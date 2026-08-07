What is the share price of Chothani Foods? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chothani Foods is ₹8.59 as on .

What kind of stock is Chothani Foods? The Chothani Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chothani Foods? The market cap of Chothani Foods is ₹8.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Chothani Foods? Today’s highest and lowest price of Chothani Foods are ₹8.59 and ₹7.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chothani Foods? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chothani Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chothani Foods is ₹46.66 and 52-week low of Chothani Foods is ₹7.90 as on .

How has the Chothani Foods performed historically in terms of returns? The Chothani Foods has shown returns of 3.49% over the past day, -17.32% for the past month, 5.14% over 3 months, -79.75% over 1 year, -19.96% across 3 years, and 1.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chothani Foods? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chothani Foods are 78.81 and 0.57 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global