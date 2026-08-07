Here's the live share price of Cindrella Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cindrella Financial Services
|0
|-8.70
|16.67
|10.53
|-12.50
|-1.54
|14.65
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cindrella Financial Services has declined 12.50% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Cindrella Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.19
|11.03
|10
|11.36
|11.12
|20
|10.98
|10.9
|50
|10.11
|10.5
|100
|10.59
|10.71
|200
|11.95
|11.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cindrella Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 69.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:44 AM IST IST
|Cindrella Fin. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Cindrella Fin. Serv. - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31/03/2026
|May 31, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|Cindrella Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Apr 14, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Cindrella Fin. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Feb 14, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|Cindrella Fin. Serv. - Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 2025
Source: Dion Global
Cindrella Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190WB1994PLC063029 and registration number is 063029. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cindrella Financial Services is ₹10.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cindrella Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cindrella Financial Services is ₹4.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cindrella Financial Services are ₹10.50 and ₹10.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cindrella Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cindrella Financial Services is ₹15.06 and 52-week low of Cindrella Financial Services is ₹8.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cindrella Financial Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.7% for the past month, 16.67% over 3 months, -12.5% over 1 year, -1.54% across 3 years, and 14.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cindrella Financial Services are 57.07 and 0.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global