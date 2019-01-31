Cholamandalam Q3 net rises 39 per cent at Rs 304 crore

The company has recorded a total income of Rs 1,831 crore against Rs 1,389 crore, logging a growth of 32%.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (CIFCL), the financial services arm of the Murugappa Group, has reported a 38.81% jump in its net profit to Rs 304 crore for the third quarter of FY19 compared with Rs 219 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The company has recorded a total income of Rs 1,831 crore against Rs 1,389 crore, logging a growth of 32%.

The disbursements for the quarter were at Rs 7,644 crore against Rs 6,761 crore, registering a growth of 13% out of which the vehicle finance (VF) business was at Rs 6,240 crore against Rs 5,607 crore, reporting a growth of 11%.

“The slowdown in vehicle finance disbursement can be explained by the stagnation in the industry volumes during Q3FY19. Despite the almost stagnant market, the company outperformed the industry with 48% quarter-on-quarter growth in the number of new vehicles financed compared to the 7% increase for the industry taken as a whole,” said the company.

The home equity (HE) business of Chola stood at Rs 954 crore against Rs 799 crore, registering a growth of 19%.

Profit before tax-return on total assets (PBT-ROTA) was up 10 basis points (bps) at 3.6% of the total assets. For the April-December period, PBT-ROTA increased by 30 bps to 3.8% because of reduction in expected credit loss for home equity and home loan verticals, and reduction in operating cost for the vehicle finance vertical.

The asset quality strengthened as the gross non-performing asset levels were down by 10 bps quarter-on-quarter at 2.7%, the net non-performing asset levels were also down by 10 bps to 1.5%.

Executive director Arun Alagappan said: “Growth in disbursements of 26% against the previous year is a significant achievement considering the sluggish performance of the market.

“Going forward, we see significant opportunities in the two-wheeler and personal vehicle segments and expect these to be strong growth drivers. We also plan to deepen our presence in newer geographical areas by expanding to more than 1,000 branches by the end of the year. This quarter, the company achieved the highest after tax profit of Rs 304 crore which is expected to improve in the periods to come by a continued focus on reduction of operating cost and a shift towards higher yield segments.”

The board of directors of the company declared an interim dividend of 45% being Rs 4.5 per share on the equity shares of the company for the year ending March 31, 2019.