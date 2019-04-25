Chola MS posts gross premium of Rs 4,428 crore in FY19

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company (Chola MS), a joint venture between the Murugappa group and Japan\u2019s Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance, has achieved a gross written premium of Rs 4,428 crore in FY19, registering a year-on-year growth of 8%. Also read:\u00a0Reliance Industries, HDFC twins help Sensex to reclaim 39,000; key factors behind 490-point rally Chola MS has a market share of 3% and has been ranked sixth amongst private players in the industry within addressable markets i.e; excluding crop, group & government health. The company set a target of Rs 5,500 crore in FY20. Combined ratio was 104.60% in FY19. Profit before taxes was at Rs 314 crore.