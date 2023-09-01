Follow Us

CHOKSI IMAGING LTD.

Sector : Photographic & Allied Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹52.90 Closed
3.851.96
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Choksi Imaging Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.60₹53.00
₹52.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.40₹59.80
₹52.90
Open Price
₹52.00
Prev. Close
₹50.94
Volume
10,724

Choksi Imaging Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R154.07
  • R255.23
  • R357.47
  • Pivot
    51.83
  • S150.67
  • S248.43
  • S347.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 553.3350.81
  • 1050.350.24
  • 2049.349.56
  • 5043.2548.8
  • 10039.4148.2
  • 20039.7246.77

Choksi Imaging Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.694.285.8020.8359.82209.36134.07
-0.25-2.202.380.39-26.74100.60601.14
3.609.272.2620.5530.642,838.29938.88
-3.37-0.230.8918.78-5.29110.37-17.15

Choksi Imaging Ltd. Share Holdings

Choksi Imaging Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Choksi Imaging Ltd.

Choksi Imaging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24294MH1992PLC388063 and registration number is 068852. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Photographic & Allied Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Himanshu Kishnadwala
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Anil V Choksi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gaurav S Choksi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Naimish N Choksi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Samir K Choksi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Tushar M Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shamanthkamani Prakash Sagarkatte
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Choksi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Thushar Choksi
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Choksi Imaging Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Choksi Imaging Ltd.?

The market cap of Choksi Imaging Ltd. is ₹20.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Choksi Imaging Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Choksi Imaging Ltd. is -72.76 and PB ratio of Choksi Imaging Ltd. is 1.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Choksi Imaging Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Choksi Imaging Ltd. is ₹52.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Choksi Imaging Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Choksi Imaging Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Choksi Imaging Ltd. is ₹59.80 and 52-week low of Choksi Imaging Ltd. is ₹32.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

