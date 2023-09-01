Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
CHL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101DL1979PLC009498 and registration number is 009498. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of CHL Ltd. is ₹148.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of CHL Ltd. is 7.99 and PB ratio of CHL Ltd. is 1.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CHL Ltd. is ₹27.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CHL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CHL Ltd. is ₹27.90 and 52-week low of CHL Ltd. is ₹14.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.