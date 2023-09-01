What is the Market Cap of CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd.? The market cap of CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹56.40 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd.? P/E ratio of CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd. is -8.13 and PB ratio of CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd. is 0.64 as on .

What is the share price of CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹20.81 as on .