What is the share price of Chemfab Alkalis? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chemfab Alkalis is ₹374.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Chemfab Alkalis? The Chemfab Alkalis is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chemfab Alkalis? The market cap of Chemfab Alkalis is ₹538.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Chemfab Alkalis? Today’s highest and lowest price of Chemfab Alkalis are ₹380.00 and ₹370.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chemfab Alkalis? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chemfab Alkalis stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chemfab Alkalis is ₹757.70 and 52-week low of Chemfab Alkalis is ₹270.00 as on .

How has the Chemfab Alkalis performed historically in terms of returns? The Chemfab Alkalis has shown returns of 1.78% over the past day, -1.26% for the past month, -12.42% over 3 months, -45.17% over 1 year, 4.88% across 3 years, and 18.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chemfab Alkalis? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chemfab Alkalis are -2,218.64 and 1.44 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.

Source: Dion Global