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Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHENNAI MEENAKSHI MULTISPECIALITY HOSPITAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹38.99 Closed
4.59₹ 1.71
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.28₹39.20
₹38.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.30₹57.48
₹38.99
Open Price
₹37.28
Prev. Close
₹37.28
Volume
2,286

Source: Dion Global

Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital		8.16-1.792.47-6.2720.8217.0122.77
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.121.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.76.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.61.61.61.61.60.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.78.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.723.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.321.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.81.311.8936.127.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.626.9831.4647.0413.718.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital has gained 20.82% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
537.2937.78
1037.2237.66
2037.9437.85
5038.5238.29
10038.2638.89
20041.7739.49

Source: Dion Global

Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.14%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 42.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:00 PM IST ISTChennai Meenakshi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 07, 2026, 07:31 PM IST ISTChennai Meenakshi - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 7Th August 2026 - Appointment Of Additional (I
Aug 07, 2026, 02:09 AM IST ISTChennai Meenakshi - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice: A Board Meeting Of The Company Will Be Held On August 11, 2026, To C
Aug 06, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTChennai Meenakshi - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Appointment Of M. Karunakaran As An Additional
Jul 25, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTChennai Meenakshi - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates (Newspaper Advertisement - Opening Of Special Window For

Source: Dion Global

About Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital

Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TN1990PLC019545 and registration number is 019545. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. R Gomathi
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Jayanthi Radhakrishnan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Edward M Prabhakar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Akash Prabhakar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. K Meyyanathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N Rajkumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shama Dhilip
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. K M Mohandass
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Share Price

What is the share price of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital is ₹38.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital?

The Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital?

The market cap of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital is ₹29.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital are ₹39.20 and ₹37.28.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital is ₹57.48 and 52-week low of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital is ₹30.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital performed historically in terms of returns?

The Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital has shown returns of 4.59% over the past day, -1.79% for the past month, 2.47% over 3 months, 20.82% over 1 year, 17.01% across 3 years, and 22.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital are -25.25 and -9.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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