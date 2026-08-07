What is the share price of Chemtech Industrial Valves? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chemtech Industrial Valves is ₹70.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Chemtech Industrial Valves? The Chemtech Industrial Valves is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chemtech Industrial Valves? The market cap of Chemtech Industrial Valves is ₹126.46 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Chemtech Industrial Valves? Today’s highest and lowest price of Chemtech Industrial Valves are ₹72.82 and ₹70.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chemtech Industrial Valves? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chemtech Industrial Valves stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chemtech Industrial Valves is ₹140.00 and 52-week low of Chemtech Industrial Valves is ₹53.70 as on .

How has the Chemtech Industrial Valves performed historically in terms of returns? The Chemtech Industrial Valves has shown returns of 0.11% over the past day, -4.5% for the past month, -27.8% over 3 months, -38.54% over 1 year, 26.16% across 3 years, and 39.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chemtech Industrial Valves? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chemtech Industrial Valves are 25.21 and 1.18 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global