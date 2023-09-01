Follow Us

CHL Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CHL LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | BSE
₹27.00 Closed
4.051.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

CHL Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.66₹27.20
₹27.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.50₹27.90
₹27.00
Open Price
₹25.95
Prev. Close
₹25.95
Volume
5,365

CHL Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R127.91
  • R228.83
  • R330.45
  • Pivot
    26.29
  • S125.37
  • S223.75
  • S322.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.924.63
  • 1018.2224.29
  • 2018.323.44
  • 5017.2121.91
  • 10017.6221.14
  • 20016.5720.08

CHL Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.5342.1123.8031.2069.81254.8066.15
8.247.017.2834.7543.91294.25208.77
4.393.103.0014.21-18.1817.7165.62
15.7529.6225.8270.2970.39213.1561.96
7.402.0816.0248.7847.93161.61146.01
3.4012.0524.5848.6166.67241.2486.07
1.5411.7414.7837.1251.33285.8939.33
-1.3717.3330.9045.0550.09227.95138.48
0.1411.4418.6120.41-2.2959.05-1.58
0.840.2314.77-1.22-38.4219.3819.38
9.120.05-1.6915.9735.39304.33110.06
3.93-0.090.9226.9314.7595.9313.31
2.48-14.820.8722.7136.7064.5418.38
33.7030.7358.5679.6383.60261.394.29
25.6556.7842.6149.665.7410.27-80.46
5.63-3.92-10.920.61-1.75543.50102.95
6.72-14.14-4.4034.4837.38310.80107.72
8.342.0725.7223.9262.28173.8347.91
9.0712.9847.6668.73145.46355.64334.61
-0.28-2.272.1420.68-13.6558.0937.16

CHL Ltd. Share Holdings

CHL Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About CHL Ltd.

CHL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101DL1979PLC009498 and registration number is 009498. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Luv Malhotra
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Kajal Malhotra
    Director
  • Mr. Lalit Bhasin
    Director
  • Mr. Yash Kumar Sehgal
    Director
  • Mr. Alkesh Tacker
    Director
  • Mr. Gagan Malhotra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Subhash Krishandayal Ghai
    Director

FAQs on CHL Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of CHL Ltd.?

The market cap of CHL Ltd. is ₹148.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CHL Ltd.?

P/E ratio of CHL Ltd. is 7.99 and PB ratio of CHL Ltd. is 1.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of CHL Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CHL Ltd. is ₹27.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CHL Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CHL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CHL Ltd. is ₹27.90 and 52-week low of CHL Ltd. is ₹14.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

