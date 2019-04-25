Chola MS posts gross premium of Rs 4,428 crore in FY19

By: |
Published: April 25, 2019 3:10:23 AM

Chola MS has a market share of 3% and has been ranked sixth amongst private players in the industry within addressable markets i.e; excluding crop, group & government health.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company, Chola MS, Murugappa group, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance, japanThe company set a target of Rs 5,500 crore in FY20.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company (Chola MS), a joint venture between the Murugappa group and Japan’s Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance, has achieved a gross written premium of Rs 4,428 crore in FY19, registering a year-on-year growth of 8%.

Also read: Reliance Industries, HDFC twins help Sensex to reclaim 39,000; key factors behind 490-point rally

Chola MS has a market share of 3% and has been ranked sixth amongst private players in the industry within addressable markets i.e; excluding crop, group & government health. The company set a target of Rs 5,500 crore in FY20. Combined ratio was 104.60% in FY19. Profit before taxes was at Rs 314 crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Chola MS posts gross premium of Rs 4,428 crore in FY19
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition