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Chemiesynth (Vapi) Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHEMIESYNTH (VAPI)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Chemiesynth (Vapi) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹77.36 Closed
4.99₹ 3.68
As on Jul 28, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Chemiesynth (Vapi) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹77.36₹77.36
₹77.36
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.63₹77.36
₹77.36
Open Price
₹77.36
Prev. Close
₹73.68
Volume
2

Source: Dion Global

Chemiesynth (Vapi) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Chemiesynth (Vapi)		010.2333.9695.80105.5854.4438.83
BASF India		12.2015.435.503.95-10.9716.052.16
Fine Organic Industries		6.872.9710.4414.662.993.4711.12
Elantas Beck India		32.9631.0028.3942.3317.5721.7227.38
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		5.655.279.0420.29-10.49-7.41-15.10
Balaji Amines		-5.09-1.8533.1275.4432.09-3.01-10.04
Laxmi Organic Industries		-1.4313.287.4415.10-4.76-13.13-8.36
Foseco India		5.768.1110.9615.4712.0416.6528.30
J G Chemicals		10.0529.6530.9452.4217.0144.2524.58
Nitta Gelatin India		-10.70-3.3040.84104.05101.8522.1143.29
Citurgia Biochemicals		0-3.8717.31124.83124.8331.0017.59
Oriental Aromatics		3.8019.7719.9727.899.11-5.02-15.00
Godavari Biorefineries		-5.45-6.49-20.11-14.93-15.88-10.32-6.32
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		-3.91-10.77-5.16-15.59-35.16-17.1529.73
Fairchem Organics		-3.892.6118.9620.60-13.83-10.93-17.94
Indo Amines		3.643.048.1812.79-5.132.96-0.78
Valiant Organics		9.468.42-1.296.94-17.02-18.10-27.36
GFL		9.2811.163.893.30-17.79-6.75-6.46
Vinyl Chemicals (I)		-0.43-6.41-2.366.20-14.63-20.458.17
Mangalam Organics		-6.02-13.76-17.727.08-0.251.48-7.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Chemiesynth (Vapi) has gained 105.58% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Chemiesynth (Vapi) has outperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).

Chemiesynth (Vapi) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Chemiesynth (Vapi) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
570.3470.75
1063.364.23
2052.0953.99
5027.90
10013.950
2006.970

Source: Dion Global

Chemiesynth (Vapi) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Chemiesynth (Vapi) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Chemiesynth (Vapi) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:07 AM IST ISTChemiesynth (Vapi) - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Standalone Unaudited Financial Results Of The Compa
Jul 04, 2026, 04:56 PM IST ISTChemiesynth (Vapi) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTChemiesynth (Vapi) - Audited Financial Results Along With Auditor''s Report For The Quarter & Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 27, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTChemiesynth (Vapi) - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 20, 2026, 06:54 PM IST ISTChemiesynth (Vapi) - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Financial Year E

Source: Dion Global

About Chemiesynth (Vapi)

Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1986PLC008634 and registration number is 008634. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sandip Satishbhai Zaveri
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Satish Bhogilal Zaveri
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rushabh Suresh Mehta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pramod Gopaldas Gujarathi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jigna Prajapati
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Chemiesynth (Vapi) Share Price

What is the share price of Chemiesynth (Vapi)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chemiesynth (Vapi) is ₹77.36 as on Jul 28, 2026.

What kind of stock is Chemiesynth (Vapi)?

The Chemiesynth (Vapi) is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chemiesynth (Vapi)?

The market cap of Chemiesynth (Vapi) is ₹23.75 Cr as on Jul 28, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Chemiesynth (Vapi)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Chemiesynth (Vapi) are ₹77.36 and ₹77.36.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chemiesynth (Vapi)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chemiesynth (Vapi) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chemiesynth (Vapi) is ₹77.36 and 52-week low of Chemiesynth (Vapi) is ₹37.63 as on Jul 28, 2026.

How has the Chemiesynth (Vapi) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Chemiesynth (Vapi) has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 10.23% for the past month, 33.96% over 3 months, 105.58% over 1 year, 54.44% across 3 years, and 38.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chemiesynth (Vapi)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chemiesynth (Vapi) are -24.01 and 2.36 on Jul 28, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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