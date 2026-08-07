What is the share price of Chordia Food Products? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chordia Food Products is ₹70.39 as on .

What kind of stock is Chordia Food Products? The Chordia Food Products is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chordia Food Products? The market cap of Chordia Food Products is ₹28.35 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Chordia Food Products? Today’s highest and lowest price of Chordia Food Products are ₹72.00 and ₹70.39.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chordia Food Products? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chordia Food Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chordia Food Products is ₹86.50 and 52-week low of Chordia Food Products is ₹63.67 as on .

How has the Chordia Food Products performed historically in terms of returns? The Chordia Food Products has shown returns of 2.45% over the past day, 2.1% for the past month, 0.87% over 3 months, -7.36% over 1 year, -9.42% across 3 years, and -15.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chordia Food Products? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chordia Food Products are -9.26 and 0.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global