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Chemtech Industrial Valves Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHEMTECH INDUSTRIAL VALVES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Chemtech Industrial Valves along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹70.50 Closed
0.11₹ 0.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Chemtech Industrial Valves Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹70.50₹72.82
₹70.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹53.70₹140.00
₹70.50
Open Price
₹72.82
Prev. Close
₹70.42
Volume
8,529

Source: Dion Global

Chemtech Industrial Valves Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Chemtech Industrial Valves		3.16-4.50-27.80-0.83-38.5426.1639.55
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Chemtech Industrial Valves has declined 38.54% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Chemtech Industrial Valves has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Chemtech Industrial Valves Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Chemtech Industrial Valves Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
571.4469.91
1071.6970.87
2073.2572.11
5074.1774.29
10076.3676.65
20081.4285.37

Source: Dion Global

Chemtech Industrial Valves Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Chemtech Industrial Valves saw a rise in promoter holding to 40.68%, while DII stake decreased to 1.32%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 58.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Chemtech Industrial Valves Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,08,0000.220.78
50,0000.510.36
25,0002.040.18

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Chemtech Industrial Valves Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:05 PM IST ISTChemtech Indl. Valve - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of Securities And Exchang
Jul 09, 2026, 05:36 AM IST ISTChemtech Indl. Valve - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 01, 2026, 08:24 PM IST ISTChemtech Indl. Valve - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR), Regulations 2015 For Re-Appointment Of Internal Aud
May 30, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTChemtech Indl. Valve - Statement On Deviation Or Variation Of Funds Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disc
May 30, 2026, 09:35 PM IST ISTChemtech Indl. Valve - Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026 And A

Source: Dion Global

About Chemtech Industrial Valves

Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299MH1997PLC105108 and registration number is 105108. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pumps, compressors, taps and valves. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harsh Pradeep Badkur
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Puneet Pradeep Badkur
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ignatious David Chittatukarakaran Inasu
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Manisha Yogesh Lakhani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemant Goyal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Amita Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Chemtech Industrial Valves Share Price

What is the share price of Chemtech Industrial Valves?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chemtech Industrial Valves is ₹70.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Chemtech Industrial Valves?

The Chemtech Industrial Valves is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chemtech Industrial Valves?

The market cap of Chemtech Industrial Valves is ₹126.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Chemtech Industrial Valves?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Chemtech Industrial Valves are ₹72.82 and ₹70.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chemtech Industrial Valves?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chemtech Industrial Valves stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chemtech Industrial Valves is ₹140.00 and 52-week low of Chemtech Industrial Valves is ₹53.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Chemtech Industrial Valves performed historically in terms of returns?

The Chemtech Industrial Valves has shown returns of 0.11% over the past day, -4.5% for the past month, -27.8% over 3 months, -38.54% over 1 year, 26.16% across 3 years, and 39.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chemtech Industrial Valves?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chemtech Industrial Valves are 25.21 and 1.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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