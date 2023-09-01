Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.30
|11.06
|12.12
|37.82
|12.67
|147.06
|127.27
|5.92
|-0.16
|10.55
|7.71
|-5.97
|245.42
|39.48
|16.63
|11.39
|25.38
|16.70
|1.44
|271.77
|135.84
|12.26
|9.14
|12.76
|15.14
|-18.93
|110.18
|28.09
|9.50
|6.86
|4.12
|-1.51
|-20.84
|92.77
|53.82
|1.06
|1.27
|-9.83
|-17.62
|4.61
|142.13
|46.77
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & ESOP
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Final Dividend & ESOP
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & ESOP
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & ESOP
Chemfab Alkalis Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24290TN2009PLC071563 and registration number is 071563. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Caustic Soda/Soda Ash. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 271.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Chemfab Alkalis Ltd. is ₹519.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Chemfab Alkalis Ltd. is 9.51 and PB ratio of Chemfab Alkalis Ltd. is 1.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chemfab Alkalis Ltd. is ₹365.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chemfab Alkalis Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chemfab Alkalis Ltd. is ₹476.55 and 52-week low of Chemfab Alkalis Ltd. is ₹213.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.