Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CHENNAI MEENAKSHI MULTISPECIALITY HOSPITAL LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | BSE
₹28.32 Closed
-2.01-0.58
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.00₹29.90
₹28.32
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.00₹31.75
₹28.32
Open Price
₹28.00
Prev. Close
₹28.90
Volume
14,840

Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129.48
  • R230.64
  • R331.38
  • Pivot
    28.74
  • S127.58
  • S226.84
  • S325.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 523.328.71
  • 1023.7928.13
  • 2023.1427.18
  • 5022.6825.63
  • 10021.2824.34
  • 20022.4723.34

Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.7518.0030.2130.0928.44120.7367.57
-0.40-3.790.449.6113.10189.95312.39
3.950.608.1032.7851.58434.87412.02
-2.53-6.0816.4520.9810.30146.68117.76
-0.821.4512.7038.4442.76230.27304.01
-0.093.5619.7837.8869.1369.1369.13
-0.11-6.399.4911.53-11.3422.02112.55
2.402.7621.2949.5748.99157.2782.92
-3.421.7320.8242.7052.0093.7993.79
1.43-4.0210.2445.6367.09135.28135.28
3.19-1.184.492.63-4.50-25.1042.29
2.9612.5432.4730.9939.34-18.44-18.44
2.761.669.2027.5728.37194.7436.69
-4.6612.1212.1212.1212.1212.1212.12
-0.35-0.3524.1440.0678.97237.44190.15
0.25-8.9917.9319.25-13.29-28.68-19.96
10.1423.8575.5893.3390.17199.3350.35
12.5224.5514.6378.5733.34-35.04-35.04
3.04-1.4047.7797.3394.79675.61463.46
6.6438.8796.92118.77153.00260.52257.64

Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd. Share Holdings

Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd.

Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TN1990PLC019545 and registration number is 019545. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. R Gomathi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. A N Radhakrishnan
    Director
  • Mr. K Meyyanathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N Rajkumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd.?

The market cap of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd. is ₹21.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd. is 24.33 and PB ratio of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd. is 173.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd. is ₹28.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd. is ₹31.75 and 52-week low of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd. is ₹17.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

