Here's the live share price of Choksi Asia along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Choksi Asia has gained 42.66% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 109.66%.
Choksi Asia’s current P/E of nullx helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Choksi Asia
|2.00
|27.44
|31.83
|56.17
|120.69
|51.86
|42.39
|Photoquip (India)
|-0.31
|5.25
|4.29
|-5.48
|-19.63
|-4.00
|14.91
Over the last one year, Choksi Asia has gained 120.69% compared to peers like Photoquip (India) (-19.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Choksi Asia has outperformed peers relative to Photoquip (India) (14.91%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|152.38
|154.93
|10
|149.97
|150.1
|20
|135.51
|141.62
|50
|124.2
|129.24
|100
|115.24
|119.46
|200
|106.8
|108.64
In the latest quarter, Choksi Asia remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 13, 2026, 11:10 PM IST
|Choksi Asia - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Feb 13, 2026, 10:27 PM IST
|Choksi Asia - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Feb 13, 2026, 8:39 PM IST
|Choksi Asia - General Update - Submission Of Newspaper Publication For Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter And Nine Mo
|Feb 12, 2026, 7:48 PM IST
|Choksi Asia - Results - Financial Result For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025.
|Feb 12, 2026, 7:39 PM IST
|Choksi Asia - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting.
Choksi Asia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24294MH1992PLC388063 and registration number is 068852. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Photographic & Allied Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Choksi Asia is ₹153.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Choksi Asia is operating in the Photographic & Allied Products. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Choksi Asia is ₹0.00 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Choksi Asia are ₹158.50 and ₹152.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Choksi Asia stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Choksi Asia is ₹177.00 and 52-week low of Choksi Asia is ₹64.03 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Choksi Asia has shown returns of -4.01% over the past day, 32.8% for the past month, 33.67% over 3 months, 109.66% over 1 year, 53.34% across 3 years, and 42.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Choksi Asia are and on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.