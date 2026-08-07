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Cindrella Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

CINDRELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Cindrella Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.50 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cindrella Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.50₹10.50
₹10.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.60₹15.06
₹10.50
Open Price
₹10.50
Prev. Close
₹10.50
Volume
48

Source: Dion Global

Cindrella Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cindrella Financial Services		0-8.7016.6710.53-12.50-1.5414.65
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cindrella Financial Services has declined 12.50% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Cindrella Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Cindrella Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cindrella Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.1911.03
1011.3611.12
2010.9810.9
5010.1110.5
10010.5910.71
20011.9511.46

Source: Dion Global

Cindrella Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cindrella Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 69.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Cindrella Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 12:44 AM IST ISTCindrella Fin. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTCindrella Fin. Serv. - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31/03/2026
May 31, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTCindrella Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015
Apr 14, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTCindrella Fin. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Feb 14, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTCindrella Fin. Serv. - Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 2025

Source: Dion Global

About Cindrella Financial Services

Cindrella Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190WB1994PLC063029 and registration number is 063029. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Sangita Devi Baid
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vivek Baid
    Director
  • Mr. Anup Kumar Bhattacharya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Choraria
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cindrella Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Cindrella Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cindrella Financial Services is ₹10.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cindrella Financial Services?

The Cindrella Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cindrella Financial Services?

The market cap of Cindrella Financial Services is ₹4.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cindrella Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cindrella Financial Services are ₹10.50 and ₹10.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cindrella Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cindrella Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cindrella Financial Services is ₹15.06 and 52-week low of Cindrella Financial Services is ₹8.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cindrella Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cindrella Financial Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.7% for the past month, 16.67% over 3 months, -12.5% over 1 year, -1.54% across 3 years, and 14.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cindrella Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cindrella Financial Services are 57.07 and 0.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Cindrella Financial Services News

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