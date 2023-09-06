Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10.24
|40.00
|40.00
|2.20
|6.46
|0.14
|9.55
|-20.95
|90.20
|332.36
|-2.17
|3.63
|0.28
|-1.07
|-17.28
|89.17
|879.55
|5.75
|5.85
|9.90
|14.33
|-13.27
|86.97
|41.42
|3.95
|17.48
|15.95
|19.48
|-4.00
|91.71
|91.71
|-4.32
|-0.27
|2.18
|-0.37
|-35.76
|167.20
|297.42
|1.86
|3.90
|14.64
|45.43
|59.86
|186.71
|245.87
|6.34
|29.19
|11.29
|43.63
|16.31
|16.31
|16.31
|-3.62
|2.90
|25.73
|48.81
|93.61
|190.68
|110.60
|12.31
|8.72
|21.45
|33.48
|16.34
|2,180.15
|6,618.77
|3.05
|13.37
|-6.25
|19.35
|-38.06
|84.77
|84.77
|-1.31
|-6.84
|-18.31
|22.99
|-22.52
|-66.45
|-14.13
|-0.31
|-12.42
|15.23
|3.73
|-23.28
|23.64
|82.46
|-3.23
|8.32
|46.23
|42.75
|23.99
|-40.30
|-40.30
|3.19
|38.24
|52.46
|48.51
|16.01
|-2.69
|-89.68
|1.64
|1.61
|2.83
|31.22
|-9.53
|419.53
|397.36
|0.51
|-2.02
|-2.58
|32.33
|-14.72
|286.81
|131.93
|-3.94
|-6.36
|6.27
|31.83
|79.29
|436.77
|406.70
|-2.52
|-0.58
|16.47
|76.06
|91.84
|310.86
|698.14
|0.67
|-8.47
|-2.14
|13.94
|-24.78
|643.02
|640.74
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1986PLC008634 and registration number is 008634. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltd. is ₹6.45 Cr as on Sep 05, 2023.
P/E ratio of Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltd. is 9.84 and PB ratio of Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltd. is 0.55 as on Sep 05, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltd. is ₹21.00 as on Sep 05, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltd. is ₹21.00 and 52-week low of Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltd. is ₹19.05 as on Sep 05, 2023.