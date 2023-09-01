Follow Us

CHEMTECH INDUSTRIAL VALVES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹36.65 Closed
-1.48-0.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.65₹37.75
₹36.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.40₹50.75
₹36.65
Open Price
₹37.75
Prev. Close
₹37.20
Volume
10,862

Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R137.38
  • R238.12
  • R338.48
  • Pivot
    37.02
  • S136.28
  • S235.92
  • S335.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.8837.01
  • 1016.1436.73
  • 2017.6336.92
  • 5014.8636.5
  • 10014.8332.66
  • 20014.1526.96

Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.49-0.70-12.86153.9890.89240.93338.92
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd. Share Holdings

Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd.

Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299MH1997PLC105108 and registration number is 105108. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pumps, compressors, taps and valves. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harsh Pradeep Badkur
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ignatious David Chittatukarakaran Inasu
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Puneet Pradeep Badkur
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Niranjay Arnritlal Choudhary
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Manisha Yogesh Lakhani
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Parimal Rameshchandra Mehta
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd.?

The market cap of Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd. is ₹42.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd. is 11.04 and PB ratio of Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd. is 3.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd. is ₹36.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd. is ₹50.75 and 52-week low of Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd. is ₹11.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

