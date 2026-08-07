Here's the live share price of Chordia Food Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Chordia Food Products
|2.76
|2.1
|0.87
|7.27
|-7.36
|-9.42
|-15.89
|Nestle India
|2
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.1
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.7
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.3
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.6
|-20.8
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.8
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.7
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Chordia Food Products has declined 7.36% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Chordia Food Products has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|69.81
|69.08
|10
|70.42
|69.54
|20
|69.74
|69.87
|50
|70.51
|70.32
|100
|70.67
|71.16
|200
|73.89
|73.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Chordia Food Products saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.60%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|Chordia Food Product - Disclosure Received Under Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers) R
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|Chordia Food Product - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011
|Jul 14, 2026, 04:54 PM IST IST
|Chordia Food Product - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|Chordia Food Product - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
|May 28, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|Chordia Food Product - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On 31St M
Source: Dion Global
Chordia Food Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15995PN1982PLC026173 and registration number is 026173. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other semi-processed, processed or instant foods except farinaceous products and malted foods and manufacturing activities like manufacture of egg powder, sambar powder etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chordia Food Products is ₹70.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chordia Food Products is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Chordia Food Products is ₹28.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Chordia Food Products are ₹72.00 and ₹70.39.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chordia Food Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chordia Food Products is ₹86.50 and 52-week low of Chordia Food Products is ₹63.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chordia Food Products has shown returns of 2.45% over the past day, 2.1% for the past month, 0.87% over 3 months, -7.36% over 1 year, -9.42% across 3 years, and -15.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chordia Food Products are -9.26 and 0.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global