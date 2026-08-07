What is the share price of Cindrella Financial Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cindrella Financial Services is ₹10.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Cindrella Financial Services? The Cindrella Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cindrella Financial Services? The market cap of Cindrella Financial Services is ₹4.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cindrella Financial Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cindrella Financial Services are ₹10.50 and ₹10.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cindrella Financial Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cindrella Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cindrella Financial Services is ₹15.06 and 52-week low of Cindrella Financial Services is ₹8.60 as on .

How has the Cindrella Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Cindrella Financial Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.7% for the past month, 16.67% over 3 months, -12.5% over 1 year, -1.54% across 3 years, and 14.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cindrella Financial Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cindrella Financial Services are 57.07 and 0.60 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global