Here's the live share price of Cindrella Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cindrella Hotels
|3.02
|6.32
|5.57
|-2.11
|-24.63
|9.92
|24.09
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.2
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.5
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.3
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16
|13.37
|2.2
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.8
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.1
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.9
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.5
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.4
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cindrella Hotels has declined 24.63% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Cindrella Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|53.92
|53.49
|10
|53.05
|53.08
|20
|51.51
|52.25
|50
|51.28
|51.9
|100
|52.35
|53.4
|200
|58.79
|56.11
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cindrella Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Cindrella Hotels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Cindrella Hotels - Result For The Financial Year Ended On 31/03/2026
|May 30, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Cindrella Hotels - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Apr 14, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Cindrella Hotels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Feb 13, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Cindrella Hotels - Financial Result For The Quarter Ended December, 2025
Source: Dion Global
Cindrella Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203WB1986PLC040417 and registration number is 040417. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Provision of short stay accommodation (e.g. holiday homes, private guest houses etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cindrella Hotels is ₹53.84 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Cindrella Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cindrella Hotels is ₹19.38 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cindrella Hotels are ₹53.84 and ₹52.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cindrella Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cindrella Hotels is ₹73.50 and 52-week low of Cindrella Hotels is ₹45.75 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Cindrella Hotels has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 6.32% for the past month, 5.57% over 3 months, -24.63% over 1 year, 9.92% across 3 years, and 24.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cindrella Hotels are 101.39 and 1.72 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global