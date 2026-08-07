Here's the live share price of CHL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|CHL
|-3.11
|4.84
|-9.42
|-11.51
|-27.28
|12.63
|20.08
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, CHL has declined 27.28% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, CHL has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|28.48
|28.69
|10
|27.63
|28.22
|20
|27.42
|27.94
|50
|28.69
|28.55
|100
|29.91
|29.66
|200
|31.96
|31.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, CHL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:23 PM IST IST
|CHL - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|CHL - Date Of 47Th Annual General Meeting, Book Closure And E-Voting Information.
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:41 PM IST IST
|CHL - Date Of 47Th Annual General Meeting (AGM).
|Jul 31, 2026, 02:49 AM IST IST
|CHL - Unaudited Financial Results As On 30Th June 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 02:38 AM IST IST
|CHL - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30Th July, 2026 As Per Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obliga
Source: Dion Global
CHL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101DL1979PLC009498 and registration number is 009498. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 94.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CHL is ₹28.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CHL is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of CHL is ₹155.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of CHL are ₹29.00 and ₹27.31.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CHL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CHL is ₹44.60 and 52-week low of CHL is ₹25.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CHL has shown returns of -2.21% over the past day, 4.84% for the past month, -9.42% over 3 months, -27.28% over 1 year, 12.63% across 3 years, and 20.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CHL are 14.22 and 0.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global