Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltd. Share Price

CHEMIESYNTH (VAPI) LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.00
00
As on Sep 5, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.00₹21.00
₹21.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.05₹21.00
₹21.00
Open Price
₹21.00
Prev. Close
₹21.00
Volume
0

Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121
  • R221
  • R321
  • Pivot
    21
  • S121
  • S221
  • S321

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.3518.25
  • 1010.180
  • 205.090
  • 502.040
  • 1001.020
  • 2000.510

Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
000010.2440.0040.00
2.206.460.149.55-20.9590.20332.36
-2.173.630.28-1.07-17.2889.17879.55
5.755.859.9014.33-13.2786.9741.42
3.9517.4815.9519.48-4.0091.7191.71
-4.32-0.272.18-0.37-35.76167.20297.42
1.863.9014.6445.4359.86186.71245.87
6.3429.1911.2943.6316.3116.3116.31
-3.622.9025.7348.8193.61190.68110.60
12.318.7221.4533.4816.342,180.156,618.77
3.0513.37-6.2519.35-38.0684.7784.77
-1.31-6.84-18.3122.99-22.52-66.45-14.13
-0.31-12.4215.233.73-23.2823.6482.46
-3.238.3246.2342.7523.99-40.30-40.30
3.1938.2452.4648.5116.01-2.69-89.68
1.641.612.8331.22-9.53419.53397.36
0.51-2.02-2.5832.33-14.72286.81131.93
-3.94-6.366.2731.8379.29436.77406.70
-2.52-0.5816.4776.0691.84310.86698.14
0.67-8.47-2.1413.94-24.78643.02640.74

Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltd. Share Holdings

Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltd.

Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1986PLC008634 and registration number is 008634. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sandip Satishbhai Zaveri
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Satish Bhogilal Zaveri
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Bhanurai Nagindas Mehta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rushabh Bhanurai Mehta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Zarna Nilesh Shah
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Pramod Gopaldas Gujarathi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltd.?

The market cap of Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltd. is ₹6.45 Cr as on Sep 05, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltd. is 9.84 and PB ratio of Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltd. is 0.55 as on Sep 05, 2023.

What is the share price of Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltd. is ₹21.00 as on Sep 05, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltd. is ₹21.00 and 52-week low of Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltd. is ₹19.05 as on Sep 05, 2023.

