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Chemfab Alkalis Share Price

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BSE

CHEMFAB ALKALIS

Smallcap | BSE
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Chemicals
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Commodities
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Here's the live share price of Chemfab Alkalis along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹374.95 Closed
1.78₹ 6.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Chemfab Alkalis Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹370.00₹380.00
₹374.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹270.00₹757.70
₹374.95
Open Price
₹370.00
Prev. Close
₹368.40
Volume
30

Source: Dion Global

Chemfab Alkalis Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Chemfab Alkalis		-3.30-1.26-12.42-7.87-45.174.8818.70
Tata Chemicals		-0.35-6.49-16.61-5.46-30.09-13.57-4.53
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals		0.2213.03-14.7641.9517.420.195.82
GHCL		-0.482.16-17.40-16.43-21.79-7.123.20
TGV SRAAC		4.814.30-3.7919.09-1.553.1721.92
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers		1.14-1.506.4218.59-23.91-2.1337.74
Primo Chemicals		-5.88-1.54-5.505.80-12.12-27.650.72
Lords Chloro Alkali		1.852.86-0.75-3.42-27.45-1.7621.15
Caprolactam Chemicals		2.34-1.51-7.88-32.6916.64-6.09-6.51
Jayshree Chemicals		-1.991.55-11.66-12.18-24.62-3.90-3.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Chemfab Alkalis has declined 45.17% compared to peers like Tata Chemicals (-30.09%), Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (17.42%), GHCL (-21.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Chemfab Alkalis has outperformed peers relative to Tata Chemicals (-4.53%) and Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (5.82%).

Chemfab Alkalis Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Chemfab Alkalis Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5375.61374.05
10369.75372.73
20369.72373.46
50390.99380.9
100382.95397.42
200440.53456.73

Source: Dion Global

Chemfab Alkalis Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Chemfab Alkalis remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Chemfab Alkalis Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 02:34 PM IST ISTChemfab Alkalis - Investor Presentation For Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 01:55 AM IST ISTChemfab Alkalis - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Jul 30, 2026, 01:28 AM IST ISTChemfab Alkalis - Unaudited Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report From Statutory Auditors For Quarter Ended 30Th
Jul 30, 2026, 01:24 AM IST ISTChemfab Alkalis - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Of Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29.07.2026
Jul 23, 2026, 04:40 PM IST ISTChemfab Alkalis - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results Or The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2

Source: Dion Global

About Chemfab Alkalis

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24290TN2009PLC071563 and registration number is 071563. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Caustic Soda/Soda Ash. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 288.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Krishnamurthi Rao
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. C S Ramesh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. R Mahendran
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nitin S Cowlagi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sujatha Jayarajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A Janakiraman
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Drushti Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Narain Jajoo
    Independent Director

FAQs on Chemfab Alkalis Share Price

What is the share price of Chemfab Alkalis?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chemfab Alkalis is ₹374.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Chemfab Alkalis?

The Chemfab Alkalis is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chemfab Alkalis?

The market cap of Chemfab Alkalis is ₹538.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Chemfab Alkalis?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Chemfab Alkalis are ₹380.00 and ₹370.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chemfab Alkalis?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chemfab Alkalis stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chemfab Alkalis is ₹757.70 and 52-week low of Chemfab Alkalis is ₹270.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Chemfab Alkalis performed historically in terms of returns?

The Chemfab Alkalis has shown returns of 1.78% over the past day, -1.26% for the past month, -12.42% over 3 months, -45.17% over 1 year, 4.88% across 3 years, and 18.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chemfab Alkalis?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chemfab Alkalis are -2,218.64 and 1.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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