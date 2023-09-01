Follow Us

Chordia Food Products Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CHORDIA FOOD PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹101.00 Closed
-1.85-1.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Chordia Food Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹101.00₹101.00
₹101.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹59.63₹109.00
₹101.00
Open Price
₹101.00
Prev. Close
₹102.90
Volume
45

Chordia Food Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1101
  • R2101
  • R3101
  • Pivot
    101
  • S1101
  • S2101
  • S3101

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 585.35103.29
  • 1085.39102.83
  • 2086.06100.95
  • 5088.0596.45
  • 10011392.31
  • 200126.8992.35

Chordia Food Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.906.5151.3634.7618.89-2.65-29.98
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Chordia Food Products Ltd. Share Holdings

Chordia Food Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Chordia Food Products Ltd.

Chordia Food Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15995PN1982PLC026173 and registration number is 026173. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other semi-processed, processed or instant foods except farinaceous products and malted foods and manufacturing activities like manufacture of egg powder, sambar powder etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep H Chordia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjog Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Zalak N Shah
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mrs. Pinal Minesh Shah
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Chordia Food Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Chordia Food Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Chordia Food Products Ltd. is ₹40.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Chordia Food Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Chordia Food Products Ltd. is 131.0 and PB ratio of Chordia Food Products Ltd. is 2.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Chordia Food Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chordia Food Products Ltd. is ₹101.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chordia Food Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chordia Food Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chordia Food Products Ltd. is ₹109.00 and 52-week low of Chordia Food Products Ltd. is ₹59.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

