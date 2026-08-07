Here's the live share price of Chemfab Alkalis along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Chemfab Alkalis
|-3.30
|-1.26
|-12.42
|-7.87
|-45.17
|4.88
|18.70
|Tata Chemicals
|-0.35
|-6.49
|-16.61
|-5.46
|-30.09
|-13.57
|-4.53
|Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals
|0.22
|13.03
|-14.76
|41.95
|17.42
|0.19
|5.82
|GHCL
|-0.48
|2.16
|-17.40
|-16.43
|-21.79
|-7.12
|3.20
|TGV SRAAC
|4.81
|4.30
|-3.79
|19.09
|-1.55
|3.17
|21.92
|Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers
|1.14
|-1.50
|6.42
|18.59
|-23.91
|-2.13
|37.74
|Primo Chemicals
|-5.88
|-1.54
|-5.50
|5.80
|-12.12
|-27.65
|0.72
|Lords Chloro Alkali
|1.85
|2.86
|-0.75
|-3.42
|-27.45
|-1.76
|21.15
|Caprolactam Chemicals
|2.34
|-1.51
|-7.88
|-32.69
|16.64
|-6.09
|-6.51
|Jayshree Chemicals
|-1.99
|1.55
|-11.66
|-12.18
|-24.62
|-3.90
|-3.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Chemfab Alkalis has declined 45.17% compared to peers like Tata Chemicals (-30.09%), Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (17.42%), GHCL (-21.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Chemfab Alkalis has outperformed peers relative to Tata Chemicals (-4.53%) and Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (5.82%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|375.61
|374.05
|10
|369.75
|372.73
|20
|369.72
|373.46
|50
|390.99
|380.9
|100
|382.95
|397.42
|200
|440.53
|456.73
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Chemfab Alkalis remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:34 PM IST IST
|Chemfab Alkalis - Investor Presentation For Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 01:55 AM IST IST
|Chemfab Alkalis - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Jul 30, 2026, 01:28 AM IST IST
|Chemfab Alkalis - Unaudited Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report From Statutory Auditors For Quarter Ended 30Th
|Jul 30, 2026, 01:24 AM IST IST
|Chemfab Alkalis - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Of Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29.07.2026
|Jul 23, 2026, 04:40 PM IST IST
|Chemfab Alkalis - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results Or The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2
Source: Dion Global
Chemfab Alkalis Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24290TN2009PLC071563 and registration number is 071563. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Caustic Soda/Soda Ash. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 288.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chemfab Alkalis is ₹374.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chemfab Alkalis is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Chemfab Alkalis is ₹538.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Chemfab Alkalis are ₹380.00 and ₹370.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chemfab Alkalis stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chemfab Alkalis is ₹757.70 and 52-week low of Chemfab Alkalis is ₹270.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chemfab Alkalis has shown returns of 1.78% over the past day, -1.26% for the past month, -12.42% over 3 months, -45.17% over 1 year, 4.88% across 3 years, and 18.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chemfab Alkalis are -2,218.64 and 1.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.
Source: Dion Global