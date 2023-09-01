Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111GJ2003PLC043354 and registration number is 043354. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 296.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹56.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd. is -8.13 and PB ratio of CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd. is 0.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹20.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹30.00 and 52-week low of CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹15.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.