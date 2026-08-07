Here's the live share price of CIL Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|CIL Securities
|-3.54
|-5.60
|-17.44
|-15.71
|-21.61
|11.55
|12.55
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, CIL Securities has declined 21.61% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, CIL Securities has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|36.06
|36.86
|10
|36.09
|36.59
|20
|36.3
|36.53
|50
|36.92
|36.97
|100
|37.46
|38.03
|200
|41.26
|40.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, CIL Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:21 PM IST IST
|CIL Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Fiancial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 20
|Jul 08, 2026, 05:50 AM IST IST
|CIL Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 12, 2026, 12:45 AM IST IST
|CIL Securities - Results -Financial Results For March, 31St ,2026
|May 09, 2026, 07:58 PM IST IST
|CIL Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For In Compliance With Regulation 30 & 33 Of The SEBI(LODR)
|May 02, 2026, 07:37 PM IST IST
|CIL Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Audited Financials Results For The Quarter And Financial Year
Source: Dion Global
CIL Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120TG1989PLC010188 and registration number is 010188. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CIL Securities is ₹35.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CIL Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of CIL Securities is ₹17.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of CIL Securities are ₹36.00 and ₹34.82.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CIL Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CIL Securities is ₹54.77 and 52-week low of CIL Securities is ₹32.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CIL Securities has shown returns of -6.6% over the past day, -5.6% for the past month, -17.44% over 3 months, -21.61% over 1 year, 11.55% across 3 years, and 12.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CIL Securities are 10.61 and 0.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global