What is the share price of CIL Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CIL Securities is ₹35.40 as on .

What kind of stock is CIL Securities? The CIL Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CIL Securities? The market cap of CIL Securities is ₹17.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of CIL Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of CIL Securities are ₹36.00 and ₹34.82.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CIL Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CIL Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CIL Securities is ₹54.77 and 52-week low of CIL Securities is ₹32.50 as on .

How has the CIL Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The CIL Securities has shown returns of -6.6% over the past day, -5.6% for the past month, -17.44% over 3 months, -21.61% over 1 year, 11.55% across 3 years, and 12.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CIL Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CIL Securities are 10.61 and 0.54 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global