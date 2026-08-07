What is the share price of CHL? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CHL is ₹28.36 as on .

What kind of stock is CHL? The CHL is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CHL? The market cap of CHL is ₹155.46 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of CHL? Today’s highest and lowest price of CHL are ₹29.00 and ₹27.31.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CHL? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CHL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CHL is ₹44.60 and 52-week low of CHL is ₹25.10 as on .

How has the CHL performed historically in terms of returns? The CHL has shown returns of -2.21% over the past day, 4.84% for the past month, -9.42% over 3 months, -27.28% over 1 year, 12.63% across 3 years, and 20.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CHL? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CHL are 14.22 and 0.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global