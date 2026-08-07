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Cian Healthcare Share Price

NSE
BSE

CIAN HEALTHCARE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Cian Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.55 Closed
4.95₹ 0.45
As on Jul 14, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cian Healthcare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.55₹9.55
₹9.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.11₹9.55
₹9.55
Open Price
₹9.55
Prev. Close
₹9.10
Volume
2,000

Source: Dion Global

Cian Healthcare Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cian Healthcare		4.9510.1510.1594.11149.35-28.89-15.29
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cian Healthcare has gained 149.35% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Cian Healthcare has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Cian Healthcare Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cian Healthcare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.698.48
106.817.47
206.116.62
506.026.01
1005.465.55
2004.545.54

Source: Dion Global

Cian Healthcare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cian Healthcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 5.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Cian Healthcare Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 11, 2026, 12:41 AM IST ISTCian Healthcare - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 11, 2026, 12:35 AM IST ISTCian Healthcare - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jul 09, 2026, 08:11 PM IST ISTCian Healthcare - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 04, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTCian Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jun 09, 2026, 06:39 PM IST ISTCian Healthcare - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Cian Healthcare

Cian Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24233PN2003PLC017563 and registration number is 017563. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of `ayurvedic' or `unani' pharmaceutical preparation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Pharmaceuticals
  • Address
    Office No 301, 3rd Floor, Konark Icon, Mundhwa Kharadi Road, Magarpatta, Hadapsar, Pune Maharashtra 411028
  • Contact
    cs@cian.co
    www.cian.co

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Suraj Shriniwas Zanwar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Santosh Shivaji Pimparkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cian Healthcare Share Price

What is the share price of Cian Healthcare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cian Healthcare is ₹9.55 as on Jul 14, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cian Healthcare?

The Cian Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cian Healthcare?

The market cap of Cian Healthcare is ₹23.88 Cr as on Jul 14, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cian Healthcare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cian Healthcare are ₹9.55 and ₹9.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cian Healthcare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cian Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cian Healthcare is ₹9.55 and 52-week low of Cian Healthcare is ₹3.11 as on Jul 14, 2026.

How has the Cian Healthcare performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cian Healthcare has shown returns of 4.95% over the past day, 10.15% for the past month, 10.15% over 3 months, 149.35% over 1 year, -28.89% across 3 years, and -15.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cian Healthcare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cian Healthcare are -1.03 and 2.80 on Jul 14, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Cian Healthcare News

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