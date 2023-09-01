Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Cindrella Hotels Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CINDRELLA HOTELS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | BSE
₹65.28 Closed
4.993.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cindrella Hotels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹62.50₹65.28
₹65.28
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.60₹62.18
₹65.28
Open Price
₹62.50
Prev. Close
₹62.18
Volume
8,052

Cindrella Hotels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R166.21
  • R267.13
  • R368.99
  • Pivot
    64.35
  • S163.43
  • S261.57
  • S360.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 529.2856.29
  • 1028.5152.56
  • 2027.8549.03
  • 5026.5246.05
  • 10023.7344.35
  • 20019.7540.47

Cindrella Hotels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
30.9550.7643.8282.35141.78374.76170.31
8.247.017.2834.7543.91294.25208.77
4.393.103.0014.21-18.1817.7165.62
15.7529.6225.8270.2970.39213.1561.96
7.402.0816.0248.7847.93161.61146.01
3.4012.0524.5848.6166.67241.2486.07
1.5411.7414.7837.1251.33285.8939.33
-1.3717.3330.9045.0550.09227.95138.48
0.1411.4418.6120.41-2.2959.05-1.58
0.840.2314.77-1.22-38.4219.3819.38
9.120.05-1.6915.9735.39304.33110.06
3.93-0.090.9226.9314.7595.9313.31
2.48-14.820.8722.7136.7064.5418.38
33.7030.7358.5679.6383.60261.394.29
25.6556.7842.6149.665.7410.27-80.46
5.63-3.92-10.920.61-1.75543.50102.95
6.72-14.14-4.4034.4837.38310.80107.72
8.342.0725.7223.9262.28173.8347.91
9.0712.9847.6668.73145.46355.64334.61
-0.28-2.272.1420.68-13.6558.0937.16

Cindrella Hotels Ltd. Share Holdings

Cindrella Hotels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Cindrella Hotels Ltd.

Cindrella Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203WB1986PLC040417 and registration number is 040417. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Provision of short stay accommodation (e.g. holiday homes, private guest houses etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Sangita Devi Baid
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vivek Baid
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Lakhotia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cindrella Hotels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cindrella Hotels Ltd.?

The market cap of Cindrella Hotels Ltd. is ₹23.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cindrella Hotels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cindrella Hotels Ltd. is 7.51 and PB ratio of Cindrella Hotels Ltd. is 2.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cindrella Hotels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cindrella Hotels Ltd. is ₹65.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cindrella Hotels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cindrella Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cindrella Hotels Ltd. is ₹62.18 and 52-week low of Cindrella Hotels Ltd. is ₹26.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data