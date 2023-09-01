Follow Us

CIAN HEALTHCARE LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹25.99 Closed
5.011.24
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cian Healthcare Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.99₹25.99
₹25.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.05₹41.10
₹25.99
Open Price
₹25.99
Prev. Close
₹24.75
Volume
2,000

Cian Healthcare Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R125.99
  • R225.99
  • R325.99
  • Pivot
    25.99
  • S125.99
  • S225.99
  • S325.99

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.525.02
  • 1016.3424.84
  • 2017.6424.83
  • 5016.6826.26
  • 10018.3926.99
  • 20019.325.71

Cian Healthcare Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.460.15-32.4914.0944.3973.27-57.74
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Cian Healthcare Ltd. Share Holdings

Cian Healthcare Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
22 Dec, 2021Board MeetingPreferential Issue of shares
21 Dec, 2021Board MeetingPreferential Issue of shares

About Cian Healthcare Ltd.

Cian Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24233PN2003PLC017563 and registration number is 017563. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of `ayurvedic’ or `unani’ pharmaceutical preparation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    Pharmaceuticals
  • Address
    Milkat No. 3339, Block No.1, From South Side, C.S.No.227/2+3A, Pune Maharashtra 412308
  • Contact
    cs@cian.cohttps://www.cian.co

Management

  • Mr. Suraj Shriniwas Zanwar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Riyaz Bashir Khan
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Santosh Pimpalkar Shivaji
    Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Chunilal
    Director
  • Mrs. Swati Maheshwari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Paresh Arun Shah
    Director

FAQs on Cian Healthcare Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cian Healthcare Ltd.?

The market cap of Cian Healthcare Ltd. is ₹64.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cian Healthcare Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cian Healthcare Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Cian Healthcare Ltd. is 1.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cian Healthcare Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cian Healthcare Ltd. is ₹25.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cian Healthcare Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cian Healthcare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cian Healthcare Ltd. is ₹41.10 and 52-week low of Cian Healthcare Ltd. is ₹15.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

