Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Chothani Foods Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CHOTHANI FOODS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹20.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Chothani Foods Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.00₹20.00
₹20.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.21₹22.10
₹20.00
Open Price
₹20.00
Prev. Close
₹20.00
Volume
0

Chothani Foods Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120
  • R220
  • R320
  • Pivot
    20
  • S120
  • S220
  • S320

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.5920.12
  • 1014.319.29
  • 2016.7917.83
  • 5014.9216.17
  • 10010.7214.96
  • 2009.0712.96

Chothani Foods Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
019.4081.8215.678.40402.51254.61
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Chothani Foods Ltd. Share Holdings

Chothani Foods Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue & Issue of Warrants
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Jan, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Chothani Foods Ltd.

Chothani Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15122MH2014PLC252200 and registration number is 252200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Shivji Chothani
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Ashok Chothani
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sunil Shivji Chothani
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Mansi Harsh Dave
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Monil Ashok Chothani
    Director

FAQs on Chothani Foods Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Chothani Foods Ltd.?

The market cap of Chothani Foods Ltd. is ₹10.32 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Chothani Foods Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Chothani Foods Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Chothani Foods Ltd. is 1.52 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Chothani Foods Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chothani Foods Ltd. is ₹20.00 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chothani Foods Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chothani Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chothani Foods Ltd. is ₹22.10 and 52-week low of Chothani Foods Ltd. is ₹9.21 as on Aug 30, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data