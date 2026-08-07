Here's the live share price of Chemtech Industrial Valves along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Chemtech Industrial Valves
|3.16
|-4.50
|-27.80
|-0.83
|-38.54
|26.16
|39.55
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Chemtech Industrial Valves has declined 38.54% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Chemtech Industrial Valves has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|71.44
|69.91
|10
|71.69
|70.87
|20
|73.25
|72.11
|50
|74.17
|74.29
|100
|76.36
|76.65
|200
|81.42
|85.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Chemtech Industrial Valves saw a rise in promoter holding to 40.68%, while DII stake decreased to 1.32%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 58.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,08,000
|0.22
|0.78
|50,000
|0.51
|0.36
|25,000
|2.04
|0.18
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:05 PM IST IST
|Chemtech Indl. Valve - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of Securities And Exchang
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:36 AM IST IST
|Chemtech Indl. Valve - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 01, 2026, 08:24 PM IST IST
|Chemtech Indl. Valve - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR), Regulations 2015 For Re-Appointment Of Internal Aud
|May 30, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|Chemtech Indl. Valve - Statement On Deviation Or Variation Of Funds Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disc
|May 30, 2026, 09:35 PM IST IST
|Chemtech Indl. Valve - Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026 And A
Source: Dion Global
Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299MH1997PLC105108 and registration number is 105108. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pumps, compressors, taps and valves. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chemtech Industrial Valves is ₹70.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chemtech Industrial Valves is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Chemtech Industrial Valves is ₹126.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Chemtech Industrial Valves are ₹72.82 and ₹70.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chemtech Industrial Valves stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chemtech Industrial Valves is ₹140.00 and 52-week low of Chemtech Industrial Valves is ₹53.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chemtech Industrial Valves has shown returns of 0.11% over the past day, -4.5% for the past month, -27.8% over 3 months, -38.54% over 1 year, 26.16% across 3 years, and 39.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chemtech Industrial Valves are 25.21 and 1.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global