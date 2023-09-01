Follow Us

Cindrella Financial Services Ltd. Share Price

CINDRELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.90 Closed
-4.81-0.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cindrella Financial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.90₹10.40
₹9.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.65₹17.87
₹9.90
Open Price
₹10.19
Prev. Close
₹10.40
Volume
2,220

Cindrella Financial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.23
  • R210.57
  • R310.73
  • Pivot
    10.07
  • S19.73
  • S29.57
  • S39.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.1310.08
  • 1014.939.96
  • 2014.469.8
  • 5014.779.51
  • 10019.879.74
  • 20016.3810.64

Cindrella Financial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.326.452.48-10.00-24.14230.00221.43
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Cindrella Financial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Cindrella Financial Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Cindrella Financial Services Ltd.

Cindrella Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190WB1994PLC063029 and registration number is 063029. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Sangita Devi Baid
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vivek Baid
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anup Kumar Bhattacharya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cindrella Financial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cindrella Financial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Cindrella Financial Services Ltd. is ₹4.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cindrella Financial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cindrella Financial Services Ltd. is -29.82 and PB ratio of Cindrella Financial Services Ltd. is 0.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cindrella Financial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cindrella Financial Services Ltd. is ₹9.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cindrella Financial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cindrella Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cindrella Financial Services Ltd. is ₹17.87 and 52-week low of Cindrella Financial Services Ltd. is ₹7.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

