What is the share price of Cian Healthcare? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cian Healthcare is ₹9.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Cian Healthcare? The Cian Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cian Healthcare? The market cap of Cian Healthcare is ₹23.88 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cian Healthcare? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cian Healthcare are ₹9.55 and ₹9.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cian Healthcare? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cian Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cian Healthcare is ₹9.55 and 52-week low of Cian Healthcare is ₹3.11 as on .

How has the Cian Healthcare performed historically in terms of returns? The Cian Healthcare has shown returns of 4.95% over the past day, 10.15% for the past month, 10.15% over 3 months, 149.35% over 1 year, -28.89% across 3 years, and -15.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cian Healthcare? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cian Healthcare are -1.03 and 2.80 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global