Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.75
|18.00
|30.21
|30.09
|28.44
|120.73
|67.57
|-0.40
|-3.79
|0.44
|9.61
|13.10
|189.95
|312.39
|3.95
|0.60
|8.10
|32.78
|51.58
|434.87
|412.02
|-2.53
|-6.08
|16.45
|20.98
|10.30
|146.68
|117.76
|-0.82
|1.45
|12.70
|38.44
|42.76
|230.27
|304.01
|-0.09
|3.56
|19.78
|37.88
|69.13
|69.13
|69.13
|-0.11
|-6.39
|9.49
|11.53
|-11.34
|22.02
|112.55
|2.40
|2.76
|21.29
|49.57
|48.99
|157.27
|82.92
|-3.42
|1.73
|20.82
|42.70
|52.00
|93.79
|93.79
|1.43
|-4.02
|10.24
|45.63
|67.09
|135.28
|135.28
|3.19
|-1.18
|4.49
|2.63
|-4.50
|-25.10
|42.29
|2.96
|12.54
|32.47
|30.99
|39.34
|-18.44
|-18.44
|2.76
|1.66
|9.20
|27.57
|28.37
|194.74
|36.69
|-4.66
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|-0.35
|-0.35
|24.14
|40.06
|78.97
|237.44
|190.15
|0.25
|-8.99
|17.93
|19.25
|-13.29
|-28.68
|-19.96
|10.14
|23.85
|75.58
|93.33
|90.17
|199.33
|50.35
|12.52
|24.55
|14.63
|78.57
|33.34
|-35.04
|-35.04
|3.04
|-1.40
|47.77
|97.33
|94.79
|675.61
|463.46
|6.64
|38.87
|96.92
|118.77
|153.00
|260.52
|257.64
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TN1990PLC019545 and registration number is 019545. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd. is ₹21.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd. is 24.33 and PB ratio of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd. is 173.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd. is ₹28.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd. is ₹31.75 and 52-week low of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd. is ₹17.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.