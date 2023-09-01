Follow Us

CIL NOVA PETROCHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹20.81 Closed
-3.03-0.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.45₹22.29
₹20.81
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.06₹30.00
₹20.81
Open Price
₹21.99
Prev. Close
₹21.46
Volume
7,359

CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.92
  • R223.02
  • R323.76
  • Pivot
    21.18
  • S120.08
  • S219.34
  • S318.24

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.7621.13
  • 1024.4521.03
  • 2024.7720.44
  • 5026.1419.42
  • 10027.5919.51
  • 20033.0921.02

CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.9022.419.306.23-22.78219.66-31.77
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.86-14.63-11.21-19.62-37.87-5.37-44.25
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-1.800.56-10.3545.4152.64962.703,832.00
0.11-0.198.4914.104.50163.93103.53
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62

CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd.

CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111GJ2003PLC043354 and registration number is 043354. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 296.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jyotiprasad Chiripal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Pooransingh Mathuria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Murlimanohar Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Chinar Jethwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chintan Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pooja Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹56.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd. is -8.13 and PB ratio of CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd. is 0.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹20.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹30.00 and 52-week low of CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹15.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

