Chemfab Alkalis Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CHEMFAB ALKALIS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Caustic Soda/Soda Ash | Smallcap | NSE
₹365.90 Closed
-0.44-1.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹361.85₹371.00
₹365.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹213.05₹476.55
₹365.90
Open Price
₹370.40
Prev. Close
₹367.50
Volume
26,712

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1370.02
  • R2374.03
  • R3377.07
  • Pivot
    366.98
  • S1362.97
  • S2359.93
  • S3355.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5366.79360.74
  • 10389.24352.34
  • 20401.88345.05
  • 50366.82335.11
  • 100270.58321.6
  • 200234.6303.64

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.3011.0612.1237.8212.67147.06127.27
5.92-0.1610.557.71-5.97245.4239.48
16.6311.3925.3816.701.44271.77135.84
12.269.1412.7615.14-18.93110.1828.09
9.506.864.12-1.51-20.8492.7753.82
1.061.27-9.83-17.624.61142.1346.77

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd. Share Holdings

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & ESOP
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final Dividend & ESOP
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & ESOP
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & ESOP

About Chemfab Alkalis Ltd.

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24290TN2009PLC071563 and registration number is 071563. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Caustic Soda/Soda Ash. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 271.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Krishnamurthi Rao
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. C S Ramesh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. R Mahendran
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sujatha Jayarajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A Janakiraman
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Drushti Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T Ramabadhran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitin S Cowlagi
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Chemfab Alkalis Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Chemfab Alkalis Ltd.?

The market cap of Chemfab Alkalis Ltd. is ₹519.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Chemfab Alkalis Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Chemfab Alkalis Ltd. is 9.51 and PB ratio of Chemfab Alkalis Ltd. is 1.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Chemfab Alkalis Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chemfab Alkalis Ltd. is ₹365.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chemfab Alkalis Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chemfab Alkalis Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chemfab Alkalis Ltd. is ₹476.55 and 52-week low of Chemfab Alkalis Ltd. is ₹213.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

