Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.49
|-0.70
|-12.86
|153.98
|90.89
|240.93
|338.92
|2.46
|6.75
|15.04
|18.61
|22.72
|189.91
|152.49
|4.10
|11.14
|18.43
|27.76
|15.71
|264.01
|176.00
|4.44
|77.40
|182.33
|270.21
|353.36
|2,229.68
|2,721.09
|10.14
|20.53
|43.22
|122.49
|184.65
|164.81
|184.89
|0.96
|6.17
|33.54
|49.30
|87.25
|244.31
|244.31
|-3.54
|5.21
|-2.07
|7.54
|-3.47
|1,727.24
|18,579.25
|-0.47
|1.29
|43.42
|117.16
|131.52
|140.35
|16.27
|19.97
|8.39
|47.51
|67.83
|182.72
|659.40
|1,258.92
|0.55
|37.79
|139.07
|135.15
|160.16
|1,818.98
|2,609.47
|-0.67
|-4.44
|31.51
|27.71
|24.88
|48.40
|-48.09
|2.32
|-1.93
|16.29
|37.99
|10.05
|260.79
|190.80
|-0.65
|-0.48
|15.70
|26.97
|30.25
|15.06
|15.06
|2.61
|-8.64
|7.73
|56.77
|84.37
|167.04
|28.07
|25.63
|32.92
|115.29
|145.82
|309.18
|442.08
|90.17
|14.65
|22.14
|84.84
|119.08
|104.73
|1,824.82
|729.47
|17.77
|14.98
|94.03
|142.43
|272.65
|112.29
|157.10
|-2.59
|55.97
|54.25
|75.30
|192.43
|4,391.50
|4,391.50
|2.53
|6.03
|23.27
|26.67
|68.32
|573.29
|257.58
|-0.63
|0.93
|60.37
|89.97
|260.98
|1,158.37
|964.88
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299MH1997PLC105108 and registration number is 105108. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pumps, compressors, taps and valves. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd. is ₹42.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd. is 11.04 and PB ratio of Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd. is 3.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd. is ₹36.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd. is ₹50.75 and 52-week low of Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd. is ₹11.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.