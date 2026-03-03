Here's the live share price of Chetana Education along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Chetana Education has declined 18.06% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -55.12%.
Chetana Education’s current P/E of 6.09x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Chetana Education
|-15.15
|-19.77
|-36.03
|-50.13
|-54.35
|-28.24
|-18.06
|Physicswallah
|-11.25
|-32.33
|-40.11
|-47.95
|-47.95
|-19.56
|-12.24
|NIIT Learning Systems
|-4.08
|-14.46
|-14.83
|-1.41
|-19.71
|-4.69
|-2.84
|Crizac
|3.55
|-7.85
|-16.25
|-37.96
|-24.75
|-9.04
|-5.53
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|-7.82
|-7.62
|-16.07
|-17.57
|-18.23
|-1.48
|6.15
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|0.49
|-9.86
|-27.56
|-40.95
|-40.95
|-16.10
|-10.00
|S Chand & Company
|-1.51
|-7.57
|-7.76
|-21.82
|-5.45
|-6.23
|9.82
|Global Education
|-6.56
|16.00
|6.41
|52.49
|92.60
|8.70
|57.22
|Career Point Edutech
|-12.89
|-12.64
|-31.29
|-20.31
|-20.31
|-7.29
|-4.44
|Arihant Academy
|-5.17
|6.15
|-5.65
|22.49
|122.40
|56.52
|29.94
|CL Educate
|-15.61
|-48.82
|-55.46
|-66.13
|-46.68
|-13.86
|17.05
|Zee Learn
|1.55
|-7.52
|-15.95
|-34.59
|-3.44
|16.31
|-12.72
|Addictive Learning Technology
|0.15
|-2.46
|-20.89
|-32.47
|-41.80
|-30.47
|-19.59
|Drone Destination
|-3.76
|-10.31
|-33.24
|-47.91
|-63.16
|-22.57
|-14.23
|Moxsh Overseas Educon
|0
|41.20
|48.33
|182.75
|290.00
|81.95
|28.76
|LCC Infotech
|-4.68
|-15.79
|-6.08
|2.05
|-24.71
|34.29
|-3.84
|Tree House Education & Accessories
|-1.21
|22.42
|3.33
|16.41
|-37.82
|-16.27
|4.30
|DSJ Keep Learning
|-2.04
|-8.13
|-11.11
|-31.91
|-48.94
|3.22
|24.78
|DocMode Health Technologies
|1.65
|-36.01
|-51.66
|4.88
|-4.76
|-38.04
|-24.96
|Educomp Solutions
|0
|7.07
|-18.46
|-27.40
|-36.90
|-14.57
|-18.78
Over the last one year, Chetana Education has declined 54.35% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-47.95%), NIIT Learning Systems (-19.71%), Crizac (-24.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Chetana Education has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-12.24%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-2.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|45.09
|43.19
|10
|46.48
|44.62
|20
|45.92
|46.01
|50
|50.4
|50.76
|100
|60.38
|58.61
|200
|75.82
|68.47
In the latest quarter, Chetana Education saw a drop in promoter holding to 75.50%, while DII stake decreased to 3.24%, FII holding unchanged at 0.98%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Chetana Education fact sheet for more information
Chetana Education Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L58111MH2024PLC417778 and registration number is 417778. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 102.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chetana Education is ₹38.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Chetana Education is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Chetana Education is ₹78.23 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Chetana Education are ₹39.00 and ₹38.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chetana Education stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chetana Education is ₹129.00 and 52-week low of Chetana Education is ₹36.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Chetana Education has shown returns of -3.4% over the past day, -17.53% for the past month, -36.56% over 3 months, -55.12% over 1 year, -28.24% across 3 years, and -18.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chetana Education are 6.09 and 0.88 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.