Here's the live share price of Cian Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cian Healthcare
|4.95
|10.15
|10.15
|94.11
|149.35
|-28.89
|-15.29
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cian Healthcare has gained 149.35% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Cian Healthcare has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.69
|8.48
|10
|6.81
|7.47
|20
|6.11
|6.62
|50
|6.02
|6.01
|100
|5.46
|5.55
|200
|4.54
|5.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cian Healthcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 5.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 11, 2026, 12:41 AM IST IST
|Cian Healthcare - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 11, 2026, 12:35 AM IST IST
|Cian Healthcare - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jul 09, 2026, 08:11 PM IST IST
|Cian Healthcare - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 04, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Cian Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jun 09, 2026, 06:39 PM IST IST
|Cian Healthcare - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Cian Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24233PN2003PLC017563 and registration number is 017563. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of `ayurvedic' or `unani' pharmaceutical preparation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cian Healthcare is ₹9.55 as on Jul 14, 2026.
The Cian Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cian Healthcare is ₹23.88 Cr as on Jul 14, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cian Healthcare are ₹9.55 and ₹9.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cian Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cian Healthcare is ₹9.55 and 52-week low of Cian Healthcare is ₹3.11 as on Jul 14, 2026.
The Cian Healthcare has shown returns of 4.95% over the past day, 10.15% for the past month, 10.15% over 3 months, 149.35% over 1 year, -28.89% across 3 years, and -15.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cian Healthcare are -1.03 and 2.80 on Jul 14, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global