltd. is ₹23.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Cindrella Hotels Ltd. is 7.51 and PB ratio of Cindrella Hotels Ltd. is 2.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cindrella Hotels Ltd. is ₹65.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cindrella Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cindrella Hotels Ltd. is ₹62.18 and 52-week low of Cindrella Hotels Ltd. is ₹26.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.