Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.90
|6.51
|51.36
|34.76
|18.89
|-2.65
|-29.98
|-1.26
|-3.01
|0.35
|16.71
|11.14
|35.48
|94.09
|-0.63
|-6.66
|-2.89
|2.67
|20.98
|19.16
|37.02
|-1.73
|12.51
|34.84
|32.02
|17.68
|108.45
|106.52
|3.19
|1.91
|7.05
|30.79
|8.94
|60.11
|60.11
|3.06
|0.82
|27.73
|35.33
|53.74
|53.74
|53.74
|-0.64
|-1.32
|11.68
|9.26
|-7.74
|-1.08
|-17.12
|2.49
|3.88
|-2.02
|12.70
|0.96
|15.83
|15.83
|1.69
|-2.70
|-2.89
|-4.16
|21.93
|265.24
|592.07
|6.92
|7.43
|15.74
|31.94
|-5.08
|-10.19
|-10.19
|-0.84
|16.28
|33.23
|102.21
|200.85
|74.96
|74.96
|0.50
|-0.07
|43.38
|52.78
|35.27
|21.49
|21.49
|-4.01
|17.63
|42.97
|82.61
|33.49
|38.52
|62.09
|22.50
|26.85
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|2.49
|-1.16
|24.98
|48.38
|49.93
|197.93
|299.78
|2.76
|1.13
|22.03
|76.10
|54.52
|43.19
|-16.50
|-2.36
|13.87
|98.86
|149.15
|82.46
|89.78
|-35.35
|0.21
|0.53
|0.95
|22.42
|76.50
|175.16
|64.61
|4.34
|9.97
|18.95
|19.70
|16.36
|55.68
|-17.98
|-1.70
|-4.24
|0.19
|3.14
|7.60
|289.74
|385.59
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Chordia Food Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15995PN1982PLC026173 and registration number is 026173. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other semi-processed, processed or instant foods except farinaceous products and malted foods and manufacturing activities like manufacture of egg powder, sambar powder etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Chordia Food Products Ltd. is ₹40.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Chordia Food Products Ltd. is 131.0 and PB ratio of Chordia Food Products Ltd. is 2.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chordia Food Products Ltd. is ₹101.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chordia Food Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chordia Food Products Ltd. is ₹109.00 and 52-week low of Chordia Food Products Ltd. is ₹59.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.