Here's the live share price of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital
|8.16
|-1.79
|2.47
|-6.27
|20.82
|17.01
|22.77
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.1
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.7
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.6
|1.6
|1.6
|1.6
|1.6
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.7
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.7
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.3
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.8
|1.3
|11.89
|36.1
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.6
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital has gained 20.82% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|37.29
|37.78
|10
|37.22
|37.66
|20
|37.94
|37.85
|50
|38.52
|38.29
|100
|38.26
|38.89
|200
|41.77
|39.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.14%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 42.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:00 PM IST IST
|Chennai Meenakshi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:31 PM IST IST
|Chennai Meenakshi - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 7Th August 2026 - Appointment Of Additional (I
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:09 AM IST IST
|Chennai Meenakshi - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice: A Board Meeting Of The Company Will Be Held On August 11, 2026, To C
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Chennai Meenakshi - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Appointment Of M. Karunakaran As An Additional
|Jul 25, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Chennai Meenakshi - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates (Newspaper Advertisement - Opening Of Special Window For
Source: Dion Global
Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TN1990PLC019545 and registration number is 019545. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital is ₹38.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital is ₹29.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital are ₹39.20 and ₹37.28.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital is ₹57.48 and 52-week low of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital is ₹30.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital has shown returns of 4.59% over the past day, -1.79% for the past month, 2.47% over 3 months, 20.82% over 1 year, 17.01% across 3 years, and 22.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital are -25.25 and -9.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global