Here's the live share price of Chemiesynth (Vapi) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Chemiesynth (Vapi)
|0
|10.23
|33.96
|95.80
|105.58
|54.44
|38.83
|BASF India
|12.20
|15.43
|5.50
|3.95
|-10.97
|16.05
|2.16
|Fine Organic Industries
|6.87
|2.97
|10.44
|14.66
|2.99
|3.47
|11.12
|Elantas Beck India
|32.96
|31.00
|28.39
|42.33
|17.57
|21.72
|27.38
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|5.65
|5.27
|9.04
|20.29
|-10.49
|-7.41
|-15.10
|Balaji Amines
|-5.09
|-1.85
|33.12
|75.44
|32.09
|-3.01
|-10.04
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|-1.43
|13.28
|7.44
|15.10
|-4.76
|-13.13
|-8.36
|Foseco India
|5.76
|8.11
|10.96
|15.47
|12.04
|16.65
|28.30
|J G Chemicals
|10.05
|29.65
|30.94
|52.42
|17.01
|44.25
|24.58
|Nitta Gelatin India
|-10.70
|-3.30
|40.84
|104.05
|101.85
|22.11
|43.29
|Citurgia Biochemicals
|0
|-3.87
|17.31
|124.83
|124.83
|31.00
|17.59
|Oriental Aromatics
|3.80
|19.77
|19.97
|27.89
|9.11
|-5.02
|-15.00
|Godavari Biorefineries
|-5.45
|-6.49
|-20.11
|-14.93
|-15.88
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
|-3.91
|-10.77
|-5.16
|-15.59
|-35.16
|-17.15
|29.73
|Fairchem Organics
|-3.89
|2.61
|18.96
|20.60
|-13.83
|-10.93
|-17.94
|Indo Amines
|3.64
|3.04
|8.18
|12.79
|-5.13
|2.96
|-0.78
|Valiant Organics
|9.46
|8.42
|-1.29
|6.94
|-17.02
|-18.10
|-27.36
|GFL
|9.28
|11.16
|3.89
|3.30
|-17.79
|-6.75
|-6.46
|Vinyl Chemicals (I)
|-0.43
|-6.41
|-2.36
|6.20
|-14.63
|-20.45
|8.17
|Mangalam Organics
|-6.02
|-13.76
|-17.72
|7.08
|-0.25
|1.48
|-7.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Chemiesynth (Vapi) has gained 105.58% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Chemiesynth (Vapi) has outperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|70.34
|70.75
|10
|63.3
|64.23
|20
|52.09
|53.99
|50
|27.9
|0
|100
|13.95
|0
|200
|6.97
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Chemiesynth (Vapi) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:07 AM IST IST
|Chemiesynth (Vapi) - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Standalone Unaudited Financial Results Of The Compa
|Jul 04, 2026, 04:56 PM IST IST
|Chemiesynth (Vapi) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|Chemiesynth (Vapi) - Audited Financial Results Along With Auditor''s Report For The Quarter & Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 27, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|Chemiesynth (Vapi) - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 20, 2026, 06:54 PM IST IST
|Chemiesynth (Vapi) - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Financial Year E
Source: Dion Global
Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1986PLC008634 and registration number is 008634. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chemiesynth (Vapi) is ₹77.36 as on Jul 28, 2026.
The Chemiesynth (Vapi) is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Chemiesynth (Vapi) is ₹23.75 Cr as on Jul 28, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Chemiesynth (Vapi) are ₹77.36 and ₹77.36.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chemiesynth (Vapi) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chemiesynth (Vapi) is ₹77.36 and 52-week low of Chemiesynth (Vapi) is ₹37.63 as on Jul 28, 2026.
The Chemiesynth (Vapi) has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 10.23% for the past month, 33.96% over 3 months, 105.58% over 1 year, 54.44% across 3 years, and 38.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chemiesynth (Vapi) are -24.01 and 2.36 on Jul 28, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global