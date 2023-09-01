Follow Us

CHEMO PHARMA LABORATORIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹35.00 Closed
-4.11-1.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.00₹37.00
₹35.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.17₹49.10
₹35.00
Open Price
₹36.50
Prev. Close
₹36.50
Volume
272

Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R136.33
  • R237.67
  • R338.33
  • Pivot
    35.67
  • S134.33
  • S233.67
  • S332.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 543.7835.78
  • 1041.1735.62
  • 2038.1735
  • 5037.1734.56
  • 10036.835.29
  • 20038.4236.07

Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.2810.796.06-7.897.69265.3417.65
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd. Share Holdings

Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd.

Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/1942 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1942PLC003556 and registration number is 003556. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bhavin Sheth
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ashok Somani
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Shanta Somani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mathura Prasad Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Toby Antony
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nandkumar Pareek
    Independent Director

FAQs on Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd.?

The market cap of Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd. is ₹5.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd. is 5.68 and PB ratio of Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd. is 0.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd. is ₹35.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd. is ₹49.10 and 52-week low of Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd. is ₹27.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

