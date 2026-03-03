Here's the live share price of Chembond Material Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Chembond Material Technologies has declined 4.82% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -73.85%.
Chembond Material Technologies’s current P/E of 14.78x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Chembond Material Technologies
|-2.60
|-5.24
|-12.23
|-25.00
|-72.85
|-17.41
|-5.65
|Pidilite Industries
|-0.81
|2.88
|-0.67
|-5.60
|9.51
|8.25
|10.72
|Apar Industries
|-1.48
|9.22
|22.17
|35.52
|84.02
|66.50
|87.54
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|-6.43
|1.45
|-1.57
|-2.19
|-3.71
|1.45
|39.74
|Aarti Industries
|-3.75
|0.72
|16.92
|12.28
|13.38
|-7.39
|-7.83
|Anupam Rasayan India
|-3.29
|-2.75
|-2.47
|11.01
|71.91
|18.52
|18.41
|Aether Industries
|-3.88
|-7.75
|5.90
|22.84
|3.71
|1.51
|3.61
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|-0.42
|5.62
|-8.65
|31.01
|109.08
|48.13
|35.97
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|9.80
|0.09
|-5.37
|-13.94
|-5.80
|-2.26
|-1.36
|Clean Science & Technology
|2.12
|-9.69
|-17.33
|-37.01
|-35.31
|-19.17
|-14.13
|Galaxy Surfactants
|-0.28
|4.80
|-4.36
|-15.72
|-8.57
|-6.29
|-3.58
|Neogen Chemicals
|4.03
|4.47
|27.83
|-5.40
|-14.86
|2.70
|9.47
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|2.45
|-14.59
|-8.96
|-32.44
|-0.24
|0.75
|0.58
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.88
|-14.39
|-18.52
|-35.51
|-29.16
|6.29
|22.59
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-4.75
|-6.44
|-18.34
|9.21
|60.91
|-14.72
|-12.72
|Rossari Biotech
|-2.21
|-9.36
|-19.23
|-23.33
|-18.68
|-7.33
|-13.98
|Fineotex Chemical
|-5.23
|-2.46
|-5.51
|-4.33
|1.30
|-0.66
|27.68
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-2.36
|-3.71
|-18.43
|-38.39
|-12.73
|-0.06
|13.19
|Paushak
|-10.55
|-10.29
|-24.03
|-42.82
|-17.43
|-22.71
|-14.74
|Sunshield Chemicals
|-2.24
|1.02
|-17.49
|-24.15
|34.89
|14.20
|29.52
Over the last one year, Chembond Material Technologies has declined 72.85% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (9.51%), Apar Industries (84.02%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (-3.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Chembond Material Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (10.72%) and Apar Industries (87.54%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|146.57
|147.35
|10
|150.79
|148.5
|20
|149.83
|150.11
|50
|155
|154.61
|100
|161.38
|169.01
|200
|191.03
|223.57
In the latest quarter, Chembond Material Technologies saw a rise in promoter holding to 67.70%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.74%, FII holding unchanged at 0.61%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 16, 2026, 11:22 PM IST
|Chembond Mat. Tech - Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025
|Jan 16, 2026, 11:14 PM IST
|Chembond Mat. Tech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jan 16, 2026, 10:35 PM IST
|Chembond Mat. Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Jan 08, 2026, 7:48 PM IST
|Chembond Mat. Tech - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company Pursuant To Regu
|Jan 05, 2026, 5:33 AM IST
|Chembond Mat. Tech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Chembond Material Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1975PLC018235 and registration number is 018235. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 171.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The Chembond Material Technologies is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Chembond Material Technologies is ₹188.61 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Chembond Material Technologies are ₹145.05 and ₹136.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chembond Material Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chembond Material Technologies is ₹600.00 and 52-week low of Chembond Material Technologies is ₹136.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chembond Material Technologies are 14.78 and 1.16 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.25 per annum.