Here's the live share price of Chothani Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Chothani Foods
|0
|-17.32
|5.14
|-44.51
|-79.75
|-19.96
|1.43
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Chothani Foods has declined 79.75% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Chothani Foods has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.49
|8.89
|10
|9.54
|9.17
|20
|9.02
|9.57
|50
|11.98
|12.86
|100
|21.22
|17.6
|200
|25.18
|20.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Chothani Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 71.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|May 28, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|Chothani Foods - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Meeting Held On May 28, 2026
|May 23, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Chothani Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Half And Financ
|Apr 25, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|Chothani Foods - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|Feb 14, 2026, 02:14 AM IST IST
|Chothani Foods - Deliberations Of The Board On Stock Exchange Email Communication Dated December 16, 2025
|Nov 13, 2025, 08:26 PM IST IST
|Chothani Foods - Unaudited Financial Results For Half Year Ended September 30, 2025
Source: Dion Global
Chothani Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15122MH2014PLC252200 and registration number is 252200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chothani Foods is ₹8.59 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Chothani Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Chothani Foods is ₹8.90 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Chothani Foods are ₹8.59 and ₹7.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chothani Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chothani Foods is ₹46.66 and 52-week low of Chothani Foods is ₹7.90 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Chothani Foods has shown returns of 3.49% over the past day, -17.32% for the past month, 5.14% over 3 months, -79.75% over 1 year, -19.96% across 3 years, and 1.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chothani Foods are 78.81 and 0.57 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global