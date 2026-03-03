Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Choksi Asia Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHOKSI ASIA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Photographic & Allied Products

Here's the live share price of Choksi Asia along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹153.05 Closed
-4.01₹ -6.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Choksi Asia Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹152.30₹158.50
₹153.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹64.03₹177.00
₹153.05
Open Price
₹155.00
Prev. Close
₹159.45
Volume
308

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Choksi Asia has gained 42.66% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 109.66%.

Choksi Asia’s current P/E of nullx helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Choksi Asia Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Choksi Asia		2.0027.4431.8356.17120.6951.8642.39
Photoquip (India)		-0.315.254.29-5.48-19.63-4.0014.91

Over the last one year, Choksi Asia has gained 120.69% compared to peers like Photoquip (India) (-19.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Choksi Asia has outperformed peers relative to Photoquip (India) (14.91%).

Choksi Asia Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Choksi Asia Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5152.38154.93
10149.97150.1
20135.51141.62
50124.2129.24
100115.24119.46
200106.8108.64

Choksi Asia Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Choksi Asia remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Choksi Asia Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 13, 2026, 11:10 PM ISTChoksi Asia - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Feb 13, 2026, 10:27 PM ISTChoksi Asia - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Feb 13, 2026, 8:39 PM ISTChoksi Asia - General Update - Submission Of Newspaper Publication For Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter And Nine Mo
Feb 12, 2026, 7:48 PM ISTChoksi Asia - Results - Financial Result For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025.
Feb 12, 2026, 7:39 PM ISTChoksi Asia - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting.

About Choksi Asia

Choksi Asia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24294MH1992PLC388063 and registration number is 068852. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Photographic & Allied Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Krishnakumar Parikh
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Samir Choksi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jay Choksi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Tushar Parikh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Brijal Desai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shraddha Gandhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Choksi Asia Share Price

What is the share price of Choksi Asia?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Choksi Asia is ₹153.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Choksi Asia?

The Choksi Asia is operating in the Photographic & Allied Products. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Choksi Asia?

The market cap of Choksi Asia is ₹0.00 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Choksi Asia?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Choksi Asia are ₹158.50 and ₹152.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Choksi Asia?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Choksi Asia stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Choksi Asia is ₹177.00 and 52-week low of Choksi Asia is ₹64.03 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Choksi Asia performed historically in terms of returns?

The Choksi Asia has shown returns of -4.01% over the past day, 32.8% for the past month, 33.67% over 3 months, 109.66% over 1 year, 53.34% across 3 years, and 42.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Choksi Asia?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Choksi Asia are and on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Choksi Asia News

More Choksi Asia News
icon
Market Pulse