What is the share price of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital is ₹38.99 as on .

What kind of stock is Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital? The Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital? The market cap of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital is ₹29.12 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital? Today’s highest and lowest price of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital are ₹39.20 and ₹37.28.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital is ₹57.48 and 52-week low of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital is ₹30.30 as on .

How has the Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital performed historically in terms of returns? The Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital has shown returns of 4.59% over the past day, -1.79% for the past month, 2.47% over 3 months, 20.82% over 1 year, 17.01% across 3 years, and 22.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital are -25.25 and -9.47 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global