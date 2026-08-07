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CHL Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of CHL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹28.36 Closed
-2.21₹ -0.64
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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CHL Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.31₹29.00
₹28.36
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.10₹44.60
₹28.36
Open Price
₹29.00
Prev. Close
₹29.00
Volume
1,652

Source: Dion Global

CHL Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
CHL		-3.114.84-9.42-11.51-27.2812.6320.08
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, CHL has declined 27.28% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, CHL has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

CHL Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

CHL Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
528.4828.69
1027.6328.22
2027.4227.94
5028.6928.55
10029.9129.66
20031.9631.22

Source: Dion Global

CHL Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, CHL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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CHL Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:23 PM IST ISTCHL - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 06, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTCHL - Date Of 47Th Annual General Meeting, Book Closure And E-Voting Information.
Aug 06, 2026, 08:41 PM IST ISTCHL - Date Of 47Th Annual General Meeting (AGM).
Jul 31, 2026, 02:49 AM IST ISTCHL - Unaudited Financial Results As On 30Th June 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 02:38 AM IST ISTCHL - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30Th July, 2026 As Per Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obliga

Source: Dion Global

About CHL

CHL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101DL1979PLC009498 and registration number is 009498. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 94.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Luv Malhotra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Mathur
    Director
  • Ms. Kajal Malhotra
    Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kapur
    Director
  • Mr. Alkesh Tacker
    Director

FAQs on CHL Share Price

What is the share price of CHL?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CHL is ₹28.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is CHL?

The CHL is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CHL?

The market cap of CHL is ₹155.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of CHL?

Today’s highest and lowest price of CHL are ₹29.00 and ₹27.31.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CHL?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CHL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CHL is ₹44.60 and 52-week low of CHL is ₹25.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the CHL performed historically in terms of returns?

The CHL has shown returns of -2.21% over the past day, 4.84% for the past month, -9.42% over 3 months, -27.28% over 1 year, 12.63% across 3 years, and 20.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CHL?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CHL are 14.22 and 0.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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