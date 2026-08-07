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CIL Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

CIL SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of CIL Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹35.40 Closed
-6.60₹ -2.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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CIL Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.82₹36.00
₹35.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.50₹54.77
₹35.40
Open Price
₹35.70
Prev. Close
₹37.90
Volume
698

Source: Dion Global

CIL Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
CIL Securities		-3.54-5.60-17.44-15.71-21.6111.5512.55
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, CIL Securities has declined 21.61% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, CIL Securities has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

CIL Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

CIL Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
536.0636.86
1036.0936.59
2036.336.53
5036.9236.97
10037.4638.03
20041.2640.23

Source: Dion Global

CIL Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, CIL Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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CIL Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 07:21 PM IST ISTCIL Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Fiancial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 20
Jul 08, 2026, 05:50 AM IST ISTCIL Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 12, 2026, 12:45 AM IST ISTCIL Securities - Results -Financial Results For March, 31St ,2026
May 09, 2026, 07:58 PM IST ISTCIL Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For In Compliance With Regulation 30 & 33 Of The SEBI(LODR)
May 02, 2026, 07:37 PM IST ISTCIL Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Audited Financials Results For The Quarter And Financial Year

Source: Dion Global

About CIL Securities

CIL Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120TG1989PLC010188 and registration number is 010188. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Krishna Kumar Maheshwari
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Piyush Modi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pramila Maheshwari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Om Prakash Jagetiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Santosh Kumar Rathi
    Independent Director

FAQs on CIL Securities Share Price

What is the share price of CIL Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CIL Securities is ₹35.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is CIL Securities?

The CIL Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CIL Securities?

The market cap of CIL Securities is ₹17.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of CIL Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of CIL Securities are ₹36.00 and ₹34.82.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CIL Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CIL Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CIL Securities is ₹54.77 and 52-week low of CIL Securities is ₹32.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the CIL Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The CIL Securities has shown returns of -6.6% over the past day, -5.6% for the past month, -17.44% over 3 months, -21.61% over 1 year, 11.55% across 3 years, and 12.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CIL Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CIL Securities are 10.61 and 0.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

CIL Securities News

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