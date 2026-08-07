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Chothani Foods Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHOTHANI FOODS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Chothani Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.59 Closed
3.49₹ 0.29
As on Aug 05, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Chothani Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.90₹8.59
₹8.59
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.90₹46.66
₹8.59
Open Price
₹7.90
Prev. Close
₹8.30
Volume
5,000

Source: Dion Global

Chothani Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Chothani Foods		0-17.325.14-44.51-79.75-19.961.43
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Chothani Foods has declined 79.75% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Chothani Foods has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Chothani Foods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Chothani Foods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.498.89
109.549.17
209.029.57
5011.9812.86
10021.2217.6
20025.1820.63

Source: Dion Global

Chothani Foods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Chothani Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 71.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Chothani Foods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 28, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTChothani Foods - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Meeting Held On May 28, 2026
May 23, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTChothani Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Half And Financ
Apr 25, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTChothani Foods - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Feb 14, 2026, 02:14 AM IST ISTChothani Foods - Deliberations Of The Board On Stock Exchange Email Communication Dated December 16, 2025
Nov 13, 2025, 08:26 PM IST ISTChothani Foods - Unaudited Financial Results For Half Year Ended September 30, 2025

Source: Dion Global

About Chothani Foods

Chothani Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15122MH2014PLC252200 and registration number is 252200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Shivji Chothani
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Ashok Chothani
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sunil Chothani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Monil Ashok Chothani
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Mansi Dave
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Raviprakash Narayan Vyas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Chothani Foods Share Price

What is the share price of Chothani Foods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chothani Foods is ₹8.59 as on Aug 05, 2026.

What kind of stock is Chothani Foods?

The Chothani Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chothani Foods?

The market cap of Chothani Foods is ₹8.90 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Chothani Foods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Chothani Foods are ₹8.59 and ₹7.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chothani Foods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chothani Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chothani Foods is ₹46.66 and 52-week low of Chothani Foods is ₹7.90 as on Aug 05, 2026.

How has the Chothani Foods performed historically in terms of returns?

The Chothani Foods has shown returns of 3.49% over the past day, -17.32% for the past month, 5.14% over 3 months, -79.75% over 1 year, -19.96% across 3 years, and 1.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chothani Foods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chothani Foods are 78.81 and 0.57 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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