Chordia Food Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15995PN1982PLC026173 and registration number is 026173. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other semi-processed, processed or instant foods except farinaceous products and malted foods and manufacturing activities like manufacture of egg powder, sambar powder etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.