Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Chordia Food Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHORDIA FOOD PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Chordia Food Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹70.39 Closed
2.45₹ 1.68
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Chordia Food Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹70.39₹72.00
₹70.39
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹63.67₹86.50
₹70.39
Open Price
₹72.00
Prev. Close
₹68.71
Volume
14

Source: Dion Global

Chordia Food Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Chordia Food Products		2.762.10.877.27-7.36-9.42-15.89
Nestle India		24.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.1
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.7
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.3-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.6-20.8-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.84.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.7
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Chordia Food Products has declined 7.36% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Chordia Food Products has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Chordia Food Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Chordia Food Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
569.8169.08
1070.4269.54
2069.7469.87
5070.5170.32
10070.6771.16
20073.8973.4

Source: Dion Global

Chordia Food Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Chordia Food Products saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.60%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Chordia Food Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTChordia Food Product - Disclosure Received Under Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers) R
Aug 01, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTChordia Food Product - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011
Jul 14, 2026, 04:54 PM IST ISTChordia Food Product - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTChordia Food Product - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
May 28, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTChordia Food Product - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On 31St M

Source: Dion Global

About Chordia Food Products

Chordia Food Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15995PN1982PLC026173 and registration number is 026173. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other semi-processed, processed or instant foods except farinaceous products and malted foods and manufacturing activities like manufacture of egg powder, sambar powder etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep H Chordia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjog Jain
    Director
  • Ms. Zalak N Shah
    Independent Woman Director
  • Ms. Pinal Minesh Shah
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Thatte
    Independent Director

FAQs on Chordia Food Products Share Price

What is the share price of Chordia Food Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chordia Food Products is ₹70.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Chordia Food Products?

The Chordia Food Products is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chordia Food Products?

The market cap of Chordia Food Products is ₹28.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Chordia Food Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Chordia Food Products are ₹72.00 and ₹70.39.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chordia Food Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chordia Food Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chordia Food Products is ₹86.50 and 52-week low of Chordia Food Products is ₹63.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Chordia Food Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Chordia Food Products has shown returns of 2.45% over the past day, 2.1% for the past month, 0.87% over 3 months, -7.36% over 1 year, -9.42% across 3 years, and -15.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chordia Food Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chordia Food Products are -9.26 and 0.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Chordia Food Products News

More Chordia Food Products News
Market Pulse