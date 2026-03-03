Facebook Pixel Code
Chembond Material Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHEMBOND MATERIAL TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Chembond Material Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹140.25 Closed
-6.34₹ -9.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Chembond Material Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹136.90₹145.05
₹140.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹136.90₹600.00
₹140.25
Open Price
₹142.00
Prev. Close
₹149.75
Volume
231

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Chembond Material Technologies has declined 4.82% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -73.85%.

Chembond Material Technologies’s current P/E of 14.78x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Chembond Material Technologies Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Chembond Material Technologies		-2.60-5.24-12.23-25.00-72.85-17.41-5.65
Pidilite Industries		-0.812.88-0.67-5.609.518.2510.72
Apar Industries		-1.489.2222.1735.5284.0266.5087.54
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		-6.431.45-1.57-2.19-3.711.4539.74
Aarti Industries		-3.750.7216.9212.2813.38-7.39-7.83
Anupam Rasayan India		-3.29-2.75-2.4711.0171.9118.5218.41
Aether Industries		-3.88-7.755.9022.843.711.513.61
Privi Speciality Chemicals		-0.425.62-8.6531.01109.0848.1335.97
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		9.800.09-5.37-13.94-5.80-2.26-1.36
Clean Science & Technology		2.12-9.69-17.33-37.01-35.31-19.17-14.13
Galaxy Surfactants		-0.284.80-4.36-15.72-8.57-6.29-3.58
Neogen Chemicals		4.034.4727.83-5.40-14.862.709.47
Camlin Fine Sciences		2.45-14.59-8.96-32.44-0.240.750.58
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.88-14.39-18.52-35.51-29.166.2922.59
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-4.75-6.44-18.349.2160.91-14.72-12.72
Rossari Biotech		-2.21-9.36-19.23-23.33-18.68-7.33-13.98
Fineotex Chemical		-5.23-2.46-5.51-4.331.30-0.6627.68
Thirumalai Chemicals		-2.36-3.71-18.43-38.39-12.73-0.0613.19
Paushak		-10.55-10.29-24.03-42.82-17.43-22.71-14.74
Sunshield Chemicals		-2.241.02-17.49-24.1534.8914.2029.52

Over the last one year, Chembond Material Technologies has declined 72.85% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (9.51%), Apar Industries (84.02%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (-3.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Chembond Material Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (10.72%) and Apar Industries (87.54%).

Chembond Material Technologies Financials

Chembond Material Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5146.57147.35
10150.79148.5
20149.83150.11
50155154.61
100161.38169.01
200191.03223.57

Chembond Material Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Chembond Material Technologies saw a rise in promoter holding to 67.70%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.74%, FII holding unchanged at 0.61%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Chembond Material Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jan 16, 2026, 11:22 PM ISTChembond Mat. Tech - Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025
Jan 16, 2026, 11:14 PM ISTChembond Mat. Tech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jan 16, 2026, 10:35 PM ISTChembond Mat. Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Jan 08, 2026, 7:48 PM ISTChembond Mat. Tech - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company Pursuant To Regu
Jan 05, 2026, 5:33 AM ISTChembond Mat. Tech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

About Chembond Material Technologies

Chembond Material Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1975PLC018235 and registration number is 018235. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 171.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sameer V Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nirmal V Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayesh P Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Gorsi A Parekh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jaywant K Tawade
    Additional Executive Director
  • Mr. Kamal Tandon
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Mr. Mayank P Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Chembond Material Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Chembond Material Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chembond Material Technologies is ₹140.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Chembond Material Technologies?

The Chembond Material Technologies is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chembond Material Technologies?

The market cap of Chembond Material Technologies is ₹188.61 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Chembond Material Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Chembond Material Technologies are ₹145.05 and ₹136.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chembond Material Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chembond Material Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chembond Material Technologies is ₹600.00 and 52-week low of Chembond Material Technologies is ₹136.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Chembond Material Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Chembond Material Technologies has shown returns of -6.34% over the past day, -8.66% for the past month, -12.97% over 3 months, -73.85% over 1 year, -17.5% across 3 years, and -4.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chembond Material Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chembond Material Technologies are 14.78 and 1.16 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.25 per annum.

Chembond Material Technologies News

