Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

CIL Securities Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CIL SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹25.88 Closed
-0.38-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

CIL Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.30₹25.99
₹25.88
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.95₹35.50
₹25.88
Open Price
₹25.30
Prev. Close
₹25.98
Volume
4,153

CIL Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R126.15
  • R226.41
  • R326.84
  • Pivot
    25.72
  • S125.46
  • S225.03
  • S324.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 526.7825.7
  • 1025.9125.76
  • 2025.3925.83
  • 5024.8725.89
  • 10025.126
  • 20026.7526.12

CIL Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.093.440.502.664.99148.8521.50
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

CIL Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

CIL Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Apr, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About CIL Securities Ltd.

CIL Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120TG1989PLC010188 and registration number is 010188. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K K Maheshwari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. A K Inani
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Piyush Modi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pramila Maheshwari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Budhi Prakash Toshniwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Feroz Russi Bhote
    Independent Director

FAQs on CIL Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of CIL Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of CIL Securities Ltd. is ₹12.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CIL Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of CIL Securities Ltd. is 5.19 and PB ratio of CIL Securities Ltd. is 0.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of CIL Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CIL Securities Ltd. is ₹25.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CIL Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CIL Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CIL Securities Ltd. is ₹35.50 and 52-week low of CIL Securities Ltd. is ₹22.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data